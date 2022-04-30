Artificial Intelligence MT4

5
  • Experts
  • Ruslan Papou
    Ruslan Papou

    Ruslan Papou

    4.3 (8)
    UP Group is a team of specialists with more than 10 years of experience in studying and practicing in the field of foreign exchange markets.
    8 products
  • Version: 4.2
  • Updated: 13 November 2022
  • Activations: 5

Only 3 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199!

actual .set files (click me)

interactive panel manual (click me)

Version for MT5: Artificial Intelligence MT5

Community UP Group Join

Artificial Intelligence

- this is an Expert Advisor based on the classic RSI and ATR indicators with the addition of an author's strategy for entering and exiting the market

The main indicator for entering the market is the RSI, while the ATR serves as an auxiliary filter for finding and filtering out entry/exit points.

The Expert Advisor has a built-in author's system for controlling drawdowns and exiting from unfavorable market behavior.

The tests showed high accuracy of order execution by the Artificial Intelligence Expert Advisor and high calculations of the expected market behavior.

Artificial Intelligence takes the past time period of the market as the basis for calculations and, based on this, makes forecasts about the price movement, confirming its decision with classic indicators.

Recommendations:

  •  EURUSD H1
  •  deposit 1 000 USD (10 USD cent account)
  •  Stop Out level 10-20%

Options:

1. RSI indicator parameter

    • RSIPeriod

2. ATR indicator parameters:

    • ATRPeriod-ATRMinPoint

3. Take Profit - take profit of the main order

4. DistanceOfOrders - distance to open auxiliary orders

5. LotModule - lot selection mode

6.Lot

7.Magic

Reviews 2
TIENNGUYENTHANH
75
TIENNGUYENTHANH 2022.05.07 07:12 
 

This is a great EA, I tested it on 3 different brokers, and found it to be very good with XM Global broker, I bought this EA and am testing it again with my account. demo account before using it on a real account. Thanks to the author for creating this EA, it's well deserved 5*

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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
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MQL TOOLS SL
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PADE
423
PADE 2022.06.10 10:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

TIENNGUYENTHANH
75
TIENNGUYENTHANH 2022.05.07 07:12 
 

This is a great EA, I tested it on 3 different brokers, and found it to be very good with XM Global broker, I bought this EA and am testing it again with my account. demo account before using it on a real account. Thanks to the author for creating this EA, it's well deserved 5*

Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2022.05.07 07:17
Thank you for your feedback! We're glad you appreciated it. Have a good trade)
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