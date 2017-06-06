Harvester for creating own strategies

This is a complex indicator for developing custom trading strategies.

It can also sort out already existing strategies.

The initial objective of the indicator was to combine a couple of indicators. After combining 12 indicators, I realized I need to implement the ability to separate them as well as arrange the signals from the built-in indicators and systems.

The indicator provides signals as buffer arrows: 0 - buy, 1 - sell.

The contents of the complex indicator:


Indicators

Let me know if you want some other indicators.

  • Force Index
  • Parabolic SAR
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)
  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
  • Average Directional Index (ADX)
  • Money Flow Index (MFI)
  • Stochastic Oscillator
  • DeMarker
  • Envelopes
  • Moving Average (MA)
  • Bollinger Bands
  • Williams’ Percent Range (WPR)


Ready-made strategies and patterns

Let me know if you want some other ones.

  • 3 RSI strategy
    • Arrow down when all three RSI indicators are in an overbought area (maximum level)
    • Arrow up when all RSIs are in an oversold area (minimum level)
  • Engulfing reversal pattern
  • Bullish and bearish harami
  • "Three methods" trend continuation

Function for using up to two indicators simultaneously.


Key features

  1. You can use separate indicators or different combinations of them
  2. Levels of all indicators are configured separately
  3. Never repaints
  4. Accessible buffers for EA developers
  5. Works on every symbol and timeframe
  6. The distance between the arrow and the bar can be specified (distance to the candle)


Main options

More complete information about the options can be found in the "Discussion".
  • A common signal? (False each indicator gives a separate signal) - if enabled, the signal tracks all selected indicators simultaneously. If disabled, each indicator provides its own signal.
  • How many bars after the signal is skipped (with a trend check) - number of bars skipped after a signal (with a trend check). The option allows skipping bars after a signal, the indicator checks if subsequent bars have been closed in one direction.
  • on/off Checking the body of a candle on/off - check the candle body. The option allows checking the candle body in pips and how completely the candle was closed from the maximum distance from Low to High.
  • Which indicators are the first (when checking signals) is written No - use expectations of some indicators in relation to others. The index of the primary indicator is set in the settings at the end of each indicator.
  • How many bars are waiting for the signal from the first indicators - how many bars should we wait for a signal from the first indicators (when checking signals).
  • How many bars are waiting for the signal from the senior TF - how many bars should we wait for a signal from higher timeframes. The options works for on/off Parabolic SAR № 3TF Senior Timeframe for now.
  • From how many bars form the signal entering the zone. Min 2, Max 6 - how many bars are needed to form an area entry zone (2-6).
  • On which bar to watch the signal, -1 All - on which bar should we watch a signal (-1 - all).

The indicator is suitable both for binary options and Forex trading.

Leave your suggestions, and I will try to implement them in my indicators.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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