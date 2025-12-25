Idea Pro Trend

This EA is a Semi-auto Trading Panel with a variety of strategic settings, such as those listed below.

It is excellent for scalping or long-term trading by traders. This EA is simple and convenient to trade and attach to the chart with the default settings on "AUDUSD", EURUSD, GBPUSD and NZDUSD.





How to use

You can trade based on the trend that is displayed on the left-hand side of Info Panel.

If the trend are" 2 Up Trend" and "2 Down Trend", please do not trade.

Simply proceed with the trade if the "3 Up Trend" or "3 Down Trend" (High-Opportunity Winning Trade) Recommended Symbol EURUSD

GBPUSD

"AUDUSD"

NZDUSD

Parameter

Expert Advisor (EA) Name

Symbol 1 (Show Trending)

Symbol 2 (Show Trending)

Symbol 3 (Show Trending)

Symbol 4 (Show Trending)

Lots Management Setting

Lots Size

Lots Multiplier (Backup Grid Use)

Max Slippage

Limit Order & Stop Order Distance (Points)

StopLoss & TakeProfit Setting

StopLoss & TakeProfit Mode

Take Profit (Points) (0 means No TakeProfit)

Stop Loss (Points) (0 means No StopLoss)

Trailing Stop Setting

Trailing Stop Turn ON

Trailing Stop (Points)

Trailing Stop Step (Points)

Backup Grid Setting

Backup Grid Maximum Orders - 1 mean No Backup Grid

Backup Grid Distance

Smart Dynamic Distance (SDD) Trigger Turn ON

Profit Target Management

Amount Profit Target

SMART-Loss Turn ON

Amount SMART-Loss

Chart Setting

Text Color

Color Scheme Selection

Show Profit/Loss Label

Trade Comment Setting

Buy Trade Comment

Sell Trade Comment

Expert Advisor Information

AllowForexPair_ON

Thanks_Support_Purchase





Happy Trading...



