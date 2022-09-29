RaysFX Volume Profile

Calculation method

The calculation method is summing the number of deals performed at a certain price. Alternatively, the volumes at a certain price can be summed if the real volume type is set in the parameters.

The trade data is interpolated based on the most accurate terminal data available (М1 timeframe data). Each bar is divided into several trades based on the estimated price movement inside the bar. This is a distinguishing feature of the product setting it apart from other ones that have no interpolation and use the timeframe the indicator is launched at.

A further accuracy improvement without the use of additional sources could have been reached due to more reliable interpolation of M1 data to ticks. But almost every broker using MetaTrader 4 has its own quote flow making such improvements practically useless. Tests show that distributions look almost similar at all brokers. Used methods provide results comparable to distributions received using the most accurate data.

Distributions maximums (modes) are usually used as support/resistance levels. There is no point in searching for a maximum mode when determining a good level due to a "shading problem" - the next price cluster greatly affects the previous one sometimes hiding it completely, and vice versa. Study the chart carefully and specify the levels by constructing distributions on the most interesting segments with the help of VP-Range. Distributions at a bigger range may have greater weight.

parameters

Parameter Description
Range period Timeframe, only standard values from M1 to MN1 (1, 5, 15, 30, 60, 240, 1440, 10080, 43200). MT5 also allows using intermediate timeframes.
Range count Number of ranges.
Time shift Time shift from -12 to +12 hours with a one hour step.

Mode step (points) The minimum step between the modes (selected subjectively for each symbol).
Point scale Point scale when drawing the histogram. The greater the value, the faster the operation but the more rough the display.
Volume type Volume type (tick or real). If a broker does not provide real volume, the indicator will show nothing.
Data source Data source:
  • Ticks (MT5 only) - ticks from your broker's server (if available)
  • M1, M5, M15 - interpolated ticks based on bars of the specified timeframe
Bar style Histogram bar style:
  • Lines - lines
  • Empty bar - empty rectangles
  • Filled bar- filled rectangles
  • Outline
  • Color
Color 1 Histogram color 1. Set to None to use a chart background color.
Color 2 Histogram color 2. Set to None to use a chart background color.
Line width Line width when drawing a histogram.
Mode color (None=disable) Local maximum color (distribution mode). Set None to disable.
Maximum color (None=disable) Maximum color. Set None to disable.
Median color (None=disable) Median color. Set None to disable.
VWAP color (None=disable) VWAP color (average weighted by price volume). Set None to disable.
Mode line width Mode line width.
Median & VWAP line style Style of median lines and VWAP.
Identifier Indicator ID, use different values for several indicator instances on a single chart.


Recommended products
Mirror Chart MT5
Andrej Hermann
5 (1)
Indicators
The Mirror Chart MT5 is a overlay indicator specifically designed to project a second financial instrument directly onto the main chart window. This tool is invaluable for traders who rely on correlation analysis, as it visualizes the price movements of two different instruments in real time. Unlike traditional overlays, this indicator utilizes intelligent, dynamic centering and scaling logic. It continuously analyzes the visible price range in the current window for both symbols and calculates
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.58 (12)
Indicators
Haven Volume Profile is a multifunctional indicator for volume profile analysis that helps identify key price levels based on the distribution of trading volume. It is designed for professional traders who want to better understand the market and identify important entry and exit points for trades. Other Products ->  HERE Main features: Point of Control (POC) calculation - the level of maximum trading activity, which helps identify the most liquid levels Value Area definition (area of increased
FREE
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicators
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicators
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Deriv Boom and crash
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Boom: Take SELL signals only (price spikes up then crashes) Crash: Take BUY signals only (price drops then spikes up) SL goes beyond the line as labeled Interactive Market Watch Panel : A left-side sidebar showing real-time strength indicators (po
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Indicators
