Extremum Save MT4

Extremum Save - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio.
Extremum Save does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years. Real trading proves the same results.
Extremum Save does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.  Every order is protected with low fixed SL, which makes trading as safe as possible.
Extremum Save probe the market with short orders in order to open a longer position at the first opportunity.

Advantages of Extremum Save:

  • fully automated trading algorithm that does not require optimization.
  • each order has its own fixed short stop loss
  • Perfect SL/TP rationo risky methods
  • tested both on historical data with maximal modelling quality and in real conditions
  • possibility to trade from 1 USD (cent accounts).
  • maximal fast support in any questions
  • minimal amount of parameters

Recommendations:

  • EURUSD H1
  • deposit 100 USD and more
  • ECN accounts or any other accounts with low spreads and low stops
  • VPS server for faster and more secure order execution

Parameters:

1. Lot Selection - select lot mode

    • Fix_Lot
    • Dynamic_Lot
2. Stop Loss - SL level in points
3. Trailing - Trailing Stop
4. TrallStep - distance, after which Trailin Stop is activated
5. Spread
6. Magic


Altri dall'autore
Legend Comeback MT4
Ruslan Papou
5 (1)
Experts
interactive panel manual .set file (click me) Version for MT5:  Legend Comeback  Legend Comeback This is a completely new author's trading system, which has no analogues in the currency market. This is a mixture of one of the best time-tested trading systems with the addition of aggressive parameters and its own recovery system. This is not a grid or a scalper with a maximum deposit load that is familiar to everyone, but an artificial intelligence system for calculating market entry and exit
Smart Start MT4
Ruslan Papou
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199! actual .set files (click me) interactive panel manual (click me) Version for MT5:   Smart Start Smart Start  is a smart trading system, the indicators of which allow it to be used both for trading with small deposits (fast acceleration) and for conservative trading.  is a modernized trading indicator system that uses the MACD indicator to analyze the market. To analyze entry points,   smart start   takes into account the historical indica
Artificial Intelligence MT4
Ruslan Papou
5 (1)
Experts
Only 3 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199! actual .set files  (click me) interactive panel manual (click me) Version for MT5:  Artificial Intelligence MT5 Community   UP Group   Join Artificial Intelligence - this is an Expert Advisor based on the classic RSI and ATR indicators with the addition of an author's strategy for entering and exiting the market The main indicator for entering the market is the RSI, while the ATR serves as an auxiliary filter for finding and filtering ou
Legend Comeback
Ruslan Papou
4 (5)
Experts
interactive panel manual .set file (click me) Version for MT4:  Legend Comeback MT4 Legend Comeback This is a completely new author's trading system, which has no analogues in the currency market. This is a mixture of one of the best time-tested trading systems with the addition of aggressive parameters and its own recovery system. This is not a grid or a scalper with a maximum deposit load that is familiar to everyone, but an artificial intelligence system for calculating market entry and e
Smart Start
Ruslan Papou
Experts
Only 1 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199! actual .set files (click me) interactive panel manual (click me) Version for MT4:  Smart Start MT4  Smart Start  is a smart trading system, the indicators of which allow it to be used both for trading with small deposits (fast acceleration) and for conservative trading.  is a modernized trading indicator system that uses the MACD indicator to analyze the market. To analyze entry points,   smart start   takes into account the historical in
Artificial Intelligence MT5
Ruslan Papou
Experts
actual .set files (click me) Only 3 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199! interactive panel manual (click me) Version for MT4:  Artificial Intelligence MT4 Community   UP Group   Join Artificial Intelligence - this is an Expert Advisor based on the classic RSI and ATR indicators with the addition of an author's strategy for entering and exiting the market The main indicator for entering the market is the RSI, while the ATR serves as an auxiliary filter for finding and filtering out e
Extremum Save
Ruslan Papou
Experts
Version for MT4:  Extremum Save MT4  Community UP Group Join Extremum Save - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio. Extremum Save does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years. Real trading proves the same results. Extremum Save does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.   Every order is protected with low fix
josebgajitos
84
josebgajitos 2022.12.04 15:35 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Ruslan Papou
2688
Risposta dello sviluppatore Ruslan Papou 2022.12.04 15:48
Good afternoon. Thank you for your trust! Good trading. If you have any questions - be sure to write to us, we will be happy to help!
sunny kim
378
sunny kim 2022.11.30 12:59 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Ruslan Papou
2688
Risposta dello sviluppatore Ruslan Papou 2022.11.30 18:30
Thank you very much for the review. You are welcome to contact me with any questions. Have a good day and good trading :)
