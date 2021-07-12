Do you need precision? Tick charts show each change in the ask or bid;

The chart updates whenever either price changes. Study the markets more deeply, with surgical precision. Tick Chart Window saves all the received ticks and shows them into a seperate window. Get the best entry price in the Market.

⭑⭑ trade with precision trade good ⭑⭑

Spread Register

In the comment section you will see the highest spread, the lowest spread and the average spread since the indicator was loaded. This may help us to identify the real spreads we are having during real current markets.

Indicator Parameters

Show_Spread_Comment_Section - When true, will start recording the highest spread, lowest spread and average spread. Those will be shown in the comment section.

Additional Notes

This indicator needs to be running to record all the ticks. If it was reloaded or initialized it can't show the previous ticks

If your broker doesn't provide real spread data on his history files, the spread shown by Ticks Chart Window will remain constant when backtesting.



