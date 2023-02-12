** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button **

Introduction:

The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market, Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbalance) on either side once the order block is completed. On the other hand, mostly the price pullback to order block zone and then reverse sharply again.

The Order Block Scanner indicator detects imbalance movement, Breakout of Structure(BoS) and order block zones, Also it Scans All market just by pressing one click.

Main Features:

Detect the best and most common successful point of reversal trend : Smart Money, Imbalance, BoS, Order Block Zones



Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

NO repaint



repaint Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )

charts button Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

Candlestick check for the best entry point

Sending the alert and push notification

Alert enable/disable based on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting

How to test: Contact me to send you tester file. It is free on EURAUD real chart.



Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

Scan All Charts – Enable

Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate

Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time