RaysFX Trade Assistant

Trade Assistant MetaTrader indicator — a multi-timeframe indicator that is based on three standard indicators: Stochastic oscillator, RSI (Relative Strength Index), and CCI (Commodity Channel Index). It displays current trend directions for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes. When you follow such an indicator you have a clear picture of the trends across all important timeframes. It doesn't matter which timeframe you attach this indicator to. The indicator can be downloaded for MT4 and MT5.

Input parameters

  • CheckCandle (default = Previous) — which candle to check indicator values on — works for both display and alerts.
  • PercentK (default = 8) — the period in bars for calculation of the line %K of Stochastic indicator.
  • PercentD (default = 3) — the period in bars for calculation of the line %D of Stochastic indicator.
  • Slowing (default = 3) — the value for slowing of Stochastic indicator.
  • RSIP1 (default = 14) — the period for the first RSI (fast).
  • RSIP2 (default = 70) — the period for the second RSI (slow).
  • Enable <timeframe> (default = false/true) — if true, Trade Assistant calculates and displays signals for a given timeframe.
  • EnableNativeAlerts (default = false) — if true, a native MetaTrader popup alert will be used when a confluence of signals appear for some of the timeframes.
  • EnableEmailAlerts (default = false) — if true, an email message will be sent when a confluence of signals appear for some of the timeframes. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Email.
  • EnablePushAlerts (default = false) — if true, an email message will be sent when a confluence of signals appear for some of the timeframes. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Notifications.
  • Other parameters — symbol codes for trend direction arrows and colors.
Although it is quite obvious how you can use such an indicator, I suggest buying and selling only when all indicators signal the same direction on your timeframe of choice and both of the neighboring timeframes. For example, go long on M30 timeframe only if all indicators say BUY there and in both M15 and H1 timeframes.


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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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RaysFX Sniper
Davide Rappa
5 (1)
Indicators
R aysFX Sniper non è un semplice indicatore di segnali, ma un vero e proprio sistema di trading integrato progettato per il MetaTrader 5. Combina l'azione dei prezzi pura, l'analisi multi-temporale e un avanzato motore interno di Simulazione WinRate in tempo reale per fornirti non solo il quando entrare, ma anche la probabilità statistica di successo della tua strategia. Il Cuore del Sistema: Logica di Trading La strategia base si fonda su dinamiche di trend e momentum: Trigger di Segnale: I
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RaysFX Pattern Detector MT5
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Pattern Detector è uno strumento di analisi tecnica all'avanguardia progettato per i trader che basano le loro decisioni sull'azione dei prezzi (Price Action). Questo indicatore scannerizza automaticamente il grafico in tempo reale per identificare e segnalare i pattern candlestick più affidabili e noti, eliminando il lavoro manuale e aiutandoti a non perdere mai un'opportunità di trading. Che tu sia un trader discrezionale, un principiante che sta imparando a riconoscere le candele, o un
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RaysFX Elastic Order Flow Matrix
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Elastic Order Flow Matrix (EOFM) L'indicatore definitivo per gli Scalper e i Day Trader che operano su timeframe rapidi (M1). Il RaysFX Elastic Order Flow Matrix non è un semplice oscillatore. È un motore analitico avanzato progettato per decodificare la vera pressione compratrice o venditrice del mercato, filtrando il "rumore" tipico dei grafici a 1 minuto. Se sei stanco di farti fermare dai falsi segnali generati dalle candele di basso volume o dalla congestione, questo strumento ti
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RaysFX Supertrend Line
Davide Rappa
5 (2)
Indicators
RaysFX Supertrend + Alert RaysFX Supertrend è un indicatore di tendenza superiore progettato per i trader che desiderano avere un vantaggio nel mercato. Questo indicatore utilizza una combinazione di CCI (Commodity Channel Index) e ATR (Average True Range) per identificare le tendenze del mercato e fornire segnali di trading accurati. Caratteristiche principali Indicatori CCI e ATR: Utilizza due degli indicatori più popolari e affidabili per identificare le tendenze del mercato e generare segnal
