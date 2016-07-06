SuperTrend AM

The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that builds dynamic support/resistance levels based on the volatility of a financial instrument.

The indicator allows you to determine the entry points into the market at the moment the price overcomes dynamic support/resistance level and to set a reasonable level for fixing a loss/profit.

The indicator is a simple and effective tool that (depending on the parameter settings) can be used in almost any market and for any trading style.

After the candle is formed, the indicator does not repaint.

Rules for using the indicator:

When the indicator signal to buy appears, a pending stop order to buy is placed above the bar on which the signal was given.

The protective stop level is set at the indicator signal point.

When the indicator signal to sell appears, a pending stop order to sell is placed below the bar on which the signal was given.

The protective stop level is set at the indicator signal point.

Configurable parameters: