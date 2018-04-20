Trendline Architect

5

This indicator calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of trends:

  • Trend A: the line is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends
  • Trend B: the line is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends

There are a few conditions, which have to be fulfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 4):

  • MinBarAge: the count of bars to the last base point of a line is called BarAge and has to be greater than the parameter MinBarAge
  • MinLength: the length of the line starting at the first base point is measured in bars and has to be greater than MinLength
  • MinLenfac: the ratio of the length between the base points of the mainline and the length of the whole line has to be greater than MinLenfac
  • MaxPostBreakfac: the ratio of bars since the line was broken (PostBreak) and the unbroken line length has to be less than MaxPostBreakfac

One feature of the utility is that the lines will fade out with incoming bars, if they are near the point that they do not fulfill the conditions mentioned above (e.g. line is broken and PostBreakfac gets too big). That makes it easier to differ the lines. So the next parameters are just for visual effects:

  • LineColor: sets the main color of the lines
  • ColorFadefac: represents the color intensity at the point the conditions are scraped through; 0 means main color, 1 means background color
  • FadeFac: is similar to MinLenfac and sets the ratio, when to start the fadeout

The indicator works on all currency pairs and timeframes.

Reviews 6
jonclark365
207
jonclark365 2023.01.25 14:16 
 

Very good indicator!

Issara Seeboonrueang
8298
Issara Seeboonrueang 2020.09.22 05:53 
 

Good indicator. It allows to see trend line from multiple angles. Thank you

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.11.10 17:31 
 

Good tools

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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THeMindTheLinesAlert
Torsten Hempel
1 (1)
Experts
This EA keeps an eye on drawn lines and alerts according specification. It is a semi-automatic robot, which does NOT draw or change any lines. A user can draw them manually or use tools like Trendline-Architect or Channel-Architect, which draw lines automatically. Objects of type OBJ_TREND, OBJ_CHANNEL, OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, OBJ_REGRESSION, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL and OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL will be detected - others will be ignored. The lines or channels have to have valid coordinates and rayed to the right, oth
FREE
Channel Architect
Torsten Hempel
Utilities
This utility calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels: Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local Lows for uptrends and local Highs for downtrends. Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local Highs for uptrends and local Lows for downtrends. The parallel line of both types is built, using the maximum fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are few conditions which have to be fulfilled and can be changed in the parameters (see also picture 4): T
Channel Architect Indicator
Torsten Hempel
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels: Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends The parallel lines of both types are built using the max. fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are a few conditions, which have to be fullfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 4):
THeMindTheLines
Torsten Hempel
5 (1)
Experts
This EA keeps an eye on drawn lines and opens orders according to a specification. It is a semi-automatic robot, which does NOT draw or change any lines. A user can draw them manually or use tools like Trendline-Architect or Channel-Architect, which draws lines automatically. OBJ_TREND, OBJ_CHANNEL, OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, OBJ_REGRESSION, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL and OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL objects will be detected - others will be ignored. The lines or channels have to have valid coordinates and rayed to the right,
THeMindTheLines plus TrendlineArchitect
Torsten Hempel
Experts
This EA keeps an eye on drawn lines and opens orders according to a specification. Together with the included tool Trendline-Architect, which calculates and draws lines over the chart, it is a fully automatic EA. There are two types of trends:     Trend A: the line is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends     Trend B: the line is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends A few conditions have to be fulfilled. To understand and change the pa
Channel Architect MT5
Torsten Hempel
Utilities
This utility calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels: Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends The parallel lines of both types are built using the max. fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are a few conditions, which have to be fullfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 3): t
Channel Architect Indicator MT5
Torsten Hempel
Indicators
This indicator calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of channels: Channel A: the mainline is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends Channel B: the mainline is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends The parallel lines of both types are built using the max. fractal between the base points of the mainline. There are a few conditions, which have to be fullfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 4):
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jonclark365
207
jonclark365 2023.01.25 14:16 
 

Very good indicator!

Issara Seeboonrueang
8298
Issara Seeboonrueang 2020.09.22 05:53 
 

Good indicator. It allows to see trend line from multiple angles. Thank you

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.11.10 17:31 
 

Good tools

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.07.14 17:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.05.28 19:51 
 

Хороший индикатор.

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