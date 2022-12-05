Channel Scanner

5

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Channel Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

The Channel pattern is described as the area located between two trend lines. This area is used for a measure of a trading range. In this case, the upper trend line connects price highs while the lower trend line connects price lows. Also when it comes to breakout points, it helps to indicate bullish or bearish signals.

The Channel Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.

Also the Channel Scanner indicator scans a wedge pattern that it can signal bullish or bearish price reversals.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and  most successful point of trend or reversal trend : Rectangle Channel, Triangle Pattern
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, take profits and entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Method Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of channel / Breakout of channel
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
  • Mode = Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of channel / Breakout of channel

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & TP & Entry levels
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm


    Avis 9
    ivaylo slavkov
    177
    ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:40 
     

    Great indicator, Highly recommend

    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
    285
    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2025.02.25 09:59 
     

    Excellent indicator to setup my trading plan. Recommend!

    iamhzn
    145
    iamhzn 2023.04.02 22:53 
     

    非常棒的指标！感谢制作者

    Mykola Khandus
    Indicateurs
    Overview The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals.  Key Features Market Tops and Bottoms Market
    Correlation Master MT4
    Agus Santoso
    Experts
    Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761835 Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122732 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122733 Signal en direct : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302430 CORRELATION MASTER : DOUBLEZ LES PAIRES, MOITIÉ LE RISQUE EA intelligent pour la corrélation négative et la couverture automatique Correlation Master est un Expert Advisor automatisé qui utilise la stratégie de corrélation négative entre paires de devises. En ouvr
    Quick Navigator
    Dhananjayan V
    Utilitaires
    The Chart Navigator is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to enhance your chart navigation experience in the MetaTrader platform. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, it enables traders to effortlessly explore multiple timeframes, switch between symbols, and efficiently analyze price movements. Key Features: Timeframe Navigation: Seamlessly switch between different timeframes with just a single click. The Chart Navigator provides a graphical object that allows you to
    FREE
    VWAP Indicator MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating.
    IVolX 2 DPOC
    Denis Chebatarev
    Indicateurs
    Vol 2 DPOC volume vol 2 DOC-dynamic horizontal volume indicator for any time periods Main settings of the indicator: Volume Source -selecting data for volumes (tick or real) DPOCOn -enabling / disabling the indicator DPOCFrom -calculation start date DPOCTo -settlement end date The indicator allows you to manually select areas on the chart to analyze changes in the maximum volume over time. You can do this by using vertical lines and moving them along the chart. Or by setting specific dates in
    Elliott Wave Helper MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (5)
    Utilitaires
    Elliott Wave Helper - a panel for making elliott wave and technical analysis. Includes all known wave patterns, support and resistance levels, trend lines and cluster zones. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Making wave analysis and technical analysis in a few clicks 2. All Elliott wave patterns available, including triangle and combinations 3. All nine wave display styles, including a special circle font 4. E lements of technical analysis : trend lines,
    Visual Envelope Indicator MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicateurs
    Visual Envelope Indicator is designed for traders who want a clear visual representation of market trends, potential reversals, and price dynamics within defined envelope boundaries. This indicator simplifies market analysis, offering a unique perspective for crafting your trading strategy. Please note that this indicator is not optimized—it's intentionally built for you to optimize it according to your trading style and goals. Strategy and logic behind the indicator The Visual Envelope Indicat
    Practica Trend
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Indicateurs
    With the help of this Practica Trend forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The Practical Trend indicator accompanies long trends, can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The Practical Trend indicator is used in the forex markets. One of the main definitions for monitorin
