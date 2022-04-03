Smart Start

  • Experts
  • Ruslan Papou
    Ruslan Papou

    Ruslan Papou

    4.3 (8)
    UP Group is a team of specialists with more than 10 years of experience in studying and practicing in the field of foreign exchange markets.
    8 products
  • Version: 4.2
  • Updated: 13 November 2022
  • Activations: 10

Only 1 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199!

actual .set files (click me)

interactive panel manual (click me)

Version for MT4: Smart Start MT4 

Smart Start

  •  is a smart trading system, the indicators of which allow it to be used both for trading with small deposits (fast acceleration) and for conservative trading.
  •  is a modernized trading indicator system that uses the MACD indicator to analyze the market. To analyze entry points, smart start takes into account the historical indicators of the indicator (all its parameters) + additional built-in author's non-indicator filters. This allows you to filter out false entry signals and control exit points from the market.
  •  this is the author's system for maintaining open orders and getting out of adverse market situations.
  •  this is an artificial intelligence system, where many parameters are self-optimized, which minimized the window of user parameters to the maximum, leaving only the most necessary ones there, which are enough both for trading author's parameters and for creating your own trading system. The EA can be optimized for other currency pairs as well.
  •  this is an opportunity to start trading with 1 USD (cent account)

Recommendations:

  •  TF M5 EURUSD
  •  minimum deposit 1 USD cent account or 100 USD
  •  stop level 10 - 20% (for aggressive trading)

Parameters:

1. AlloWCounter - opening counter orders

2. Parameters of the MACD indicator

  •  FAST EMA
  •  Slow EMA
  •  MACD SMA
  •  Level 1
  •  Level 2

3. TakeProfit - profit in points to close an order

4. DistanceOfOrders - distance to open subsequent orders

5. LotModule - lot selection mode

6. Lot - lot volume parameter

7. Magic - magic number


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Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2022.11.28 17:51 
 

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Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2022.11.28 20:33
thank you very much for your honest feedback. We really appreciate your opinion. You have explained everything correctly. I am very glad that you really understand how various programs work. I think that your feedback will be very useful to users.
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