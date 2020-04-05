Precision. Structure. Confidence.

ENIGMA 5 – Intelligent Multi-Filter Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5

ENIGMA 5 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 engineered around a refined multi-layer trading architecture. It combines Higher Timeframe Premium & Discount analysis, a Precision Support & Resistance Operating System, and RSI momentum filtering to qualify trading opportunities before execution.



Instead of relying on a single indicator, ENIGMA 5 evaluates multiple technical conditions before opening a trade. The objective is disciplined, high-quality trade selection through structured market analysis.

Key Features

· Higher Timeframe Premium & Discount Filter

· Precision Support & Resistance Operating System

· RSI Momentum Confirmation Filter

· Multi-Layer Trade Qualification

· Intelligent Trend Analysis

· Adaptive Market Structure Evaluation

· Automatic Trade Execution

· Automatic Stop Loss

· Automatic Take Profit

· Fully Automated Operation

Core Trading Architecture

1. Higher Timeframe Premium & Discount Engine

Evaluates higher-timeframe market context to determine whether price is trading in premium or discount regions before considering an entry.

2. Precision Support & Resistance Operating System

Identifies significant support and resistance zones and incorporates them into the trade qualification process.

3. RSI Momentum Filter

Uses RSI as an additional confirmation layer so that trades are considered only when momentum aligns with market conditions.

Trade Management

· Automatic Stop Loss

· Automatic Take Profit

· Dynamic Position Monitoring

· Professional Risk Management

User Adjustable Settings

· HTF Premium & Discount Filter

· Support & Resistance Parameters

· RSI Period

· RSI Overbought Level

· RSI Oversold Level

· Lot Size

· Stop Loss

· Take Profit

· Maximum Spread

· Magic Number

Recommended Trading Conditions

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major Forex pairs.

Recommended Timeframes: M15, M30, H1

Trading Mode: Hedging

Account Types: Standard, ECN, RAW Spread

Recommended Settings

For optimal performance, use the default settings. Keep the Higher Timeframe Premium & Discount Filter, Precision Support & Resistance Operating System, and RSI Momentum Filter enabled.

Who Is It For?

· Automated traders

· Trend-following traders

· Swing traders

· Intraday traders

· Traders seeking structured decision-making

Version

ENIGMA 5 v1.0

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Gold, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance, backtests, optimization results, and historical statistics do not guarantee future performance. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading and apply appropriate risk management.