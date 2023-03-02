Ex Gold MT5 EA

After You download the EA kindly join our telegram group below.....

https://t.me/aFXeas

EX GOLD MT5 EA is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which uses a combination of price action and indicators to find profitable entries on the market. It uses an average of standard deviation to follow the trend for additional entries hence taking advantage of the trend.

Its unique but simple parameter makes it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Gold on the M1, M2, M3, M4 and M5 time frames at the same time with default settings. 

On cent accounts apply the EA to all these charts.

EX Gold can work on any account type. The default settings is optimized to trade on cent accounts.  To use it on other account types, the max lot must be changed according to account size.

We are ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, we will show and teach you how to use it.

Follow the signal account of this EA via the link below; 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2015450

Please send your reviews and suggest on the EA when you use it. AND DONT FORGET TO RATE. Thank you.

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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EA Ela MT5
Richard Kofi Anim Darko
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EA ELA MT5 is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which is built on the backbone of a simple trend following trading system. It’s a powerful price action EA which uses well known and extremely efficient Indicators like MA, AD and ATR to find the most profitable trades hence making it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Indices and Synthetic Index.   With the right settings, using the recommended broker with a low spread and a fast VPS, EA Ela MT5 has
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hosein hosein
458
hosein hosein 2023.12.09 17:43 
 

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Josean Pereira De Morais
263
Josean Pereira De Morais 2023.06.26 23:27 
 

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Richard Kofi Anim Darko
1702
Reply from developer Richard Kofi Anim Darko 2023.06.27 00:17
Let me assist you. Do you have telegram?
charaspong theprod
18
charaspong theprod 2023.06.18 20:08 
 

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Richard Kofi Anim Darko
1702
Reply from developer Richard Kofi Anim Darko 2023.06.18 21:45
Hello Charaspong.. thank u for the comment. Kindly let me know which account you are using the EA on and what broker it is. That way I can know how best to assist you.
[Deleted] 2023.06.05 07:00 
 

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Richard Kofi Anim Darko
1702
Reply from developer Richard Kofi Anim Darko 2023.06.12 14:12
Thank you for your comment. Please do share your experience with us and what you think can make this product very productive and profitable. Thank you.
Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2023.03.14 04:07 
 

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Richard Kofi Anim Darko
1702
Reply from developer Richard Kofi Anim Darko 2023.03.14 07:07
Hello Cristina. What challenges are you facing with the EA. Let me know so I can assist you.
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