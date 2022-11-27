Extremum Save MT4
- Experts
- Ruslan Papou
- Version: 8.0
- Mise à jour: 31 janvier 2023
- Activations: 10
Version for MT5: Extremum Save
Extremum Save - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio.
Extremum Save does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years. Real trading proves the same results.
Extremum Save does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc. Every order is protected with low fixed SL, which makes trading as safe as possible.
Extremum Save probe the market with short orders in order to open a longer position at the first opportunity.
Advantages of Extremum Save:
- fully automated trading algorithm that does not require optimization.
- each order has its own fixed short stop loss
- Perfect SL/TP rationo risky methods
- tested both on historical data with maximal modelling quality and in real conditions
- possibility to trade from 1 USD (cent accounts).
- maximal fast support in any questions
- minimal amount of parameters
Recommendations:
- EURUSD H1
- deposit 100 USD and more
- ECN accounts or any other accounts with low spreads and low stops
- VPS server for faster and more secure order execution
Parameters:
1. Lot Selection - select lot mode
- Fix_Lot
- Dynamic_Lot
3. Trailing - Trailing Stop
4. TrallStep - distance, after which Trailin Stop is activated
5. Spread
6. Magic