Onnyx Indicator is a non-repainting supply and demand analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies confirmed swing-based zones, scores their quality, and displays clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. MAIN FEATURES • Supply and demand zones based on confirmed price swings • ATR-adaptive zone width for changing market volatility • Zone quality displayed as a percentage inside each zone • Clear BUY and SELL arrows with enlarged signal markers • Closed-candle signal logic designed
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
Harmonic Pattern Structure
Atila Ribeiro
Indicators
Harmonic Pattern Structure Harmonic Pattern Structure is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects classic harmonic patterns using strict Fibonacci ratio validation and XABCD price structure. Designed for traders who value precision, clean visuals, and structured analysis, the indicator highlights potential reversal zones based on price geometry, supporting consistent and objective decision-making. SUPPORTED HARMONIC PATTERNS Gartley (222) Butterfly Bat Crab Shark Cy
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicators
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Enhanced Volume Profile
Raka
5 (2)
Indicators
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses the
FREE
Aklamavo Volume Delta Profile
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
This Volume Delta Profile is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator that visualizes   volume delta (order flow imbalance)   using a volume profile-style histogram. It shows the difference between buying and selling pressure at specific price levels, helping traders identify supply and demand zones. This indicator provides a unique perspective on market dynamics by visualizing the imbalance between buying and selling pressure, offering insights beyond traditional volume analysis. Core Concept Positiv
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
VibeFox Volume Profile
Andres Lume
Indicators
VibeFox Volume Profile — Volume Profile for MetaTrader 5 VibeFox Volume Profile is a complete Volume Profile toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It builds the horizontal distribution of traded volume across price, so you can instantly see where the market spent the most activity, where it traded thin, and which price levels are likely to act as magnets or barriers. Every profile is drawn directly on the chart and controlled from a modern, mouse-driven panel — no menus to dig through, no scripts to attach.
PriceMagnet Volume Profile
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
PriceMagnet Volume Profile Stop guessing where the smart money is sitting. See it. PriceMagnet Volume Profile is a precision volume-analysis indicator built for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to trade with institutional context instead of guesswork. Rather than plotting volume as a flat bar under your chart, PriceMagnet reconstructs a full horizontal volume histogram directly on price — showing you exactly which price levels attracted the most trading activity over your selected lookback window,
Volume Profile DD 1B
OBARE PAUL OTIENO
Indicators
IMPORTANT NOTICE – LICENSE & ACTIVATION REQUIRED   Activation Instructions: Upon completing your purchase, please contact us immediately to receive your   license key, password, or activation details . Without these, the software will not function. We are here to ensure a seamless activation process and assist you with any questions. Multilingual Customization To enhance your trading experience, we offer full customization of the software in multiple languages. Our team can provide tra
Deriv Synthetic HTF Candle Projection
Botsalo Martin Letlhoagoje
Indicators
Deriv Synthetic HTF Candle Projection GMT2 Higher Timeframe Candle Projection & Previous Levels Tool for Deriv Synthetic Indices (MT5) Overview Deriv Synthetic HTF Candle Projection GMT2 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for Deriv Synthetic indices . It projects the current forming Higher Timeframe (HTF) candle onto the chart and automatically draws key reference levels from previous candles. This indicator is designed to help traders maintain higher timeframe context
FREE
Volume Delta Profile V 2 Enhanced
OBARE PAUL OTIENO
Indicators
IMPORTANT NOTICE – LICENSE & ACTIVATION REQUIRED Activation Instructions: Upon completing your purchase, please contact us immediately to receive your license key, password, or activation details. Without these, the software will not function. We are here to ensure a seamless activation process and assist you with any questions Volume Delta Profile V2 Enhanced ================================ Professional Volume & Delta Analysis Tool ----------------------------------------- Overview --
Session Volume Heatmap
Dang Tam Tran
Indicators
Volume Profile FREE — Multi-Session Heatmap (POC · VAH · VAL) See where trading activity actually occurs—not just where price moves. This indicator builds a clear, color-coded Volume Profile Heatmap directly on your chart and highlights the market's most important price levels: the Point of Control (POC) and the Value Area (VAH/VAL) , where price is most likely to react.
