RaysFX Pattern Detector

What Is MT4 Candlestick Pattern Indicator

Candlestick patterns are groups of candlestick that have a meaning for the trader. These groups are usually composed of two, three, four, or five candles and indicate some form of price action happening.

In many cases traders use these patterns to decide what to do next.

Candlestick Pattern Indicator for MT4 is a plugin that allows you to see the most common candlestick patterns on your chart. The indicator scans the chart and detects popular patterns, marking them with the popular naming convention.







