Predator tail

Thank you for your interest in The Tail.





I have been trading since 2018. Or rather, it’s not me who trades, but the army of my robots, which I constantly develop. Tail is one such candidate.





This robot works on moving averages, filters trades by RSI.





The robot provides the functionality of volume and position control.





Combine different approaches. I recommend using it in a group of 3-5 of the same robots on different instruments for the best result.





I recommend keeping a high value of the long moving average, short and medium should not have a big difference, as well as average with a large one (I do not advise indenting between moving averages by more than 24 units.





I also recommend using Take Profit from the position profit (indicating the Take Profit value in this case, the robot will consider this value as the value in the account currency), use this value small. In order not to sit out an unsuccessful entry (in this case, I turn off stop losses by setting the value to 0, I leave the position closed either by take profit or by the opposite signal)





Do not set the time of the robot, if it will work on your hosting, if you turn on the robot on your work computer, then set the values according to your trading mode.