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Liquidity Heatmap Basic
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The    Liquidity Heatmap   is a sophisticated institutional trading tool designed to reveal where over-leveraged traders are trapped. By calculating estimated liquidation levels based on volume spikes and leverage, this indicator draws a dynamic "h
MR Volume Profile 5
Sergey Khramchenkov
Indicators
The "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator is a charting tool that displays trading volume at different price levels rather than time intervals. A key concept in volume profile is the point of control (POC)—the price level with the highest volume traded during the session or time range. While tools like VWAP or OBV provide volume trends, the "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator offers granular detail about where the most market activity occurs at specific price levels. This makes it a more precise tool for
Crash spike mitigation zone pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Crash 500/300/1000 with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box a
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (143)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (8)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
More from author
RaysFX Sniper
Davide Rappa
5 (1)
Indicators
R aysFX Sniper non è un semplice indicatore di segnali, ma un vero e proprio sistema di trading integrato progettato per il MetaTrader 5. Combina l'azione dei prezzi pura, l'analisi multi-temporale e un avanzato motore interno di Simulazione WinRate in tempo reale per fornirti non solo il quando entrare, ma anche la probabilità statistica di successo della tua strategia. Il Cuore del Sistema: Logica di Trading La strategia base si fonda su dinamiche di trend e momentum: Trigger di Segnale: I
FREE
RaysFX Pattern Detector MT5
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Pattern Detector è uno strumento di analisi tecnica all'avanguardia progettato per i trader che basano le loro decisioni sull'azione dei prezzi (Price Action). Questo indicatore scannerizza automaticamente il grafico in tempo reale per identificare e segnalare i pattern candlestick più affidabili e noti, eliminando il lavoro manuale e aiutandoti a non perdere mai un'opportunità di trading. Che tu sia un trader discrezionale, un principiante che sta imparando a riconoscere le candele, o un
FREE
RaysFX Elastic Order Flow Matrix
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Elastic Order Flow Matrix (EOFM) L'indicatore definitivo per gli Scalper e i Day Trader che operano su timeframe rapidi (M1). Il RaysFX Elastic Order Flow Matrix non è un semplice oscillatore. È un motore analitico avanzato progettato per decodificare la vera pressione compratrice o venditrice del mercato, filtrando il "rumore" tipico dei grafici a 1 minuto. Se sei stanco di farti fermare dai falsi segnali generati dalle candele di basso volume o dalla congestione, questo strumento ti
FREE
RaysFX Supertrend Line
Davide Rappa
5 (2)
Indicators
RaysFX Supertrend + Alert RaysFX Supertrend è un indicatore di tendenza superiore progettato per i trader che desiderano avere un vantaggio nel mercato. Questo indicatore utilizza una combinazione di CCI (Commodity Channel Index) e ATR (Average True Range) per identificare le tendenze del mercato e fornire segnali di trading accurati. Caratteristiche principali Indicatori CCI e ATR: Utilizza due degli indicatori più popolari e affidabili per identificare le tendenze del mercato e generare segnal
FREE
RaysFX Stochastic
Davide Rappa
5 (1)
Indicators
RaysFX Stochastic  L'indicatore RaysFX Stochastic è un indicatore personalizzato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Caratteristiche principali: -Indicatori separati: L'indicatore viene visualizzato in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale. -Livelli dell'indicatore: L'indicatore ha due livelli predefiniti, 20 e 80, che possono essere utilizzati come livelli di ipervenduto e ipercomprato. -Buffer dell'indicatore: L'indicatore utilizza quattro buffer per calcolare e memorizzare i suoi
FREE
RaysFX EMA Crossover
