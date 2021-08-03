"Five Minute Drives" indicator that is designed to be used in the 5 minute timeframe. One of its most important advantages is that it shows the general trend in the upper time frames when looking at the 5-minute timeframe. Therefore, when opening positions in the 5 minute timeframe, when it is in line with the trends in the upper timeframes, you are less likely to be upside down.

If you can evaluate breakout/breakdown opportunities between the curves on the graphic screen with your geometric perspective and develop your own buy and sell strategies; you may have the key to being a successful trader.





NOTE

Use this indicator only in a 5 minute Time Frame. This indicator is ideal for Day Traders. Very useful especially for Scalping.





If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review and comment if possible :)