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RaysFX Stochastic
Davide Rappa
5 (1)
Indicators
RaysFX Stochastic  L'indicatore RaysFX Stochastic è un indicatore personalizzato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Caratteristiche principali: -Indicatori separati: L'indicatore viene visualizzato in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale. -Livelli dell'indicatore: L'indicatore ha due livelli predefiniti, 20 e 80, che possono essere utilizzati come livelli di ipervenduto e ipercomprato. -Buffer dell'indicatore: L'indicatore utilizza quattro buffer per calcolare e memorizzare i suoi
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RaysFX EMA Crossover
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX   EMA  Crossover Scopri i potenziali punti di inversione del mercato con l’indicatore di Crossover EMA di RaysFX. Questo indicatore utilizza una combinazione di due medie mobili esponenziali (EMA) - una più veloce e una più lenta - per identificare i possibili punti di ingresso e uscita. Caratteristiche principali : Due EMA : Utilizza una EMA più veloce e una più lenta per catturare i movimenti di mercato a breve e lungo termine. Segnali di crossover : Genera un segnale quando l’EMA più v
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RaysFX CCI e RSI
Davide Rappa
3 (2)
Indicators
Il nostro Indicatore Combinato RaysFX CCI-RSI è uno strumento unico che combina due dei più popolari indicatori di analisi tecnica: l’Indice di Forza Relativa (RSI) e l’Indice del Canale delle Materie Prime (CCI). Caratteristiche : Combinazione di CCI e RSI : L’indicatore calcola la differenza tra i valori di CCI e RSI per ogni barra del grafico. Media Mobile Semplice (SMA) : L’indicatore calcola una SMA su queste differenze e traccia due linee sul grafico. Segnali di trading : Ogni volta che qu
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RaysFX Market Trend Histogram
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Market Trend Histogram Il RaysFX Market Trend Histogram è un indicatore personalizzato per la piattaforma di trading MetaTrader 4. Utilizza il Commodity Channel Index (CCI) per identificare le tendenze del mercato e visualizza queste informazioni in un istogramma intuitivo. Caratteristiche principali: Identificazione delle tendenze: L’indicatore calcola il CCI per ogni periodo di tempo e lo utilizza per determinare se il mercato è in una tendenza al rialzo o al ribasso. Visualizzazione in
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RaysFX StochRsi
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX StochRSI Presentiamo un indicatore MQL4 sviluppato da RaysFX, un rinomato sviluppatore nel campo del trading algoritmico. Questo indicatore è una combinazione semplice ma potente di due indicatori popolari: RSI e Stocastico. Caratteristiche principali: RSI : Un indicatore di momentum che misura la velocità e il cambiamento dei movimenti dei prezzi. Stocastico : Un indicatore di momentum che confronta il prezzo di chiusura di un titolo con la gamma dei suoi prezzi durante un certo periodo
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RaysFX WPR Strategy
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX WPR Strategy Indicator RaysFX WPR Strategy è un indicatore di strategia di trading basato sul calcolo del WPR (Williams Percent Range). Questo indicatore utilizza tre lunghezze diverse per il calcolo del WPR e pesa i risultati per fornire un valore complessivo del WPR. Caratteristiche: - Calcola il WPR utilizzando tre lunghezze diverse (9, 33, 77) - Utilizza un sistema di pesi per combinare i tre valori del WPR in un unico valore - Genera alert in base al numero di alert impostato dall'
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RaysFX StepMAStoch
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX StepMA+Stoch  Caratteristiche Principali Adattabilità: Il nostro indicatore RaysFX StepMA+Stoch è progettato per adattarsi alle mutevoli condizioni di mercato. Utilizza l’Average True Range (ATR) per misurare la volatilità del mercato e regolare di conseguenza le sue strategie di trading. Precisione: L’indicatore genera segnali di trading quando la linea minima incrocia la linea media. Questi segnali sono rappresentati come frecce sul grafico, fornendo punti di ingresso e di uscita chiari
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RaysFX Trade Info
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Trade Info  Ciao a tutti, sono entusiasta di presentarvi il nostro ultimo indicatore,   RaysFX Trade Info . Questo strumento è stato progettato per fornire informazioni dettagliate sulle vostre operazioni di trading direttamente sul vostro grafico MT4. Caratteristiche principali Informazioni in tempo reale : RaysFX Trade Info fornisce informazioni in tempo reale sulle vostre operazioni aperte e chiuse. Potete vedere il profitto in punti, in valuta e in percentuale. Personalizzabile : L’in
