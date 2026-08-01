Gold Anunnaki

🚀 REVOLUTIONIZE YOUR GOLD TRADING

Gold Annunaki is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a high‑frequency institutional‑grade AI engineered Meta Trader hybrid for all Gold Spot Pairs (GOLD, GLD, XAUUSD, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUAUD, BTCXAU etc). By integrating a proprietary machine learning data API that rivals the world’s most advanced financial terminals (including Bloomberg and Reuters), this EA captures unprecedented predictive accuracy to front‑run major gold trends before they materialize.





🧠 THE BLOOMBERG‑RIVAL PREDICTIVE ENGINE

While traditional EAs rely on lagging indicators, Gold Annunaki processes real‑time unstructured data — including treasury yield curves, institutional order flow, geopolitical risk indices, and global macro sentiment — through our proprietary ML API. This self‑learning neural network undergoes continuous retraining and has consistently achieved a 75% directional accuracy rate in out‑of‑sample forward testing, giving you a decisive pre‑emptive strike capability in the fast‑moving gold market.





📊 KEY FEATURES & INSTITUTIONAL EDGE

🔮 Predictive ML Market Analysis

75% Trend Prediction Accuracy — Validated through extensive back‑testing and live forward simulation.

— Validated through extensive back‑testing and live forward simulation. Non‑repainting, forward‑looking signals that anticipate reversals and breakouts before they happen.

Dynamic adaptation to shifting volatility regimes using real‑time ATR and macro correlation matrices.

🌐 Bloomberg‑Rival Data Aggregation

Pulls data from a proprietary, multi‑source API that mirrors the depth of institutional terminals.

Analyzes intermarket relationships (bonds, equities, USD strength) to predict gold’s next major move.

Excludes noise and focuses on high‑impact macro catalysts (CPI, NFP, FOMC, geopolitical events).

⚡ Institutional Trade Execution

Smart Money liquidity detection and institutional order‑flow tracking.

liquidity detection and institutional order‑flow tracking. Advanced Instantaneous Market Reaction alignment for precision entry and exit zones.

Ultra‑low latency execution with configurable slippage control (up to 5 pips).

🛡️ Fortified Risk Management

Dynamic equity drawdown protection (hard cap configurable, default 12.5%).

Intelligent position sizing — fixed lot or percentage risk mode (default 2% per trade, reduce for smaller account size).

or mode (default 2% per trade, reduce for smaller account size). News‑reaction safety filter to reduce exposure during extreme volatility spikes.





🎯 TRADING CAPABILITIES

📈 Market Execution Modes

Primary Focus: XAUUSD, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUAUD, BTCXAU and GOLD derivatives.

XAUUSD, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUAUD, BTCXAU and GOLD derivatives. Flexible symbol selection for chart‑based trading.

Input your Custom trade commentary with your preferred text signature.

Input your Unique magic number for seamless trade identification.

💰 Volume Management

Fixed Lots Mode Manually specify lot size (default 0.05) for consistent exposure. Percentage Risk Mode Account‑based position sizing.

Customizable risk per trade (recommended 2%).

Optimized for compound account growth.





🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

Market Maker Synchronization — Trades in harmony with institutional movements, capitalizes on major reversals, and exploits liquidity zones before retail participants. Risk‑Optimized AI — Built‑in drawdown protection, sophisticated slippage management, and real‑time position‑size optimization. Versatile Application — Performs exceptionally in trending markets, adapts seamlessly to all timeframes, and supports both scalping and swing strategies.





⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Instrument: Exclusively Gold Related Pairs.

Exclusively Gold Related Pairs. License: 20 Activations

20 Activations Recommended Timeframes: Program handles Time Frames and Instrument Selection Automatically if Chart of Gold Pair is not preloaded.

Program handles Time Frames and Instrument Selection Automatically if Chart of Gold Pair is not preloaded. Min. Deposit: Based on selected lot size (recommended $500+).

Based on selected lot size (recommended $500+). Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher.





🔗 WEBREQUEST WHITELIST SETUP

To unlock the full power of the Bloomberg‑rival predictive engine and enable real‑time machine learning data streaming, you must authorize Gold Annunaki to communicate with our proprietary API servers.

Add the following URLs to your MetaTrader WebRequest whitelist:

Follow these steps carefully:

Open your MetaTrader terminal. Go to Tools > Options. Navigate to the Expert Advisors tab. Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs". Click the "Add" button and paste each URL one by one. Click OK to save your settings.

⚠️ Without this step, the EA will not receive the latest macro‑data and AI predictions, which may degrade its 75% forecasting accuracy to standard lagging indicator performance. This configuration is mandatory for full functionality.





💡 INSTALLATION & SETUP

Drag and Drop the EA on preselected Chart (One one instance of the EA can run on your Terminal) Configure risk parameters (Use Default Values for Fast Deployment): Maximum drawdown limit.

Position sizing preference (Fixed / Percentage). Enable "Allow algorithmic trading" in your MT4/MT5 terminal. Verify the magic number and trade comment settings. Let the AI do the rest — monitor your dashboard and watch the 75% accuracy edge compound your returns. Demo Testing only features default AI Mode (XAUUSD) Can be used on any type of Account (Cent, Standard, Pro etc).

🔥 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Max Concurrent Positions: 50.

50. Drawdown Limit: 12.5% (adjustable) for all positions at any given time.

12.5% (adjustable) for all positions at any given time. Volume Mode: Percentage Risk (recommended).

Percentage Risk (recommended). Risk Per Trade: 2% (start lower, e.g., 1%, if conservative).

2% (start lower, e.g., 1%, if conservative). Fixed Lot (if used): 0.05, can be adjusted, best to leave everything to the Program and Relax.





📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

✅ Lifetime free updates and optimizations.

✅ Dedicated technical support.

✅ Comprehensive user manual + video tutorials.

✅ Full back‑testing and forward‑testing data available upon request.

🔥 THE 75% PREDICTIVE EDGE — FOR THE MODERN GOLD TRADER

Gold Annunaki represents the fusion of neural network AI, Bloomberg‑rival data science, and institutional trading architecture. It is designed to capture the vast majority of significant directional moves while maintaining bulletproof risk protocols. In strongly trending markets, this EA doesn't just follow — it leads.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading Gold Pairs (GLD, XAU/USD etc) and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss. The 75% accuracy claim is derived from historical back‑testing and forward‑simulated data and does not guarantee future profitability. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own due diligence and test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying real capital. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.