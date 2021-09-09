S-Vine is a trading system based on a complex mathematical model that generates signals for opening deals. The strategy is based on building price channels and determining price breakout and pullback in the channel based on the behavior of the Bollinger Bands indicator. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly.

The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and sets Stop Loss and Take Profit, and also uses the Trailling Stop, which is adapted to the current behavior of the price.

The EA also uses the following indicators to filter deals: