Legend Comeback
- Experts
-
Ruslan PapouUP Group is a team of specialists with more than 10 years of experience in studying and practicing in the field of foreign exchange markets.
- Version: 7.9
- Updated: 9 January 2023
- Activations: 10
Version for MT4: Legend Comeback MT4
Legend Comeback
- This is a completely new author's trading system, which has no analogues in the currency market. This is a mixture of one of the best time-tested trading systems with the addition of aggressive parameters and its own recovery system. This is not a grid or a scalper with a maximum deposit load that is familiar to everyone, but an artificial intelligence system for calculating market entry and exit parameters, as well as a built-in author's security system.
- It is an opportunity to start trading with just 1 USD (cent accounts) per currency pair
- This is an interactive order management panel + Recovery system
Legend Comeback
TF M5 (EURUSD)
You can optimize parameters for any currency pairs and TF
- when analyzing entry points, the adviser takes into account the expected profit and selects parameters in such a way as to extract the maximum possible profit from the current market, as can be seen from the test results
is a system based on the opening of orders, which has an author's security system
- to work, just install the .set file
- trading aggressiveness is regulated by lot size
Recommendations for use:
- stop level 10-20%
- initial deposit 100 USD or 1 USD cent account
Parameters:
3 trading strategies:
- Conservative
- Reverse
- Aggressive
- MinBar - minimum bar height for entering the market
- BarPeriod - bars period for analysis
- BarCoefficient - bar increase ratio relative to the current period
- TakeProfitPercent - percentage of the bar that is involved in calculating TP
- ModeLot - window for selecting the lot setting mode
- Lot - lot parameter used in lot calculation depending on the selected Lot Selection mode
- Distance - distance of placing orders during averaging
- Magic - magic number
- ShowPanel (true/false) - open/close interactive panel
-
Scalepercent - interactive panel scaling
I used Aggressive Strategy and as a result this EA doubled my initial deposit in three days HAHAHA LOL! Aggressive Strategy is very risky but it has been going well for a week, maybe now is the time to try Conservative Strategy. Let's see what will happen