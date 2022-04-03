Smart Start

is a smart trading system, the indicators of which allow it to be used both for trading with small deposits (fast acceleration) and for conservative trading.

is a modernized trading indicator system that uses the MACD indicator to analyze the market. To analyze entry points,

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takes into account the historical indicators of the indicator (all its parameters) + additional built-in author's non-indicator filters. This allows you to filter out false entry signals and control exit points from the market.