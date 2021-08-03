Five Minute Drives
- Indicators
-
Kenan OzkarakasHi welcome to my profile. I graduated from the Department of Mathematics. I started by writing in Simple Computer Programs and Python programming languages. I switched to Web Programming and I have been doing web design, Android Programming, E-Commerce web sites since 2016. Also, I have been
- Version: 1.0
"Five Minute Drives" indicator that is designed to be used in the 5 minute timeframe. One of its most important advantages is that it shows the general trend in the upper time frames when looking at the 5-minute timeframe. Therefore, when opening positions in the 5 minute timeframe, when it is in line with the trends in the upper timeframes, you are less likely to be upside down.
If you can evaluate breakout/breakdown opportunities between the curves on the graphic screen with your geometric perspective and develop your own buy and sell strategies; you may have the key to being a successful trader.
NOTE
Use this indicator only in a 5 minute Time Frame. This indicator is ideal for Day Traders. Very useful especially for Scalping.
If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review and comment if possible :)
Great job. I love the visuals.