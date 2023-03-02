After You download the EA kindly join our telegram group below..... https://t.me/aFXeas

EX GOLD MT5 EA is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which uses a combination of price action and indicators to find profitable entries on the market. It uses an average of standard deviation to follow the trend for additional entries hence taking advantage of the trend.

Its unique but simple parameter makes it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Gold on the M1, M2, M3, M4 and M5 time frames at the same time with default settings.

On cent accounts apply the EA to all these charts.

EX Gold can work on any account type. The default settings is optimized to trade on cent accounts. To use it on other account types, the max lot must be changed according to account size.

We are ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, we will show and teach you how to use it.

Follow the signal account of this EA via the link below;

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2015450

Please send your reviews and suggest on the EA when you use it. AND DONT FORGET TO RATE. Thank you.