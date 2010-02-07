EA Golden Cat MT4

Trading strategy: Scalping at night.

The EA is based on a complex trading system at night. The essence of the Adviser's strategy boils down to the fact that the expert determines the calmer moments on the chart using complex mathematical calculations and then if there are good moments to enter the market, the adviser opens pending orders.

The EA uses complex algorithms to recognize Trend and Flat situations on the charts.

The EA automatically adjusts GMT for each broker (not for the strategy tester).

The EA uses BuyStop and SellStop pending orders.

Trading is conducted on the M5 timeframe.

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

When creating the EA, the history of quotes based on real ticks was used.

Requirements and recommendations Low spreads.

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 100.

Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.

The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).

Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.

VPS.

if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow Web Requests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.

For the Strategy Tester:

For testing, it is recommended to use:

Methods of modeling ticks:



Control points (based on the nearest less time frame).





All Ticks.

Symbols

EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY USDCHF USDJPY AUDUSD GBPAUD USDCAD GBPCAD EURAUD EURCAD EURGBP EURJPY GBPCHF NZDUSD GBPNZD EURCHF AUDCAD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY CHFJPY CADJPY CADCHF AUDNZD EURNZD AUDJPY AUDCHF

EURUSD - if true , use EURUSD;

- if , use EURUSD; ...

AUDCHF

Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading - setting up the number of currencies and timeframes for simultaneous operation.

- setting up the number of currencies and timeframes for simultaneous operation. OFF / TF_For_All_Symbols / TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately / Work_Symbols_at_one_Time .

.

Number Timeframes or Symbols - the number of currencies or timeframes.

- the number of currencies or timeframes. Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

- if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management); User_Balance - user-defined balance;

- user-defined balance;

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

- Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance ;

- lot size per ; Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false );

- fixed lot (if is ); Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;

- adapt the stop loss to spread; Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;

- disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread; http / https - protocol for downloading economic news;

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday

Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;

GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);

- automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester); GMT Mode - manual setting;

GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled); Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);

- start time (hh:mm); Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

