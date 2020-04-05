Enigma 5

ENIGMA 5 – Intelligent Multi-Filter Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5

Precision. Structure. Confidence.

ENIGMA 5 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 engineered around a refined multi-layer trading architecture. It combines Higher Timeframe Premium & Discount analysis, a Precision Support & Resistance Operating System, and RSI momentum filtering to qualify trading opportunities before execution.

Instead of relying on a single indicator, ENIGMA 5 evaluates multiple technical conditions before opening a trade. The objective is disciplined, high-quality trade selection through structured market analysis.

Key Features

·        Higher Timeframe Premium & Discount Filter

·        Precision Support & Resistance Operating System

·        RSI Momentum Confirmation Filter

·        Multi-Layer Trade Qualification

·        Intelligent Trend Analysis

·        Adaptive Market Structure Evaluation

·        Automatic Trade Execution

·        Automatic Stop Loss

·        Automatic Take Profit

·        Fully Automated Operation

Core Trading Architecture

1. Higher Timeframe Premium & Discount Engine

Evaluates higher-timeframe market context to determine whether price is trading in premium or discount regions before considering an entry.

2. Precision Support & Resistance Operating System

Identifies significant support and resistance zones and incorporates them into the trade qualification process.

3. RSI Momentum Filter

Uses RSI as an additional confirmation layer so that trades are considered only when momentum aligns with market conditions.

Trade Management

·        Automatic Stop Loss

·        Automatic Take Profit

·        Dynamic Position Monitoring

·        Professional Risk Management

User Adjustable Settings

·        HTF Premium & Discount Filter

·        Support & Resistance Parameters

·        RSI Period

·        RSI Overbought Level

·        RSI Oversold Level

·        Lot Size

·        Stop Loss

·        Take Profit

·        Maximum Spread

·        Magic Number

Recommended Trading Conditions

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major Forex pairs.
Recommended Timeframes: M15, M30, H1
Trading Mode: Hedging
Account Types: Standard, ECN, RAW Spread

Recommended Settings

For optimal performance, use the default settings. Keep the Higher Timeframe Premium & Discount Filter, Precision Support & Resistance Operating System, and RSI Momentum Filter enabled.

Who Is It For?

·        Automated traders

·        Trend-following traders

·        Swing traders

·        Intraday traders

·        Traders seeking structured decision-making

Version

ENIGMA 5 v1.0

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Gold, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance, backtests, optimization results, and historical statistics do not guarantee future performance. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading and apply appropriate risk management.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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