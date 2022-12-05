Channel Scanner

5

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Channel Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

The Channel pattern is described as the area located between two trend lines. This area is used for a measure of a trading range. In this case, the upper trend line connects price highs while the lower trend line connects price lows. Also when it comes to breakout points, it helps to indicate bullish or bearish signals.

The Channel Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.

Also the Channel Scanner indicator scans a wedge pattern that it can signal bullish or bearish price reversals.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and  most successful point of trend or reversal trend : Rectangle Channel, Triangle Pattern
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, take profits and entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Method Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of channel / Breakout of channel
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
  • Mode = Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of channel / Breakout of channel

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & TP & Entry levels
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm


    İncelemeler 9
    ivaylo slavkov
    177
    ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:40 
     

    Great indicator, Highly recommend

    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
    285
    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2025.02.25 09:59 
     

    Excellent indicator to setup my trading plan. Recommend!

    iamhzn
    145
    iamhzn 2023.04.02 22:53 
     

    非常棒的指标！感谢制作者

