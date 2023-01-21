Investment Castle II MT4

3

The Investment castle II ea trading robot has a variety of features, including:

  • The ability to remember open positions, their take profit and stop loss levels if the VPS or terminal is restarted.
  • The ability to remember trade buttons and their setup if the VPS or terminal is restarted.
  • The ability to plot profit/loss on a chart, but only when the user runs the visualizer and on live charts. It automatically disables this feature when backtesting or optimizing settings for improved speed and performance.
  • The ability to show a control panel on the chart, but only when the user runs the visualizer and on live charts. It automatically disables this feature when backtesting or optimizing settings for improved speed and performance.
  • The ability to send detailed and structured mobile notifications showing balance, drawdown, profit/loss, and the symbol.
  • The control panel shows detailed information required by professional traders for each symbol the EA is loaded and running on, including daily, weekly, and monthly profits and drawdowns.

The core functions of the EA include:

  • The ability to close trades in profit at a single take profit level or to split the trade and close it partially in percentages every certain distance.
  • Drawdown reduction that closes the first and last trades together, with the ability to reset the lot size to the last closed and start over, instead of continuing to increase the next grid exponentially.
  • The ability to wait for the price to reverse before opening a grid order when the price of a losing trade reaches the grid distance, which is helpful during high volatility times.
  • The series of orders do not close at fixed take profit levels, but instead the series take profit increases every time a new grid order is opened in order to leverage pullbacks and increase profits.
  • The ability to choose between instant entries after closing the previous trade or pending entries, depending on the user's risk appetite.


İncelemeler 2
Сергей Груздев
165
Сергей Груздев 2023.04.17 09:04 
 

Торговля идет уже месяц. Пока все хорошо. Вложенные деньги вернулись с плюсом

Önerilen ürünler
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Filtrele:
LoveBird
196
LoveBird 2025.10.21 11:35 
 

This EA doesn't work. It's garbage.

Сергей Груздев
165
Сергей Груздев 2023.04.17 09:04 
 

Торговля идет уже месяц. Пока все хорошо. Вложенные деньги вернулись с плюсом

İncelemeye yanıt