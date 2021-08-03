Five Minute Drives

4.25

"Five Minute Drives" indicator that is designed to be used in the 5 minute timeframe. One of its most important advantages is that it shows the general trend in the upper time frames when looking at the 5-minute timeframe. Therefore, when opening positions in the 5 minute timeframe, when it is in line with the trends in the upper timeframes, you are less likely to be upside down.

If you can evaluate breakout/breakdown opportunities between the curves on the graphic screen with your geometric perspective and develop your own buy and sell strategies; you may have the key to being a successful trader.


NOTE

Use this indicator only in a 5 minute Time Frame. This indicator is ideal for Day Traders. Very useful especially for Scalping.


If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review and comment if possible :)

Reviews 9
abrompa
57
abrompa 2023.02.08 13:59 
 

Great job. I love the visuals.

Akio Perez
38
Akio Perez 2022.08.05 11:25 
 

ES MUY UTIL

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.17 00:19 
 

Good indicator

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Five Minute Drive
Kenan Ozkarakas
5 (2)
Indicators
"Five Minute Drive" indicator that is designed to be used in the 5 minute timeframe only. One of its most important advantages is that it shows the general trend in the upper time frames when looking at the 5-minute timeframe. Therefore, when opening positions in the 5 minute timeframe, when it is in line with the trends in the upper timeframes, you are less likely to be upside down. If you can interpret the curvilinear and linear lines drawn by this indicator on the graphic screen with your geo
FREE
Driver Road Bands
Kenan Ozkarakas
Indicators
"Driver Road Bands" indicator that is designed to be used in the 1H, 4H and 1D timeframes in the most ideal way. If we compare timeframes to roads and streets; main streets and highways with high traffic volume are similar to high-time timeframes in technical analysis. If you can interpret the curvilinear and linear lines drawn by this indicator on the graphic screen with your geometric perspective and develop your own buy and sell strategies; you may have the key to being a successful trader.
FREE
Drivers Road Bands
Kenan Ozkarakas
4 (1)
Indicators
"Drivers Road Bands" indicator that is designed to be used in the 1H, 4H and 1D timeframes in the most ideal way. If we compare timeframes to roads and streets; main streets and highways with high traffic volume are similar to high-time timeframes in technical analysis. If you can interpret the curvilinear and linear lines drawn by this indicator on the graphic screen with your geometric perspective and develop your own buy and sell strategies; you may have the key to being a successful trader.
FREE
Scalper Terminal X30
Kenan Ozkarakas
Indicators
Scalper Terminal interface software is an indicator, it does not engage in automatic buy-sell transactions. This indicator shows the current trading zone where transactions can be entered when a scalping trade opportunity occurs. When there is a scalping signal, on the right side of the relevant trading pair, the Turquoise light turns on and the exact trading direction is written above it. After that, click on the Turquoise button to enter the transaction. A new tab opens. Afterwards, candle clo
Wizard Of Wizards
Kenan Ozkarakas
Experts
In order for  Wizard of Wizards to work more efficiently, it was designed to be quite simple and plain and optimized by adding the Trailing Stop.  The robot only trades in a 5 minute time frame. There is a saying that brokers often use: "Earnings are worthy of the wallet!" Here, we see this word as a philosophy of trade. Therefore, we developed this robot. ** Timeframe: 5 Minutes ** Supported Currency Pairs: ***EURUSD and others.  ** A minimum of 1000$ is required to trade. NOTES: 1. Choose
Trailing Money Python
Kenan Ozkarakas
Experts
In order for Trailing Money Python   to work more efficiently, it was designed to be quite simple and plain and optimized by adding the Trailing Stop.  The robot only trades in a 5 minute time frame. There is a saying that brokers often use: "Earnings are worthy of the wallet!" Here, we see this word as a philosophy of trade. Therefore, we developed this robot. ** Timeframe: 5 Minutes ** Supported: ***Especially Stocks at Futures ** The minimum amount depends on the margin requirement of the
Scalper Terminal S30
Kenan Ozkarakas
Utilities
Scalper Terminal interface software is an indicator, it does not engage in automatic buy-sell transactions. This indicator shows the current trading zone where transactions can be entered when a scalping trade opportunity occurs. When there is a scalping signal, on the right side of the relevant trading pair, the Turquoise light turns on and the exact trading direction is written above it. After that, click on the Turquoise button to enter the transaction. A new tab opens. Afterwards, candle clo
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dawolin
20
dawolin 2025.12.11 21:30 
 

very usefull! good job

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.10 04:54 
 

Nice

abrompa
57
abrompa 2023.02.08 13:59 
 

Great job. I love the visuals.

Akio Perez
38
Akio Perez 2022.08.05 11:25 
 

ES MUY UTIL

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.17 00:19 
 

Good indicator

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.03.09 16:12 
 

Good one!

Domenico Tarantino
116
Domenico Tarantino 2022.03.02 12:58 
 

Buon giorno ragazzi, sono nuovamente qui, in quanto non ho ricevuto nessuna risposta, in merito all'indicatore in oggetto, Praticamente l'ho scaricato su MT4 ma al momento di aprirlo non accade nulla, non si apre. L'ho disinstallato e reinstallato nuovamente, ma non è accaduto nulla,non si apre. Qualcuno potrebbe aiutarmi? grazie

Elusive Pimpernel
182
Elusive Pimpernel 2021.11.08 13:35 
 

downloaded and took it for a drive ...... nothing.

intan08
1388
intan08 2021.10.28 13:55 
 

Nice to trade with confidence on M5.

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