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RaysFX Order Assistant
Davide Rappa
Utilities
Questa utility di base non agisce in automatico, ma supporterà il trader, ti aiuterà nella gestione dei lotti tramite: possibilità di impostare la size possibilità di   impostare TP e SL (in pip) Consiglio: Questo EA ti aiuterà nella gestione dei tuoi ordini ed è  ottimo abbinarlo a delgi indicatori (trovate nel nostro store molti indicatori utili, fra cui il RaysFX Strategy )
RaysFX Fractal Indicator Whit Alert
Davide Rappa
Indicators
Questo indicatore fractal ti invierà un messaggio telefonico (tramite app mt4) non è necessaria la configurazione dell'indicatore, basta impostare l'ID del tuo smartphone e potrai ricevere il messaggio BUY o SELL in tempo reale (affidabilità 80%) per qualsiasi domanda o dubbio non esitate a contattarmi su mql5.com o telegram (link al gruppo disponibile in bio)
RaysFX Pattern Detector
Davide Rappa
Indicators
What Is MT4 Candlestick Pattern Indicator Candlestick patterns are groups of candlestick that have a meaning for the trader. These groups are usually composed of two, three, four, or five candles and indicate some form of price action happening. In many cases traders use these patterns to decide what to do next. Candlestick Pattern Indicator for MT4 is a plugin that allows you to see the most common candlestick patterns on your chart. The indicator scans the chart and detects popular patterns, m
RaysFX Multi Meter
Davide Rappa
Indicators
Questo indicatore è studiato per analizzare: Lo Stochastic Oscillators , la Moving Averages , il MACD , il crossover MA , e per finire i Parabolic SAR. Il tutto viene racchiuso in un grafico che indicherà con frecce e spettri il momento ideale per aprire un trade. "La precisione dei segnali dipende sempre dai valori impostati, con i valori stock si ha un ottima affidabilità "
Delfino V6
Davide Rappa
Experts
Nuova versione disponibile direttamente sul sito:  https://delfino-7-2-4j3krvd.gamma.site/ NON COMPRATE QUESTA VERSIONE, MA SOLO QUELLA SUL SITO QUI SOPRA ↑↑↑↑ Delfino 7.2 – Il Nuovo Standard del Trading Automatico su MT4! Dopo mesi di sviluppo, ottimizzazione e test intensivi, Delfino 7.2 è finalmente qui. Un bot di trading evoluto, studiato per garantire efficienza, stabilità e performance superiori. Ecco perché sempre più trader lo scelgono Backtest (1 anno su XBRUSD – M15)
RaysFX Donchian Channel
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX  Donchian Channel Questo indicatore può essere utile per identificare i livelli di supporto e resistenza, nonché per visualizzare visivamente la gamma di prezzo di un determinato periodo. Variabili Valore Periodo 20 TimeFrame Current Mode High/Low(true) o Close (false) Modalità true Telegram:  https://t.me/SmartSaverOfficial Store:  https://www.mql5.com/it/users/rays96/seller Questo indicatore è stato Progettato da RaysFX
RaysFX TMAT3
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX TMAT3 è uno strumento potente che combina due tipi di medie mobili per aiutarti a identificare e seguire le tendenze del mercato. L’indicatore utilizza una media mobile triangolare centrata (TMA) e un T3 Moving Average. Queste due medie mobili lavorano insieme per fornire segnali di trading chiari e tempestivi. Quando il T3 Moving Average è inferiore alla TMA, l’indicatore considera che la tendenza del mercato sia al rialzo e genera un segnale di acquisto. Al contrario, quando il T3 Movin
RaysFX Forecaster
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Forcaster è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 4, progettato per fornire previsioni accurate del mercato. Questo indicatore utilizza un algoritmo sofisticato per calcolare i valori futuri basandosi su una serie di parametri configurabili dall'utente. Caratteristiche principali: - TimeFrame : Permette all'utente di impostare il timeframe desiderato. Supporta diversi timeframes come M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 e MN. - HalfLength : Questo parametro determina la lunghezza della metà
RaysFX Engulfing
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Engulfing RaysFX   Engulfing  è uno strumento potente per identificare i pattern di engulfing nel mercato Forex. Questi pattern sono segnali di inversione di tendenza che possono fornire opportunità di trading preziose. Caratteristiche principali : Rilevamento di pattern engulfing : L’indicatore identifica i pattern engulfing rialzisti e ribassisti, che sono segnali di possibili inversioni di tendenza. Segnali visivi : I pattern rilevati vengono evidenziati sul grafico con frecce blu e ro
