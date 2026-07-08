Aegis Meridian

  • Experts
  • Joshua Dunnink
    Joshua Dunnink

    Joshua Dunnink

    ABOUT ME
    I build automated trading systems for MetaTrader 5, focused on gold and FX majors.
    One principle drives all of it:
    Protect the account first.
    Every system goes through exhaustive historical real-tick testing before it ever reaches you.
  • Version: 1.30
  • Updated: 8 July 2026
  • Activations: 20

🚀 LAUNCH OFFER - FREE for the first users (in exchange for an honest review + feedback). After that the price steps up as copies are claimed: $49 → $69 → $99 → $129, up to the launch price of $149. Early adopters lock in the lowest price. Rental $30/month and a free Strategy-Tester demo are always available.

Aegis Meridian is a fully automated AUDCAD adaptive mean-reversion grid for MetaTrader 5, with a one-knob risk facade and optional high-conviction TURBO profiles. All figures below are Strategy Tester (backtest) results on real ticks - not live results. Past performance does not indicate future results.

Especially developed for Small accounts!
All tests show stable growth from accounts as small as $300.

Overview

Aegis Meridian trades AUDCAD on the M15 timeframe. It fades statistically over-extended price (a linear-regression-channel z-score), averages a small equal-lot basket against the move, and closes the basket when price reverts to its mean. A live market-regime detector re-tunes selectivity, grid spacing and the profit target for range, high-volatility and trending conditions - trading less and spacing wider exactly when a trend would otherwise hurt a grid.

How it works

  • Entry: fades only strongly over-extended price in the London / New York session - high selectivity is the core edge.
  • Recovery: an equal-lot basket (no martingale - every leg the same size) averages against the move.
  • Exit: the whole basket closes once it floats back to a small net profit.
  • Adaptive: a daily trend-efficiency and volatility detector labels the market range / high-volatility / trending and applies the settings tuned for each - in a trend it widens spacing so the basket cannot over-stack.
  • Survival: a tier-scaled account guard sits far above each tier's normal float and acts only as a catastrophe backstop.

Risk profiles (one input)

A single Risk Profile knob sets the balance-risk percent, position scaling and the matched survival guard. It is facade-complete: with no set file it runs the balanced MEDIUM profile out of the box. Backtest, real ticks, AUDCAD M15, 2022-2026 (about 4.5 years), each at its recommended account:

  • LOW (about 1.5% risk, from $500): net +41% over the test, ~7.9%/yr, Profit Factor 2.40, Sharpe 3.89, floating drawdown 9.7%.
  • MEDIUM (about 3% risk, from $1,000) - default: net +71%, ~12.7%/yr, Profit Factor 2.34, Sharpe 3.55, floating drawdown 17.8%.
  • HIGH (about 4.5% risk, from $2,000): net +131%, ~20.3%/yr, Profit Factor 2.33, Sharpe 3.55, floating drawdown 24.4%.
  • HOT (about 6% risk, from $3,000): net +232%, ~30.4%/yr, Profit Factor 2.31, Sharpe 3.43, floating drawdown 21.7%.

Every tier was profitable in every calendar year of the test (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 YTD), about 250 trades per year, 81% win rate, near-linear equity curve. CUSTOM lets you set your own fixed lot or your own balance-risk percent.

TURBO profiles (optional, high-risk / high-return)

Each tier has a +TURBO variant in the same dropdown. It keeps the tier's sizing but oversizes only the very-highest-confidence entries (a calm-market extreme-stretch reversion that historically reverts in one leg about 76% of the time):

  • MEDIUM + TURBO (from $1,000): net +89%, ~15.4%/yr, Profit Factor 2.40, Sharpe 3.39, floating drawdown 15.0% - more return AND lower drawdown than plain MEDIUM, because it scales up only the safest trades.
  • HOT + TURBO (from $3,000): net +310%, ~34.5%/yr, Profit Factor 2.34, Sharpe 3.16, floating drawdown 30.8%, realised drawdown 6.2%, profitable every year.

The oversize is baked into the +TURBO profiles (capped); plain tiers leave it off, and only CUSTOM lets you set it by hand. This is the high-risk/high-return mode - larger floating drawdown; use only with margin headroom.

Reading the two drawdowns

Realised drawdown (closed-trade balance) stays small (2-8%) because baskets revert and close in profit. Floating drawdown is the real risk dial - how far an open basket goes underwater before reverting (about 10% LOW to 24% HIGH/HOT, about 31% HOT+TURBO). Choose your profile by the floating drawdown you can tolerate and keep margin headroom for it.

Recommended use

  • Symbol: AUDCAD. Timeframe: M15. One chart.
  • Account type: hedging. Low spread recommended.
  • Absolute minimum balance: $300 (any profile); see the recommended account per profile above.
  • A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation.
  • No DLLs and no external/web calls.

Risk disclosure

Grid / averaging strategies can hold an open basket significantly underwater before it reverts, and an extreme, non-reverting market move can cause large losses. Trade only risk capital, respect the minimum account, and keep margin headroom for the floating drawdown of your chosen profile. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

Pricing - launch offer

  • FREE for the first 10 users, in exchange for an honest review and feedback.
  • After that the price rises in stages as copies are claimed: $49, $69, $99, $129 - up to the launch price of $149.
  • Early adopters lock in the lowest price - the sooner you join, the less you pay.
  • Rental $30/month and a free demo (Strategy Tester) are always available.
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Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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