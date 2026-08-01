Gold Anunnaki

🚀 REVOLUTIONIZE YOUR GOLD TRADING

Gold Annunaki is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a high‑frequency institutional‑grade AI engineered Meta Trader hybrid for all Gold Spot Pairs (GOLD, GLD,  XAUUSD, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUAUD, BTCXAU etc). By integrating a proprietary machine learning data API that rivals the world’s most advanced financial terminals (including Bloomberg and Reuters), this EA captures unprecedented predictive accuracy to front‑run major gold trends before they materialize.


🧠 THE BLOOMBERG‑RIVAL PREDICTIVE ENGINE

While traditional EAs rely on lagging indicators, Gold Annunaki processes real‑time unstructured data — including treasury yield curves, institutional order flow, geopolitical risk indices, and global macro sentiment — through our proprietary ML API. This self‑learning neural network undergoes continuous retraining and has consistently achieved a 75% directional accuracy rate in out‑of‑sample forward testing, giving you a decisive pre‑emptive strike capability in the fast‑moving gold market.


📊 KEY FEATURES & INSTITUTIONAL EDGE

🔮 Predictive ML Market Analysis

  • 75% Trend Prediction Accuracy — Validated through extensive back‑testing and live forward simulation.
  • Non‑repainting, forward‑looking signals that anticipate reversals and breakouts before they happen.
  • Dynamic adaptation to shifting volatility regimes using real‑time ATR and macro correlation matrices.

🌐 Bloomberg‑Rival Data Aggregation

  • Pulls data from a proprietary, multi‑source API that mirrors the depth of institutional terminals.
  • Analyzes intermarket relationships (bonds, equities, USD strength) to predict gold’s next major move.
  • Excludes noise and focuses on high‑impact macro catalysts (CPI, NFP, FOMC, geopolitical events).

⚡ Institutional Trade Execution

  • Smart Money liquidity detection and institutional order‑flow tracking.
  • Advanced Instantaneous Market Reaction alignment for precision entry and exit zones.
  • Ultra‑low latency execution with configurable slippage control (up to 5 pips).

🛡️ Fortified Risk Management

  • Dynamic equity drawdown protection (hard cap configurable, default 12.5%).
  • Intelligent position sizing — fixed lot or percentage risk mode (default 2% per trade, reduce for smaller account size).
  • News‑reaction safety filter to reduce exposure during extreme volatility spikes.


🎯 TRADING CAPABILITIES

📈 Market Execution Modes

  • Primary Focus:  XAUUSD, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUAUD, BTCXAU and GOLD derivatives.
  • Flexible symbol selection for chart‑based trading.
  • Input your Custom trade commentary with your preferred text  signature.
  • Input your Unique magic number for seamless trade identification.

💰 Volume Management

  1. Fixed Lots Mode
    • Manually specify lot size (default 0.05) for consistent exposure.
  2. Percentage Risk Mode
    • Account‑based position sizing.
    • Customizable risk per trade (recommended 2%).
    • Optimized for compound account growth.


🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

  1. Market Maker Synchronization — Trades in harmony with institutional movements, capitalizes on major reversals, and exploits liquidity zones before retail participants.
  2. Risk‑Optimized AI — Built‑in drawdown protection, sophisticated slippage management, and real‑time position‑size optimization.
  3. Versatile Application — Performs exceptionally in trending markets, adapts seamlessly to all timeframes, and supports both scalping and swing strategies.


⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
  • Instrument: Exclusively Gold Related Pairs.
  • License: 20 Activations
  • Recommended Timeframes:  Program handles Time Frames and Instrument Selection Automatically if Chart of Gold Pair is not preloaded.
  • Min. Deposit: Based on selected lot size (recommended $500+).
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher.


🔗 WEBREQUEST WHITELIST SETUP

To unlock the full power of the Bloomberg‑rival predictive engine and enable real‑time machine learning data streaming, you must authorize Gold Annunaki to communicate with our proprietary API servers.

Add the following URLs to your MetaTrader WebRequest whitelist:

Follow these steps carefully:

  1. Open your MetaTrader terminal.
  2. Go to Tools > Options.
  3. Navigate to the Expert Advisors tab.
  4. Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs".
  5. Click the "Add" button and paste each URL one by one.
  6. Click OK to save your settings.

⚠️ Without this step, the EA will not receive the latest macro‑data and AI predictions, which may degrade its 75% forecasting accuracy to standard lagging indicator performance. This configuration is mandatory for full functionality.


💡 INSTALLATION & SETUP

  1. Drag and Drop the EA on preselected Chart (One one instance of the EA can run on your Terminal)
  2. Configure risk parameters (Use Default Values for Fast Deployment):
    • Maximum drawdown limit.
    • Position sizing preference (Fixed / Percentage).
  3. Enable "Allow algorithmic trading" in your MT4/MT5 terminal.
  4. Verify the magic number and trade comment settings.
  5. Let the AI do the rest — monitor your dashboard and watch the 75% accuracy edge compound your returns.
  6. Demo Testing only features default AI Mode (XAUUSD)
  7. Can be used on any type of Account (Cent, Standard, Pro etc).

🔥 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

  • Max Concurrent Positions: 50.
  • Drawdown Limit: 12.5% (adjustable) for all positions at any given time.
  • Volume Mode: Percentage Risk (recommended).
  • Risk Per Trade: 2% (start lower, e.g., 1%, if conservative).
  • Fixed Lot (if used): 0.05, can be adjusted, best to leave everything to the Program and Relax.


📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

  • ✅ Lifetime free updates and optimizations.
  • ✅ Dedicated technical support.
  • ✅ Comprehensive user manual + video tutorials.
  • ✅ Full back‑testing and forward‑testing data available upon request.

🔥 THE 75% PREDICTIVE EDGE — FOR THE MODERN GOLD TRADER

Gold Annunaki represents the fusion of neural network AI, Bloomberg‑rival data science, and institutional trading architecture. It is designed to capture the vast majority of significant directional moves while maintaining bulletproof risk protocols. In strongly trending markets, this EA doesn't just follow — it leads.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading Gold Pairs (GLD, XAU/USD etc) and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss. The 75% accuracy claim is derived from historical back‑testing and forward‑simulated data and does not guarantee future profitability. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own due diligence and test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying real capital. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.

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Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
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Fabio De Gaetano
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With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
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Mohamed Nasseem
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"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
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Guojun Xu
Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
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Michal Milko
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The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
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Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Experts
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
Multiday Overlay Strategy Low Risk
Fabio De Gaetano
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With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA, you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. These three features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pai
PW System EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
PW System EA — fully automatic expert advisor, based on trend indicators. Best works with the default settings on the following pairs: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. TimeFrime: M5 or M15. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration and etc. Ready for operation without pre-setting. Always use a stop loss to save your investment. Easy to use (does not have complex settings). The minimum deposit to start: $100-$200. Good results when testing 99.9% quality modeling. Yo
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Experts
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
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