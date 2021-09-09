SVine

S-Vine is a trading system based on a complex mathematical model that generates signals for opening deals. The strategy is based on building price channels and determining price breakout and pullback in the channel based on the behavior of the Bollinger Bands indicator. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly.

The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and sets Stop Loss and Take Profit, and also uses the Trailling Stop, which is adapted to the current behavior of the price.

The EA also uses the following indicators to filter deals:

  • MACD
  • RSI
  • CCI
  • Price Low / Price High
The EA does not use a grid of orders and averaging

Advisor   S-Vine works stably on 5 currency pairs:

■ EURUSD

■ USDCAD

■ AUDUSD

■ GBPUSD

■ NZDUSD



Installation :


Open all the above currency pairs on the M30 or H1 timeframe and simply drag the advisor to each of them - the advisor will set the desired magic number and set the optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss. You don't need to configure anything else, but you can try to tweak your settings.


The Expert Advisor is designed for trading on 5-digit quotes.


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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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