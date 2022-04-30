Artificial Intelligence MT4

Artificial Intelligence

- this is an Expert Advisor based on the classic RSI and ATR indicators with the addition of an author's strategy for entering and exiting the market

The main indicator for entering the market is the RSI, while the ATR serves as an auxiliary filter for finding and filtering out entry/exit points.

The Expert Advisor has a built-in author's system for controlling drawdowns and exiting from unfavorable market behavior.

The tests showed high accuracy of order execution by the Artificial Intelligence Expert Advisor and high calculations of the expected market behavior.

Artificial Intelligence takes the past time period of the market as the basis for calculations and, based on this, makes forecasts about the price movement, confirming its decision with classic indicators.

Recommendations:

EURUSD H1

deposit 1 000 USD (10 USD cent account)

Stop Out level 10-20%

Options:

1. RSI indicator parameter

RSIPeriod

2. ATR indicator parameters:

ATRPeriod -ATRMinPoint

3. Take Profit - take profit of the main order

4. DistanceOfOrders - distance to open auxiliary orders

5. LotModule - lot selection mode

6.Lot