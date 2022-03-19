Legend Comeback

4
  • Experts
  • Ruslan Papou
    Ruslan Papou

    Ruslan Papou

    4.3 (8)
    UP Group is a team of specialists with more than 10 years of experience in studying and practicing in the field of foreign exchange markets.
    8 products
  • Version: 7.9
  • Updated: 9 January 2023
  • Activations: 10

interactive panel manual

.set file (click me)

Version for MT4: Legend Comeback MT4

Legend Comeback

  • This is a completely new author's trading system, which has no analogues in the currency market. This is a mixture of one of the best time-tested trading systems with the addition of aggressive parameters and its own recovery system. This is not a grid or a scalper with a maximum deposit load that is familiar to everyone, but an artificial intelligence system for calculating market entry and exit parameters, as well as a built-in author's security system.
  • It is an opportunity to start trading with just 1 USD (cent accounts) per currency pair
  • This is an interactive order management panel + Recovery system

Legend Comeback

TF M5 (EURUSD)

You can optimize parameters for any currency pairs and TF

  •  when analyzing entry points, the adviser takes into account the expected profit and selects parameters in such a way as to extract the maximum possible profit from the current market, as can be seen from the test results

is a system based on the opening of orders, which has an author's security system

  •  to work, just install the .set file
  •  trading aggressiveness is regulated by lot size

Recommendations for use:

  •  stop level 10-20%
  •  initial deposit 100 USD or 1 USD cent account

Parameters:

3 trading strategies:

  •  Conservative
  •  Reverse
  •  Aggressive

  •  MinBar - minimum bar height for entering the market
  •  BarPeriod - bars period for analysis
  •  BarCoefficient - bar increase ratio relative to the current period
  •  TakeProfitPercent - percentage of the bar that is involved in calculating TP
  •  ModeLot - window for selecting the lot setting mode
  •  Lot - lot parameter used in lot calculation depending on the selected Lot Selection mode
  •  Distance - distance of placing orders during averaging
  •  Magic - magic number
  •  ShowPanel (true/false) - open/close interactive panel

  •  Scalepercent - interactive panel scaling


Reviews 5
mrbon27
275
mrbon27 2022.04.20 01:40 
 

I used Aggressive Strategy and as a result this EA doubled my initial deposit in three days HAHAHA LOL! Aggressive Strategy is very risky but it has been going well for a week, maybe now is the time to try Conservative Strategy. Let's see what will happen

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2022.04.07 20:37 
 

I bought Legend Comeback EA Mt5 three days ago and I'm now running it the third day on real account. It is amazing. I made deposit 100€, and now the account shows 134,09€. It is unbelievable. It seems like this is a money printing machine. However, i will get back with a detailed review after running the EA some time. Excellent support: When i had a question, i got the answer immediately within two minutes. Congrats to your team !

220072256
4881
220072256 2022.03.28 12:06 
 

I bought this EA 10 days ago when it came out of my curiosity. It was a pleasant surprise. It was one of my most profitable EAs in these 10 days. Yesterday (March 27) an update of the EA, congratulations for your commitment and your prefessionalism.

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PADE
423
PADE 2022.06.10 16:12 
 

This will BLOW any big account even with very conservative settings. 0.03 lot size setting blew a 30k account. All of his EA are account blower. STAY AWAY. They make profit until EURUSD day like yesterday and today come. No any protection of funds. Pure martingale account blower EA

Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2022.06.11 15:32
Good afternoon. You have changed the lot size, increasing it relative to the recommendations. Did you use a dynamic lot or a fixed lot? What file set did you use, conservative or aggressive? A couple of weeks ago, we introduced an interactive panel with the launch of the recovery system. Have you used it? Did you follow all the recommendations?
farhanbon27
30
farhanbon27 2022.05.20 18:43 
 

Have been tried this EA for like 3 weeks with mostly profit outcome until yesterday. Sad news for me, almost 4k USD gone when GBP/CHF drop to their lowest point in the last 30 days. Seems like cut loss did not fully working with the set that i've used, then bad things happen. I'll still use this EA but disabling the GBP pairs, hope my money will come back soon

Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2022.05.21 15:33
Thank you very much for your feedback. It is important both for us and for our clients. Yes, indeed, some GBP pairs showed too high risks, which we are now trying to minimize by changing currency pairs, setting files for them and updating trading systems. Thank you for being with us and good trading
mrbon27
275
mrbon27 2022.04.20 01:40 
 

I used Aggressive Strategy and as a result this EA doubled my initial deposit in three days HAHAHA LOL! Aggressive Strategy is very risky but it has been going well for a week, maybe now is the time to try Conservative Strategy. Let's see what will happen

Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2022.04.21 06:41
We're glad you appreciated it! Thank you for your trust, we are working for you!
Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2022.04.07 20:37 
 

I bought Legend Comeback EA Mt5 three days ago and I'm now running it the third day on real account. It is amazing. I made deposit 100€, and now the account shows 134,09€. It is unbelievable. It seems like this is a money printing machine. However, i will get back with a detailed review after running the EA some time. Excellent support: When i had a question, i got the answer immediately within two minutes. Congrats to your team !

Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2022.04.07 21:21
We are very pleased to hear this from you. Thank you for trusting us!
220072256
4881
220072256 2022.03.28 12:06 
 

I bought this EA 10 days ago when it came out of my curiosity. It was a pleasant surprise. It was one of my most profitable EAs in these 10 days. Yesterday (March 27) an update of the EA, congratulations for your commitment and your prefessionalism.

Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2022.03.28 18:53
Thank you for your trust! We are glad that you are with us)
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