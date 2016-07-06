SuperTrend AM
- Indicators
-
- Version: 40.0
- Updated: 13 March 2026
The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that builds dynamic support/resistance levels based on the volatility of a financial instrument.
The indicator allows you to determine the entry points into the market at the moment the price overcomes dynamic support/resistance level and to set a reasonable level for fixing a loss/profit.
The indicator is a simple and effective tool that (depending on the parameter settings) can be used in almost any market and for any trading style.
After the candle is formed, the indicator does not repaint.
Rules for using the indicator:
- When the indicator signal to buy appears, a pending stop order to buy is placed above the bar on which the signal was given.
- The protective stop level is set at the indicator signal point.
- When the indicator signal to sell appears, a pending stop order to sell is placed below the bar on which the signal was given.
- The protective stop level is set at the indicator signal point.
Configurable parameters:
- Price_for_control - select the type of prices by which control overcoming support/resistance lines is carried out;
- Sensitivity - indicator sensitivity to volatility (the higher the less sensitive the indicator);
- Sensitivity_Coefficient - coefficient for indicator sensitivity to volatility (the higher the more sensitive the indicator);
- Number_of_bars_calculated - the number of bars on which the indicator will be calculated and displayed (> 300);
- Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing information about the indicator signal;
- Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes ID is specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab;
- Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab.
Attention:
Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.
To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.
It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.
With respect and best wishes,
Andrii Matviievskyi
P.S.
If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.
I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.
Molto ben fatto ! una ottimizzazione ogni tanto , time frame , h1 ,h4 . Grazie !!