Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top.

Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern until the new resistance/support is formed.

We can adjust the trend strength according to pullback length. So that we can avoid false breakouts.Also In order to avoid very stringent formation of double top and bottom we have added a max gap between two bottoms or tops as an input. So that small violations and market manipulations can be avoided.

Features

Trend Strength

Distance between Gaps

Alerts, Email and Notifications

