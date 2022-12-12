KT Multi Timeframe MACD MT5

As a trader, monitoring multiple timeframes simultaneously will help you better understand the trend and know when multiple timeframes are in agreement or disagreement.

The KT Multiple Time Frame (MTF) MACD displays the overall direction of an instrument in one chart by showing the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) for all time frames.

The indicator displays a simple table with the respective MACD trend for each timeframe. You can also see whether MACD is gaining or losing momentum across all time frames on the chart.





Features



The KT MTF MACD can simultaneously monitor up to 5 different timeframes, intervals, and instruments.

It can recognize MACD trend conditions and signals for each data stream.

It reduces the clutter of multi-timeframe charts to a single summary view on one chart.

It conserves PC resources by employing fewer charts and indicators.

It has advanced Color-Coding Features and Options.

The indicator also includes a feature to alert you if the trend changes.





Conclusion