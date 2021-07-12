Tick Chart Window

Do you need precision? Tick charts show each change in the ask or bid;

The chart updates whenever either price changes. Study the markets more deeply, with surgical precision. Tick Chart Window saves all the received ticks and shows them into a seperate window. Get the best entry price in the Market. 

            ⭑⭑ trade with precision trade good  ⭑⭑

Spread Register

In the comment section you will see the highest spread, the lowest spread and the average spread since the indicator was loaded. This may help us to identify the real spreads we are having during real current markets.

Indicator Parameters

  • Show_Spread_Comment_Section - When true, will start recording the highest spread, lowest spread and average spread. Those will be shown in the comment section.

Additional Notes

  • This indicator needs to be running to record all the ticks. If it was reloaded or initialized it can't show the previous ticks

  • If your broker doesn't provide real spread data on his history files, the spread shown by Ticks Chart Window will remain constant when backtesting. 




More from author
Ultimate Supply Demand
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (3)
Indicators
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Ultimate Supply Demand MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (4)
Indicators
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Indicators
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
Velas RENKO
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
Immediately plots renko bars in an external/indicator window.  One of the distinctive advantages Renko charts offer is the fact that they are not time dependent. Therefore, the new Renko blocks are only traced when the price moves higher or lower by the specified number of points.  For example, a 10 pip (100 points) Renko chart would plot the blocks when price moves 10 pips higher in an uptrend or 10 pips lower in a downtrend. Renko charts removes "noises" from the Market and i t helps to identi
Harmonic Papallons
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
3.33 (3)
Indicators
Automatically scans the chart to find Harmonic Patterns, and give you the chance to enter early in good operations. Also if selected, it will alert you in advance when future patterns appears, showing you a projection of a posible future pattern. The main goal  for this algorithm is to determine with high precision the moment when a trend ends and a new one begins. Giving  you the best price within a reversal.   We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order: For those orde
Marker Bands
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator consists in two different algorithms, in order to profit all fast movements created during noises of the market. First of all, it plots normalized trend bands to can filter the possible trades. The normalized trend bands are calcualted using an exclusive mathematical algorithm to has both the correct trend and the fast adaptability to the change of trends. With those bands you can know when you are inside the trend, or when you are outside. The second alhorithm uses a private fo
Trade Risk Management
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (7)
Utilities
This is a calculator that allows you to manage your trade risk in every trade. Decide in advance the risk you want to assume using Stop Loss or Take Profit; account percentage or specific amount of your currency.  You can also use this tool to can test faster your manual strategies, because Trade Risk Management can be perfectly used on backtesting    For new traders, this may become your favorite tool; allowing you to easily control the risk of your trades, and train your skills trading on Bac
Make Your Own TimeFrame
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
Would you like to set up the best time that fits your trading style? This indicator gives you this solution with ease. 1 minute, 2, 3, 10 or whatever you want, now you can have them all with a simple external window indicator. 5 seconds, 10, 30 or whatever seconds you want, now you can have those charts. You can visualize different timeframes when Backtesting strategies. The trading system is suitable for experienced traders and beginners. The charts can be used for manual trading (short-term or
Marker Bands Pro MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
This indicator is created by using an exclusive algorithm to indicate you Buy or Sell in an accurate way all the possibles reversals within a normalized trending bands. The main goal for this algorithm is to achieve fast profitable movements and aggressive retracement. Thanks to the normalized bands, using the noises of the market. We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order:   For those orders that had the perfect entry price. They were always in profit, or the final pr
Harmonic Papallons Pro MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicators
Automatically scans the chart to find Harmonic Patterns, and give you the chance to enter early in good operations. Also if selected, it will alert you in advance when future patterns appears, showing you a projection of a posible future pattern. The main goal  for this algorithm is to determine with high precision the moment when a trend ends and a new one begins. Giving  you the best price within a reversal.   We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order:   For those ord
Filter:
pan898899
534
pan898899 2025.11.06 20:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ramon Sobrevals Arce
12826
Reply from developer Ramon Sobrevals Arce 2025.11.07 16:35
If you have only one red line, that's because your broker is not providing both Bid-Ask data. The result is 100% consistent with reality since it's just plotting and storing what broker Bid-Ask provides.
Reply to review