Artificial Intelligence MT4
- Experts
-
Ruslan PapouUP Group is a team of specialists with more than 10 years of experience in studying and practicing in the field of foreign exchange markets.
- Version: 4.2
- Updated: 13 November 2022
- Activations: 5
Only 3 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199!
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Version for MT5: Artificial Intelligence MT5
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Artificial Intelligence
- this is an Expert Advisor based on the classic RSI and ATR indicators with the addition of an author's strategy for entering and exiting the market
The main indicator for entering the market is the RSI, while the ATR serves as an auxiliary filter for finding and filtering out entry/exit points.
The Expert Advisor has a built-in author's system for controlling drawdowns and exiting from unfavorable market behavior.
The tests showed high accuracy of order execution by the Artificial Intelligence Expert Advisor and high calculations of the expected market behavior.
Artificial Intelligence takes the past time period of the market as the basis for calculations and, based on this, makes forecasts about the price movement, confirming its decision with classic indicators.
Recommendations:
- EURUSD H1
- deposit 1 000 USD (10 USD cent account)
- Stop Out level 10-20%
Options:
1. RSI indicator parameter
- RSIPeriod
2. ATR indicator parameters:
- ATRPeriod-ATRMinPoint
3. Take Profit - take profit of the main order
4. DistanceOfOrders - distance to open auxiliary orders
5. LotModule - lot selection mode
6.Lot
7.Magic
This is a great EA, I tested it on 3 different brokers, and found it to be very good with XM Global broker, I bought this EA and am testing it again with my account. demo account before using it on a real account. Thanks to the author for creating this EA, it's well deserved 5*