RaysFX DMI
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX DMI Presentiamo l’Oscillatore RaysFX DMI, un indicatore personalizzato per la piattaforma di trading MetaTrader 4. Questo indicatore unico è progettato per fornire segnali di trading chiari e precisi basati sull’Indice di Movimento Direzionale (DMI). Caratteristiche principali: Oscillatore DMI:   Calcola un oscillatore DMI basato su un periodo DMI specificato e un metodo di media mobile. Smoothing:   L’oscillatore DMI viene ulteriormente lisciato in base a un periodo di lisciatura e a un
RaysFX Dynamic Cycle Explorer
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Dynamic Cycle Explorer (DCE) MT5 --->  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/183907 RaysFX Dynamic Cycle Explorer (DCE) è un potente indicatore di trading sviluppato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Progettato con l’obiettivo di fornire ai trader un vantaggio competitivo, DCE utilizza algoritmi avanzati per identificare e segnalare le opportunità di trading più promettenti. Caratteristiche principali Multi-periodo: DCE utilizza sei periodi diversi per calcolare i suoi segnali, offrendo u
RaysFX Candlestick Signals
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Candlestick Signals RaysFX Candlestick Signals è un potente strumento progettato per migliorare la tua esperienza di trading su MT4. Questo indicatore personalizzato è stato sviluppato con l’obiettivo di fornire segnali di trading precisi e tempestivi basati su specifiche configurazioni di candele e l’indicatore RSI. Caratteristiche principali : Segnali di acquisto e vendita : L’indicatore genera segnali di acquisto e vendita basati su specifiche configurazioni di candele e valori dell’i
RaysFX Master Inside Bars
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Master Inside Bars Master Inside Bars : L’indicatore identifica una serie di “Inside Bars” consecutive, formando un “Master Inside Bar”. Puoi personalizzare il numero minimo di “Inside Bars” consecutive necessarie per formare un “Master Inside Bar”, così come il colore e la larghezza dell’istogramma del “Master Inside Bar”. Inside Bars : L’indicatore identifica le “Inside Bars”, candele che si trovano completamente all’interno dell’intervallo della candela precedente. Puoi personalizzare
RaysFX Auto Fibo
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Auto Fibo RaysFX Auto Fibo v2.1 è un indicatore di trading essenziale per tutti i trader che utilizzano la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Questo strumento automaticamente disegna i ritracciamenti di Fibonacci sul tuo grafico, risparmiando tempo e fatica. Caratteristiche principali: Disegno automatico : Non dovrai più tracciare manualmente i livelli di Fibonacci. L’indicatore lo fa per te, risparmiandoti tempo e garantendo precisione. Personalizzabile : Puoi personalizzare il colore, lo stile
RaysFX Auto TrendLine
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Auto TrendLine Linee di tendenza automatiche : L’indicatore disegna automaticamente le linee di tendenza sul tuo grafico, risparmiandoti tempo e fatica. Personalizzabile : Periodo (nPeriod) : Questo parametro determina il numero di barre che l’indicatore considera per il calcolo delle linee di tendenza. Ad esempio, se imposti     nPeriod     a 10, l’indicatore considererà le ultime 10 barre per disegnare le linee di tendenza. Un periodo più lungo renderà l’indicatore meno sensibile
RaysFX Reversal Bar
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Reversal Bar RaysFX Reversal Bar è un potente strumento di trading progettato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Questo indicatore è stato sviluppato per individuare le inversioni di mercato basate su un modello di candela specifico. Caratteristiche principali: Rilevamento di inversioni : L’indicatore cerca specifici modelli di inversione di 2 barre nel mercato. Questi modelli includono una barra rialzista seguita da due barre ribassiste per un segnale di acquisto, e una barra ribassista
RaysFX 3 Stoch
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX 3 Stoch! Sei un trader alla ricerca di un vantaggio competitivo? L’indicatore RaysFX 3 Stoch è l’aggiunta perfetta al tuo arsenale di trading.  Caratteristiche principali: Stocastico a 3 livelli : L’indicatore RaysFX 3 Stoch utilizza tre livelli di stocastico per fornire segnali di trading accurati e tempestivi. Personalizzabile : Puoi personalizzare i periodi di K, D e Slowing, così come i periodi dei tre stocastici, per adattarsi al tuo stile di trading. Allerta integrata : L’ind
RaysFX Supertrend Bar
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
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