Agix Pro MT5

AGIX Pro: Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor

Introducing AGIX Pro, the ultimate Gold (XAUUSD) trading solution designed to revolutionize your precious metals trading experience. Our cutting-edge Expert Advisor harnesses sophisticated technology to deliver precision, efficiency, and strategic trading across the gold market.

Sales Start Promo Price: $599 (first 10 copies only) Next Price: $699 

Price politics: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold to maintain the exclusivity of expert

Unique Trading Strategies

AGIX Pro offers a comprehensive approach to gold trading through three advanced strategies:

1.Institutional Gold Tracking

Harness the power of advanced quantitative trading algorithms refined by top-tier financial institutions. Our Bank Research Strategy implements a sophisticated machine learning-based momentum and mean-reversion algorithm similar to those used by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Bridgewater Associates.

The strategy utilizes: Machine learning predictive models and proprietary volume-weighted momentum indicators.

The algorithm analyzes complex market microstructures, detecting subtle price inefficiencies in gold markets that traditional trading methods often miss. By mimicking institutional trading approaches, the EA captures and executes precision positions based on real-time data analysis. Only one position per trading session ensures disciplined and focused trading, minimizing risk while maximizing potential returns.

2. Technical Indicator-Driven Trading

Utilize a robust system powered by advanced technical indicators specifically calibrated for gold trading. Combining RSI, MACD, ATR and Parabolic SAR oscillators on H1 and Daily charts, this strategy provides nuanced entry and exit points for gold trades.

3. Multi-Mode Algorithmic Trading

A sophisticated algorithm integrating Price Action, Cycle Strength, SMA Strength, and custom indicators. Traders can select from different risk modes:

  • Prop Risk: suitable for trading at Prop firms 
  • Low Risk: Conservative, minimal exposure and low DD
  • Medium Risk: Balanced approach
  • High Risk: Aggressive trading for experienced investors
  • Rocket Mode: Fast income and fast doubling of deposit

4. Advanced Risk Management 

AGIX Pro comes equipped with intelligent risk management tools:

  • Automatic parameter adjustment
  • Customizable Take Profit and Stop Loss
  • Built-in volatility protection
  • News event trading safeguards (60-minute buffer before and after high-impact news)
  • Every trade always protected with Stop Loss

Key Features

  • Exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
  • Works with all brokers and prop trading firms
  • Continuous updates based on user feedback
  • Dedicated expert support

Recommendations

  • Min Recommended deposit: $500 for Medium Risk trading ($100 for High Risk)
  • Timeframe M30
  • Leverage from: 1:20 
  • XAUUSD (GOLD) trading pair

Customer Support

Our dedicated support team provides comprehensive assistance:

  • Personalized setup guidance
  • Continuous technical support
  • Customization help

After purchasing, you'll receive:

  • Detailed manual
  • Custom XAUUSD settings
  • Dedicated support channel

Contact us to transform your Gold trading strategy with AGIX Pro!

Reviews 1
ScottWhidbey
136
ScottWhidbey 2025.02.09 01:50 
 

Good, profitable EA.

