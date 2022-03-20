Legend Comeback MT4

5
  • Experts
  • Ruslan Papou
    Ruslan Papou

    Ruslan Papou

    4.3 (8)
    UP Group is a team of specialists with more than 10 years of experience in studying and practicing in the field of foreign exchange markets.
    8 products
  • Version: 7.9
  • Updated: 9 January 2023
  • Activations: 10

interactive panel manual

.set file (click me)

Version for MT5: Legend Comeback 

Legend Comeback

  • This is a completely new author's trading system, which has no analogues in the currency market. This is a mixture of one of the best time-tested trading systems with the addition of aggressive parameters and its own recovery system. This is not a grid or a scalper with a maximum deposit load that is familiar to everyone, but an artificial intelligence system for calculating market entry and exit parameters, as well as a built-in author's security system.
  • It is an opportunity to start trading with just 1 USD (cent accounts) per currency pair
  • This is an interactive order management panel + Recovery system

Legend Comeback

TF M5 (EURUSD)

You can optimize parameters for any currency pairs and TF

  •  when analyzing entry points, the adviser takes into account the expected profit and selects parameters in such a way as to extract the maximum possible profit from the current market, as can be seen from the test results

is a system based on the opening of orders, which has an author's security system

  •  to work, just install the .set file
  •  trading aggressiveness is regulated by lot size

Recommendations for use:

  •  stop level 10-20%
  •  initial deposit 100 USD or 1 USD cent account

Parameters:

3 trading strategies:

  •  Conservative
  •  Reverse
  •  Aggressive

  •  MinBar - minimum bar height for entering the market
  •  BarPeriod - bars period for analysis
  •  BarCoefficient - bar increase ratio relative to the current period
  •  TakeProfitPercent - percentage of the bar that is involved in calculating TP
  •  ModeLot - window for selecting the lot setting mode
  •  Lot - lot parameter used in lot calculation depending on the selected Lot Selection mode
  •  Distance - distance of placing orders during averaging
  •  Magic - magic number
  •  ShowPanel (true/false) - open/close interactive panel
  •  Scalepercent - interactive panel scaling


Reviews 1
Medaka
181
Medaka 2023.01.17 02:50 
 

I trade high risk lots. This is because it is more likely to increase to 1000% than to decrease to zero. Repeat the start with small funds while withdrawing. If you want to increase slowly and steadily, lower the lot. It can be adjusted according to user's preference. Author support is excellent.

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Medaka
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Medaka 2023.01.17 02:50 
 

I trade high risk lots. This is because it is more likely to increase to 1000% than to decrease to zero. Repeat the start with small funds while withdrawing. If you want to increase slowly and steadily, lower the lot. It can be adjusted according to user's preference. Author support is excellent.

Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2023.01.17 16:57
Good afternoon. Thank you very much for the review. Good luck in trading and have a good day :)
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