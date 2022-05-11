Price Rejection and Reversal Signals MT4

5

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Buy And Sell Signal Arrows On The Chart When The Price Is About To Reverse.

Also Sends Alerts –

  • On MT4
  • To Your Phone
  • To Your Email.

  • Does not repaint.

  • Works on any pair, any timeframe.  (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.)

  • 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations

MT5 version here.  

Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts, click here.

Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >> High Risk Settings or Medium Risk Settings.

What is Price Rejection and Reversal and why is it important to you?

If price shows certain signs of rejection e.g. a large wick, this often means that it will then reverse and continue in the opposite direction from the wick.

Price then normally will go to previous structure (support or resistance) and you can use those as your targets for Take Profits.

The Price Rejection and Reversal Signals Indicator tells you when the price is about to reverse. Using Price Rejection should be a part of every Trader’s strategy.


Works very well in conjunction with the Trend Continuation Alerts Indicator and the Consolidation Breakout Indicator.


Obviously, any indicator will not predict all reversals all the time – the markets are unpredictable – otherwise we would all be successful all the time.

This is still Forex and you will not win every trade. Practice on Demo before trading with live money and always use good money management.

I recommend that you only take a trade if there is a minimum Reward to Risk Ratio of 2:1 available. Personally, I only take trades of 3:1 or more.

You could also "filter" your trades using higher timeframe trend, or using an exponential moving average e.g. 100EMA


Please feel free to message me if you have any questions. 


SETTINGS:

 - Please make sure you adjust the settings for the timeframe and pair you are trading.

 -  Let me know if you need any help.


MinWickSize

This sets the minimum size of the "rejection" wicks in relation to the candles' body length. For price rejection, you want big wicks.
0.5 would mean the wick can be half of the size of the candle body. The lower the value, more signals, but less accurate.

    MaxSignalCandleWickSize

    This sets the maximum wick size of the signal candle in relation to the candle's body length.
    Remember, this candle is in the direction of the trade you will take, so you want the opposite to a rejection i.e. a small wick.
    0.5 would mean the wick can be half of the size of the candle body. The higher the value, more signals, but less accurate.

      MinSR_Range

      This sets the minimum range of the candles doing the rejection. A larger setting here stops you getting signals from tiny candles where there is not any real rejection or price movement.

        MinSignalBreakoutPips

        Minimum number of pips you want the signal candle to break above or below the temporary structure on the opposite side from the rejection to get a signal on the chart.

          TimeOfTheDay(from hour)

          The hour you want the Indicator to start each day.

            TimeOfTheDay(from mins)

            The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to start each day.

              TimeOfTheDay(to hour)

              The hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

                TimeOfTheDay(to min)

                The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

                  Send_Email

                  Sends an alert to your email (if you have set this up in MT4).

                    Audible_Alerts

                    Gives a sound alert and pop-up message in MT4.

                      Push_Notifications

                      Sends an alert to your phone (if you have set this up in MT4).







                        Reviews 1
                        Aravind Kolanupaka
                        10329
                        Aravind Kolanupaka 2023.11.13 02:31 
                         

                        Good indicator

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                        PZ TRADING SLU
                        Indicators
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                        Oleg Rodin
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                        Indicators
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                        Bernhard Schweigert
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                        Indicators
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                        Guang Jun Huang
                        Indicators
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                        5 (11)
                        Indicators
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                        Oleg Rodin
                        5 (15)
                        Indicators
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                        Vitalii Zakharuk
                        Indicators
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                        Bernhard Schweigert
                        4.43 (7)
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        5 (1)
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        5 (1)
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Experts
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                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        5 (1)
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Utilities
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Utilities
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
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                        Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator
                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
                        Marks Market Imbalance / Improper Price Action / Fair Value Gaps on The Chart As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the I mbalance / I mproper P rice A ction / F air V alue G ap I ndicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities for taking profit . The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets are not functioning
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
                        Buy and Sell Arrows when price is about to retrace. It Also Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint. Works ony any pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators  here . MT4 Version here . Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What is a Retracem
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
                        !! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows On The Chart According To Price Action Sends Alerts On MT5 To Your Phone To You Email Does NOT repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.     10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations. MT4 Version here . For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Se
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
                        !! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows when price breaks away from mean price. Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High
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                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
                        !! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Alerts when price breaks out following strict price action. Sends Alerts – #On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here
                        Order Block Finder MT5
                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Indicators
                        Order Block Finder Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What Is An Order Block? An Order Block  (or Banker Candle, or Institutional Candle)  is an opportunity to get very high risk to reward trades (o
                        Close All Trades MT5
                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        Utilities
                        *** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - Price will increase - do not miss it! This EA Closes ALL open trades (with the same magic number on the that pair) at a certain level of profit - either in money or in percentage of balance. So if you have multiple trades open, you can choose to close them all as one "basket" using this EA. For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . Setti
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                        Aravind Kolanupaka
                        10329
                        Aravind Kolanupaka 2023.11.13 02:31 
                         

                        Good indicator

                        Christopher Graham Parish
                        2860
                        Reply from developer Christopher Graham Parish 2023.11.13 08:27
                        Thank you Aravind
                        Reply to review