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX   EMA  Crossover Scopri i potenziali punti di inversione del mercato con l’indicatore di Crossover EMA di RaysFX. Questo indicatore utilizza una combinazione di due medie mobili esponenziali (EMA) - una più veloce e una più lenta - per identificare i possibili punti di ingresso e uscita. Caratteristiche principali : Due EMA : Utilizza una EMA più veloce e una più lenta per catturare i movimenti di mercato a breve e lungo termine. Segnali di crossover : Genera un segnale quando l’EMA più v
FREE
RaysFX CCI e RSI
Davide Rappa
3 (2)
Indicators
Il nostro Indicatore Combinato RaysFX CCI-RSI è uno strumento unico che combina due dei più popolari indicatori di analisi tecnica: l’Indice di Forza Relativa (RSI) e l’Indice del Canale delle Materie Prime (CCI). Caratteristiche : Combinazione di CCI e RSI : L’indicatore calcola la differenza tra i valori di CCI e RSI per ogni barra del grafico. Media Mobile Semplice (SMA) : L’indicatore calcola una SMA su queste differenze e traccia due linee sul grafico. Segnali di trading : Ogni volta che qu
FREE
RaysFX Market Trend Histogram
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Market Trend Histogram Il RaysFX Market Trend Histogram è un indicatore personalizzato per la piattaforma di trading MetaTrader 4. Utilizza il Commodity Channel Index (CCI) per identificare le tendenze del mercato e visualizza queste informazioni in un istogramma intuitivo. Caratteristiche principali: Identificazione delle tendenze: L’indicatore calcola il CCI per ogni periodo di tempo e lo utilizza per determinare se il mercato è in una tendenza al rialzo o al ribasso. Visualizzazione in
FREE
RaysFX StochRsi
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX StochRSI Presentiamo un indicatore MQL4 sviluppato da RaysFX, un rinomato sviluppatore nel campo del trading algoritmico. Questo indicatore è una combinazione semplice ma potente di due indicatori popolari: RSI e Stocastico. Caratteristiche principali: RSI : Un indicatore di momentum che misura la velocità e il cambiamento dei movimenti dei prezzi. Stocastico : Un indicatore di momentum che confronta il prezzo di chiusura di un titolo con la gamma dei suoi prezzi durante un certo periodo
FREE
RaysFX WPR Strategy
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX WPR Strategy Indicator RaysFX WPR Strategy è un indicatore di strategia di trading basato sul calcolo del WPR (Williams Percent Range). Questo indicatore utilizza tre lunghezze diverse per il calcolo del WPR e pesa i risultati per fornire un valore complessivo del WPR. Caratteristiche: - Calcola il WPR utilizzando tre lunghezze diverse (9, 33, 77) - Utilizza un sistema di pesi per combinare i tre valori del WPR in un unico valore - Genera alert in base al numero di alert impostato dall'
FREE
RaysFX StepMAStoch
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX StepMA+Stoch  Caratteristiche Principali Adattabilità: Il nostro indicatore RaysFX StepMA+Stoch è progettato per adattarsi alle mutevoli condizioni di mercato. Utilizza l’Average True Range (ATR) per misurare la volatilità del mercato e regolare di conseguenza le sue strategie di trading. Precisione: L’indicatore genera segnali di trading quando la linea minima incrocia la linea media. Questi segnali sono rappresentati come frecce sul grafico, fornendo punti di ingresso e di uscita chiari
FREE
RaysFX Order Assistant
Davide Rappa
Utilities
Questa utility di base non agisce in automatico, ma supporterà il trader, ti aiuterà nella gestione dei lotti tramite: possibilità di impostare la size possibilità di   impostare TP e SL (in pip) Consiglio: Questo EA ti aiuterà nella gestione dei tuoi ordini ed è  ottimo abbinarlo a delgi indicatori (trovate nel nostro store molti indicatori utili, fra cui il RaysFX Strategy )
RaysFX Fractal Indicator Whit Alert
Davide Rappa
Indicators
Questo indicatore fractal ti invierà un messaggio telefonico (tramite app mt4) non è necessaria la configurazione dell'indicatore, basta impostare l'ID del tuo smartphone e potrai ricevere il messaggio BUY o SELL in tempo reale (affidabilità 80%) per qualsiasi domanda o dubbio non esitate a contattarmi su mql5.com o telegram (link al gruppo disponibile in bio)
RaysFX Pattern Detector
Davide Rappa
Indicators
