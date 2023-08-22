Automatic rsi scanner

This indicator can automatically scan the RSI values of all varieties on the mt5 and set an alarm.

Note that it is fully automatic scanning, you do not need to enter which varieties, do not need to open the variety chart, as long as there are some varieties in the market quotation column, will be automatically scanned to reach the set rsi alarm value, will pop up the alarm, and cycle with the market changes to scan the latest RSI values of all varieties, and alarm.

This is very helpful to friends who use mt5 to do US stocks, which is equivalent to automatically helping you see which stocks are overbought and oversold.

The creative inspiration of this indicator comes from the sharing of a single idea of a blogger on the external network, so I wrote this tool and practiced it. You are using it yourself, and you share it with people in need.

Note: open a variety at will and hang the indicator on it. The RSI value of the time period in which it is hung is the RSI value of the alarm period.

Note: there are thousands of varieties quoted at the same time on mt5, so your network speed must be fast, otherwise it will be stuck, not an indicator card, but mt5 itself will card, because the data update is too much, too fast.

The first parameter in the parameter means that 50 varieties are automatically executed in each batch, scan the 50 varieties, and automatically execute the following 50 varieties 100 until all the varieties are scanned. If this parameter is set to sweep hundreds of varieties at a time, it may jam the low-equipped computer.

Alarm interval  means  there is only one alarm per minute for the same currency pair.

Mt5 will automatically download the historical data of currency pairs that do not have enough k lines to calculate the RSI value.



Tip: if you set the rsi lower limit to 1, the indicator will only look for stocks with an RSI value greater than 70.


