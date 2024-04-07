QUANTUM PIPS AI | MANUAL GUIDE





Are you tired of purchasing robots that use fake backtesting techniques and repeatedly lose your money with strategies like martingales, hedging, and averaging? Look no further. Our solution will help you fall in love with the financial markets again and increase your savings in a professional manner.





It's unnecessary to use hundreds of indicators for trading. It can be frustrating to have numerous indicators that convey the same information. The key to success in the markets is simplicity, not complexity. The more indicators used, the more difficult it becomes to make a decision. To be profitable, only one indicator is necessary to measure the trend and one to determine if the asset is overbought or oversold.





Through years of study, I have come to understand that the forex market is driven by oscillations, which can be visualised as a U-shaped curve. For one example, in Los Angeles or any major city, there is a lot of traffic on the freeways in the morning, not as much in the afternoon, but at the end of the day there is a lot of traffic again. This is analogous to how financial markets, such as forex, operate. Volatility is high at the opening and closing of the markets, making those the best times for day traders to make trades. It is important to take advantage of trends and long moves during these periods.





To take advantage of the U-shaped liquidity movement, I have developed a strategy that trades at the end of the day, specifically during the Asian session. The strategy follows market trends using indicators that adjust to current market conditions. It prioritises shorter positions to capture quick trend movements and reduce exposure to market fluctuations.





To earn profits in forex trading, it is not necessary to trade a large number of currency pairs. Instead, it is advisable to focus on trading a few pairs in a strategic manner. This particular strategy has been designed and optimized for the GBPCAD and EURSGD pairs. Additional pairs may be added to the list in the future.

My strategy does not rely on increasing losing positions, but rather on opening only one trade at a time. It is not necessary to have a large leverage. Trades will only occur between 20.00 and 04.00. All trades will have a virtual take profit and stop loss, which will be hidden from the broker to ensure market exits are not revealed. Quantum Pips AI also has an algorithm that activates a special trade closing mechanism to avoid prolonged exposure to the market when trades are not going in the desired direction. You should keep in mind that my EA looks for the best opportunities in the market and that's why there may not be trades every day. For optimal results, it is recommended to use RAW spread accounts at ECN brokers , such as IC Markets Raw, FP Markets Raw, Fusion Markets Raw, and Afterprime Raw. WARNING! : To achieve the same results as my live accounts, it is recommended to use the same broker. Using a different broker may produce different results. Also, It is recommended to test the EA on a small live account with low lots initially to become familiar with its functionality.





Backtesting: To perform a high-quality backtest that accurately reflects real account conditions, it is essential to use the appropriate tools. We will be using data from Dukascopy and a backtesting program such as Tick Data Suite, which offers 99.9% quality (although it is a paid service, a 14-day free trial is available To save you time, I have attached the backtests for MT4 and MT5. You can download them here.

To perform a high-quality backtest that accurately reflects real account conditions, it is essential to use the appropriate tools. We will be using data from Dukascopy and a backtesting program such as Tick Data Suite, which offers 99.9% quality (although it is a paid service, a 14-day free trial is available here ). Backtests have to be performed in a M1 timeframe with fixed spreads (also, if you do the backtest in MT5, you must follow the steps as in the picture below).



Currently, Quantum Pips AI is only available for purchase at a fixed price, not for rent. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions about the EA. Any improvements requested by customers that can be implemented will be done as quickly as possible.





Instruction manual (note that I recommend using the default settings)





One chart setup

This option enables trading of the 3 default pairs on a single chart. Simply attach the EA to a single chart (e.g. GBPCAD on any timeframe). This option helps save VPS resources and maintain order in your portfolio.

If your broker has a suffix or prefix on the trading pair, then you must modify the trading pairs parameter. For example if your broker has the suffix ".a" then you should put: GBPCAD.a,EURSGD.a

Avoid trading on Friday

The EA opens trades on Friday nights and holds positions over the weekend, closing them on Monday. Although very unlikely, there have been cases in the past where the EA has been affected by a gap. If you prefer not to leave trades open over the weekend, you should enable this option. Please note that this may result in reduced potential profits.





Avoid trading during christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays (15 December - 15 January), the forex market can become unpredictable. To avoid unexpected fluctuations, it is recommended to stop trading during this period.





Risk management

Regarding EA risk management, you can choose your initial lot size.

If you prefer to use an automatic lot size as your account capital increases, you can activate compound risk. This option increases the lot size per trade based on your capital or your equity. For example: If Balance: $100 and Compound Risk: 100 then 0.1 initial lots will be used (this would be 100% risk).

If Balance: $100 and Compound Risk: 10 then 0.01 initial lots will be used (this would be 10% risk).

It is crucial to consider risk management in order to achieve success in trading. For clients who are comfortable with risk and can tolerate seasonal downturns, I suggest using 0.10 lots per $1000 for 3 trading pairs. For more risk-averse clients, I recommend using 0.05 lots per $1000 for 3 trading pairs.





Spread limit

Typically, the brokers mentioned above maintain low spreads during the Asian session, averaging around 5-10 pips. However, it is possible for spreads to be higher, so a spread filter is necessary to limit trades from being opened or closed if the limit is exceeded.

Additionally, the EA includes an internal slippage filter to prevent trades with high slippage from being opened.



Order opening information You can see how fast your market order was executed by clicking on the experts tab. 1- Price: the price at which the buy/sell order has been sent.

2- CMD: the executed price (at what price the order was executed).

3- Slipp: the difference (in pips) between the price and CMD. Indicates the slippage experienced in the execution of the order.

4- Delay: the difference (in milliseconds) between the time the order was sent and the time the order was executed. This value depends on the execution speed of your broker's MT4/MT5 server, available liquidity, among other factors.

5- Worktime: the internal execution time (in milliseconds) of the Expert Advisor.







News filter

Quantum Pips AI is equipped with a news filter to prevent trading during high volatility periods. Although I generally do not recommend activating it, as the EA performs well during these periods, you can activate it if you are not comfortable.

A video tutorial on how to set up the news filter correctly is available here. The configuration is very simple, you have the option to activate the news filter for high, medium and low impact news. And furthermore you have the option to activate only individual high impact news such as FOMC, NFP... (see the attached picture below to understand how it works).



Magic number

When using Quantum Pips AI in conjunction with other EAs, ensure that the magic number you set is different from the other EAs you may be using. If you are using the OneChartSetup, keep in mind that if you type 10000, the first trading pair will have the magic number 10000, the second trading pair will have the magic number 10001, and the third trading pair will have the magic number 10002.









Please feel free to contact me at any time.

My goal is to ensure that your experience with me is positive and seamless.





I wish you success in your operations.









Warning: No Guarantees Disclaimer.