What Is MT4 Candlestick Pattern Indicator Candlestick patterns are groups of candlestick that have a meaning for the trader. These groups are usually composed of two, three, four, or five candles and indicate some form of price action happening. In many cases traders use these patterns to decide what to do next. Candlestick Pattern Indicator for MT4 is a plugin that allows you to see the most common candlestick patterns on your chart. The indicator scans the chart and detects popular patterns, m
RaysFX Multi Meter
Davide Rappa
Indicators
Questo indicatore è studiato per analizzare: Lo Stochastic Oscillators , la Moving Averages , il MACD , il crossover MA , e per finire i Parabolic SAR. Il tutto viene racchiuso in un grafico che indicherà con frecce e spettri il momento ideale per aprire un trade. "La precisione dei segnali dipende sempre dai valori impostati, con i valori stock si ha un ottima affidabilità "
RaysFX Trade Assistant
Davide Rappa
Indicators
Trade Assistant MetaTrader indicator  — a multi-timeframe indicator that is based on three standard indicators:   Stochastic oscillator ,   RSI   (Relative Strength Index), and   CCI   (Commodity Channel Index). It displays current trend directions for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes. When you follow such an indicator you have a clear picture of the trends across all important timeframes. It doesn't matter which timeframe you attach this indicator to. The indicator can be d
Delfino V6
Davide Rappa
Experts
Nuova versione disponibile direttamente sul sito:  https://delfino-7-2-4j3krvd.gamma.site/ NON COMPRATE QUESTA VERSIONE, MA SOLO QUELLA SUL SITO QUI SOPRA ↑↑↑↑ Delfino 7.2 – Il Nuovo Standard del Trading Automatico su MT4! Dopo mesi di sviluppo, ottimizzazione e test intensivi, Delfino 7.2 è finalmente qui. Un bot di trading evoluto, studiato per garantire efficienza, stabilità e performance superiori. Ecco perché sempre più trader lo scelgono Backtest (1 anno su XBRUSD – M15)
RaysFX Donchian Channel
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX  Donchian Channel Questo indicatore può essere utile per identificare i livelli di supporto e resistenza, nonché per visualizzare visivamente la gamma di prezzo di un determinato periodo. Variabili Valore Periodo 20 TimeFrame Current Mode High/Low(true) o Close (false) Modalità true Telegram:  https://t.me/SmartSaverOfficial Store:  https://www.mql5.com/it/users/rays96/seller Questo indicatore è stato Progettato da RaysFX
RaysFX TMAT3
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX TMAT3 è uno strumento potente che combina due tipi di medie mobili per aiutarti a identificare e seguire le tendenze del mercato. L’indicatore utilizza una media mobile triangolare centrata (TMA) e un T3 Moving Average. Queste due medie mobili lavorano insieme per fornire segnali di trading chiari e tempestivi. Quando il T3 Moving Average è inferiore alla TMA, l’indicatore considera che la tendenza del mercato sia al rialzo e genera un segnale di acquisto. Al contrario, quando il T3 Movin
RaysFX Forecaster
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Forcaster è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 4, progettato per fornire previsioni accurate del mercato. Questo indicatore utilizza un algoritmo sofisticato per calcolare i valori futuri basandosi su una serie di parametri configurabili dall'utente. Caratteristiche principali: - TimeFrame : Permette all'utente di impostare il timeframe desiderato. Supporta diversi timeframes come M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 e MN. - HalfLength : Questo parametro determina la lunghezza della metà
RaysFX Engulfing
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Engulfing RaysFX   Engulfing  è uno strumento potente per identificare i pattern di engulfing nel mercato Forex. Questi pattern sono segnali di inversione di tendenza che possono fornire opportunità di trading preziose. Caratteristiche principali : Rilevamento di pattern engulfing : L’indicatore identifica i pattern engulfing rialzisti e ribassisti, che sono segnali di possibili inversioni di tendenza. Segnali visivi : I pattern rilevati vengono evidenziati sul grafico con frecce blu e ro
RaysFX DMI
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX DMI Presentiamo l’Oscillatore RaysFX DMI, un indicatore personalizzato per la piattaforma di trading MetaTrader 4. Questo indicatore unico è progettato per fornire segnali di trading chiari e precisi basati sull’Indice di Movimento Direzionale (DMI). Caratteristiche principali: Oscillatore DMI:   Calcola un oscillatore DMI basato su un periodo DMI specificato e un metodo di media mobile. Smoothing:   L’oscillatore DMI viene ulteriormente lisciato in base a un periodo di lisciatura e a un
