🚀 LAUNCH OFFER - FREE for the first users (in exchange for an honest review + feedback). After that the price steps up as copies are claimed: $49 → $69 → $99 → $129, up to the launch price of $149. Early adopters lock in the lowest price. Rental $30/month and a free Strategy-Tester demo are always available.

Aegis Meridian is a fully automated AUDCAD adaptive mean-reversion grid for MetaTrader 5, with a one-knob risk facade and optional high-conviction TURBO profiles. All figures below are Strategy Tester (backtest) results on real ticks - not live results. Past performance does not indicate future results.



Especially developed for Small accounts!

All tests show stable growth from accounts as small as $300.

Overview

Aegis Meridian trades AUDCAD on the M15 timeframe. It fades statistically over-extended price (a linear-regression-channel z-score), averages a small equal-lot basket against the move, and closes the basket when price reverts to its mean. A live market-regime detector re-tunes selectivity, grid spacing and the profit target for range, high-volatility and trending conditions - trading less and spacing wider exactly when a trend would otherwise hurt a grid.

How it works

Entry: fades only strongly over-extended price in the London / New York session - high selectivity is the core edge.

Recovery: an equal-lot basket (no martingale - every leg the same size) averages against the move.

Exit: the whole basket closes once it floats back to a small net profit.

Adaptive: a daily trend-efficiency and volatility detector labels the market range / high-volatility / trending and applies the settings tuned for each - in a trend it widens spacing so the basket cannot over-stack.

Survival: a tier-scaled account guard sits far above each tier's normal float and acts only as a catastrophe backstop.

Risk profiles (one input)

A single Risk Profile knob sets the balance-risk percent, position scaling and the matched survival guard. It is facade-complete: with no set file it runs the balanced MEDIUM profile out of the box. Backtest, real ticks, AUDCAD M15, 2022-2026 (about 4.5 years), each at its recommended account:

LOW (about 1.5% risk, from $500): net +41% over the test, ~7.9%/yr, Profit Factor 2.40, Sharpe 3.89, floating drawdown 9.7%.

MEDIUM (about 3% risk, from $1,000) - default: net +71%, ~12.7%/yr, Profit Factor 2.34, Sharpe 3.55, floating drawdown 17.8%.

HIGH (about 4.5% risk, from $2,000): net +131%, ~20.3%/yr, Profit Factor 2.33, Sharpe 3.55, floating drawdown 24.4%.

HOT (about 6% risk, from $3,000): net +232%, ~30.4%/yr, Profit Factor 2.31, Sharpe 3.43, floating drawdown 21.7%.

Every tier was profitable in every calendar year of the test (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 YTD), about 250 trades per year, 81% win rate, near-linear equity curve. CUSTOM lets you set your own fixed lot or your own balance-risk percent.

TURBO profiles (optional, high-risk / high-return)

Each tier has a +TURBO variant in the same dropdown. It keeps the tier's sizing but oversizes only the very-highest-confidence entries (a calm-market extreme-stretch reversion that historically reverts in one leg about 76% of the time):

MEDIUM + TURBO (from $1,000): net +89%, ~15.4%/yr, Profit Factor 2.40, Sharpe 3.39, floating drawdown 15.0% - more return AND lower drawdown than plain MEDIUM, because it scales up only the safest trades.

HOT + TURBO (from $3,000): net +310%, ~34.5%/yr, Profit Factor 2.34, Sharpe 3.16, floating drawdown 30.8%, realised drawdown 6.2%, profitable every year.

The oversize is baked into the +TURBO profiles (capped); plain tiers leave it off, and only CUSTOM lets you set it by hand. This is the high-risk/high-return mode - larger floating drawdown; use only with margin headroom.

Reading the two drawdowns

Realised drawdown (closed-trade balance) stays small (2-8%) because baskets revert and close in profit. Floating drawdown is the real risk dial - how far an open basket goes underwater before reverting (about 10% LOW to 24% HIGH/HOT, about 31% HOT+TURBO). Choose your profile by the floating drawdown you can tolerate and keep margin headroom for it.

Recommended use

Symbol: AUDCAD. Timeframe: M15. One chart.

Account type: hedging. Low spread recommended.

Absolute minimum balance: $300 (any profile); see the recommended account per profile above.

A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation.

No DLLs and no external/web calls.

Risk disclosure

Grid / averaging strategies can hold an open basket significantly underwater before it reverts, and an extreme, non-reverting market move can cause large losses. Trade only risk capital, respect the minimum account, and keep margin headroom for the floating drawdown of your chosen profile. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

Pricing - launch offer