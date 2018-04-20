Trendline Architect

This indicator calculates and draws lines over the chart. There are two types of trends:

Trend A: the line is drawn using local lows for uptrends and local highs for downtrends

Trend B: the line is drawn using local highs for uptrends and local lows for downtrends

There are a few conditions, which have to be fulfilled and can be changed by the parameters (see also picture 4):

MinBarAge : the count of bars to the last base point of a line is called BarAge and has to be greater than the parameter MinBarAge

: the count of bars to the last base point of a line is called BarAge and has to be greater than the parameter MinBarAge MinLength : the length of the line starting at the first base point is measured in bars and has to be greater than MinLength

: the length of the line starting at the first base point is measured in bars and has to be greater than MinLength MinLenfac : the ratio of the length between the base points of the mainline and the length of the whole line has to be greater than MinLenfac

: the ratio of the length between the base points of the mainline and the length of the whole line has to be greater than MinLenfac MaxPostBreakfac: the ratio of bars since the line was broken (PostBreak) and the unbroken line length has to be less than MaxPostBreakfac

One feature of the utility is that the lines will fade out with incoming bars, if they are near the point that they do not fulfill the conditions mentioned above (e.g. line is broken and PostBreakfac gets too big). That makes it easier to differ the lines. So the next parameters are just for visual effects:

LineColor : sets the main color of the lines

: sets the main color of the lines ColorFadefac : represents the color intensity at the point the conditions are scraped through; 0 means main color, 1 means background color

: represents the color intensity at the point the conditions are scraped through; 0 means main color, 1 means background color FadeFac: is similar to MinLenfac and sets the ratio, when to start the fadeout

The indicator works on all currency pairs and timeframes.