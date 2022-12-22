The Kiss Ea
- Experts
-
Hoang Ngoc ThachI'm trader and coder.
Please see my products at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rockyhoangdn/seller
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 December 2022
- Activations: 10
The Kiss EA is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very simple but efficient strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the ranging market with more than 65% of the market time. Reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1881519
Requirements
|Trading pairs
|Recommend: EURUSD, XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|Recommend: M15 or M30
|Minimum deposit
|$2500(trade 0.01 EURUSD) if below use Cent account
|Leverage
|1:100 or above
|Brokers
|Hedging ECN account. Low spreads
Settings
- Trade Buy: Allow to open Buy
- Trade Sell: Allow to open Sell
- Order_Comment: Set comment for the trades
- Magic_Number: set ID for each EA
- Lots: First lotsize to open
- MaxLots: Maximum of lotsize
- AutoLot_MoneyRequired: the required balance for the first lot(if 0:use Fixed Lot)
- Lot_Type: There are some style of lot for grid trading.
- Close_Profit_Only: Close when total is profit
- SmartClose: there 2 mode
- ReduceDrawDown: optimize for lower drawdown, close win and loss
- HighRiskHighReturn: doest not care about drawdown but higher profit, close small trade and keep the biggest trade
- SignalPeriod: Signal Supply Period
- MinTarget: Don't open trade if target is less than MinTarget
- AutoDistance_xADR: (0:Disable) the Grid trade distance follow ADR(Average Daily Range)
- MinDistance: this is the minimum distance between 2 trades
- MaxDrawDown(%)(0:Disable): it will control the maximum drawdown allowed
- Emergency_Action: when MaxDrawDown reached do this actions
- AutoTrading_TimeFilter: setting to set trading time
- Show_Buttons: show buttuns on the chart
- Show_ChartComment: show information on the chart
* Default settings to be optimized