Gold God XAUUSD h1

Experience Excellence with Gold God

Proven Results! Backed by 5 years of outstanding backtesting on GOLD H1, Gold God delivers consistent performance, precision, and profitability like no other.

Transform Your Trading with Gold God

Meet Gold God, the ultimate automated trading solution designed to revolutionize your trading journey. Optimized for GOLD H1, this cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced algorithms and robust risk management to generate consistent results for personal and prop firm accounts alike.

With a 5-year backtesting track record, Gold God has shown exceptional performance in adapting to real-world market conditions. This powerful EA blends flexibility, intelligent trade execution, and comprehensive safeguards, making it the perfect partner for traders aiming for success.

Working on GOLD, XAUUSD H1

5 year backtest super performance established for newer market situations

Why Gold God?

Crafted for precision and adaptability, Gold God empowers traders with the tools they need for efficiency, confidence, and consistent profits. Its advanced design ensures it's prop firm ready, while being user-friendly for traders of all experience levels.

Key Features for Unmatched Trading

General Settings

Proven Backtesting Mode: Enables faster calculations during testing.

Enables faster calculations during testing. Info Panel Display: View detailed insights directly on your trading chart.

View detailed insights directly on your trading chart. Custom Order Comment: Personalize your trades with unique labels (e.g., "Gold God").

Personalize your trades with unique labels (e.g., "Gold God"). Trading Modes: Choose between Hedge, OnlyLong, or OnlyShort strategies.

Choose between Hedge, OnlyLong, or OnlyShort strategies. Fixed Lot Size: Specify lot sizes for precision trading (e.g., 0.10 lots).

Specify lot sizes for precision trading (e.g., 0.10 lots). Magic Number: Assign unique IDs to differentiate EA trades.

Assign unique IDs to differentiate EA trades. Dynamic Money Management: Use fixed lot sizes or percentage-based strategies tied to balance or equity.

Custom Stop Loss & Take Profit

User-Defined SL/TP: Fully customizable stop loss and take profit levels.

Fully customizable stop loss and take profit levels. SL/TP in Pips: Configure precise levels to maximize your risk-reward ratio.

Target Profit & Loss Safeguards

Daily Profit/Loss Targets: Define thresholds in account currency for better control.

Define thresholds in account currency for better control. Flexible Resumption: Automatically resume trading after hitting targets.

Entry Protections

Spread Filter: Trade only in favorable spread conditions.

Trade only in favorable spread conditions. Max Open Positions & Lots: Set strict limits for open trades and total lots.

Set strict limits for open trades and total lots. Max Positions Per Bar: Ensure disciplined trading with bar-specific limits.

Daily Protections

Maximum Daily Loss & Drawdown: Protect your account with clear daily risk limits.

Protect your account with clear daily risk limits. Automatic Daily Reset: Maintain trading continuity with daily resets.

Account Protections

Equity Thresholds: Halt trading if minimum or maximum equity levels are breached.

Halt trading if minimum or maximum equity levels are breached. Drawdown Limits: Minimize risk with equity-based protection.

Session Time Customization

Trading Hours: Define precise trading times for each day of the week.

Define precise trading times for each day of the week. End-of-Session Closures: Automatically close trades at the session or week's end.

5 Years of Proven Success

Gold God has undergone 5 years of rigorous backtesting on GOLD H1, showcasing its exceptional ability to navigate diverse market conditions. By leveraging intelligent strategies and a robust framework, it consistently identifies high-quality trading opportunities while safeguarding your capital.

Why Choose Gold God?

Prop Firm Ready: Perfectly suited for passing funding challenges.

Perfectly suited for passing funding challenges. Proven Track Record: 5 years of reliable backtesting results.

5 years of reliable backtesting results. AI-Driven Strategies: Advanced entry and exit logic for precise trading.

Advanced entry and exit logic for precise trading. Comprehensive Safeguards: Robust risk management features for peace of mind.

Optimize Your Trading with Gold God

Begin with a demo or cent account to fine-tune your configuration.

Use a VPS or low-latency server to ensure top-notch performance.

Trade with brokers offering low spreads, minimal commissions, and excellent execution.

Keep in mind: Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Gold God – Rule the Markets with Confidence

Step into the future of trading with Gold God. Whether you're scaling prop firm challenges or building long-term wealth, this elite EA is your ultimate key to success. Unlock the power of Gold God today!