RaysFX Dynamic Cycle Explorer
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Dynamic Cycle Explorer (DCE) MT5 --->  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/183907 RaysFX Dynamic Cycle Explorer (DCE) è un potente indicatore di trading sviluppato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Progettato con l’obiettivo di fornire ai trader un vantaggio competitivo, DCE utilizza algoritmi avanzati per identificare e segnalare le opportunità di trading più promettenti. Caratteristiche principali Multi-periodo: DCE utilizza sei periodi diversi per calcolare i suoi segnali, offrendo u
RaysFX Candlestick Signals
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Candlestick Signals RaysFX Candlestick Signals è un potente strumento progettato per migliorare la tua esperienza di trading su MT4. Questo indicatore personalizzato è stato sviluppato con l’obiettivo di fornire segnali di trading precisi e tempestivi basati su specifiche configurazioni di candele e l’indicatore RSI. Caratteristiche principali : Segnali di acquisto e vendita : L’indicatore genera segnali di acquisto e vendita basati su specifiche configurazioni di candele e valori dell’i
RaysFX Master Inside Bars
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Master Inside Bars Master Inside Bars : L’indicatore identifica una serie di “Inside Bars” consecutive, formando un “Master Inside Bar”. Puoi personalizzare il numero minimo di “Inside Bars” consecutive necessarie per formare un “Master Inside Bar”, così come il colore e la larghezza dell’istogramma del “Master Inside Bar”. Inside Bars : L’indicatore identifica le “Inside Bars”, candele che si trovano completamente all’interno dell’intervallo della candela precedente. Puoi personalizzare
RaysFX Auto Fibo
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Auto Fibo RaysFX Auto Fibo v2.1 è un indicatore di trading essenziale per tutti i trader che utilizzano la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Questo strumento automaticamente disegna i ritracciamenti di Fibonacci sul tuo grafico, risparmiando tempo e fatica. Caratteristiche principali: Disegno automatico : Non dovrai più tracciare manualmente i livelli di Fibonacci. L’indicatore lo fa per te, risparmiandoti tempo e garantendo precisione. Personalizzabile : Puoi personalizzare il colore, lo stile
RaysFX Auto TrendLine
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Auto TrendLine Linee di tendenza automatiche : L’indicatore disegna automaticamente le linee di tendenza sul tuo grafico, risparmiandoti tempo e fatica. Personalizzabile : Periodo (nPeriod) : Questo parametro determina il numero di barre che l’indicatore considera per il calcolo delle linee di tendenza. Ad esempio, se imposti     nPeriod     a 10, l’indicatore considererà le ultime 10 barre per disegnare le linee di tendenza. Un periodo più lungo renderà l’indicatore meno sensibile
RaysFX Reversal Bar
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Reversal Bar RaysFX Reversal Bar è un potente strumento di trading progettato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Questo indicatore è stato sviluppato per individuare le inversioni di mercato basate su un modello di candela specifico. Caratteristiche principali: Rilevamento di inversioni : L’indicatore cerca specifici modelli di inversione di 2 barre nel mercato. Questi modelli includono una barra rialzista seguita da due barre ribassiste per un segnale di acquisto, e una barra ribassista
RaysFX 3 Stoch
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX 3 Stoch! Sei un trader alla ricerca di un vantaggio competitivo? L’indicatore RaysFX 3 Stoch è l’aggiunta perfetta al tuo arsenale di trading.  Caratteristiche principali: Stocastico a 3 livelli : L’indicatore RaysFX 3 Stoch utilizza tre livelli di stocastico per fornire segnali di trading accurati e tempestivi. Personalizzabile : Puoi personalizzare i periodi di K, D e Slowing, così come i periodi dei tre stocastici, per adattarsi al tuo stile di trading. Allerta integrata : L’ind
RaysFX Supertrend Bar
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review