Nexus Hedg EA

5

EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital.

Nexus hedg ea is an EA that work with hedge strategy.It can trade Crypto, Forex pairs, Metals, Indice but need your optimize. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses. This EA not use anything indicator for entries. Just use math logical.

Features:

No risk for brokers 

Backtested and optimized from 2020-202

Symbol mapping function for different brokers

Different modes of money management with customizable risk 

Parameters are already calibrated and optimized internally. 

Setup:

Attach the EA on ONE EURUSD M15 chart; Enable trading pairs in Market Watch

Recommend good spreads ECN brokers. Standard brokers with New York close time 

Minimum capital recommended: $1000


Expert Advisor Settings

General Settings

  • Magic Number
    Unique identifier to distinguish this EA’s trades from others.

  • Lot
    Initial trade volume for the first order.

  • Enable Lot Double
    Activates Martingale logic by multiplying lot size on each new position.

  • Lot Double
    The multiplication factor applied when Martingale is enabled (e.g. 2 = double the lot).

Profit and Risk Management

  • Take Profit In Point
    Target profit in points for each trade.

  • Stop Loss In Point
    Maximum allowed loss in points per trade.

  • Order Step
    Distance in points between Martingale trades.

  • Profit In Dollar
    Closes all trades when total profit reaches this amount.

  • Loss In Dollar
    Closes all trades when total loss exceeds this value.

Trade Limits

  • Max Buy Order
    Maximum number of open Buy positions.

  • Max Sell Order
    Maximum number of open Sell positions.

First Trade Conditions

  • Trade Strategy
    Choose the logic for triggering the first trade:

    • None : No condition

    • RSI Cross : RSI crossing level 50

    • EMA Cross : Price crossing EMA

    • BB Middle Cross : Price crossing Bollinger Band middle line

    • SR Break : Breakout of recent Support or Resistance

  • RSI Period
    Period used for the RSI indicator.

  • EMA Period
    Period for the EMA calculation.

  • Bollinger Band Period
    Number of periods for Bollinger Band.

  • Bollinger Band Dev
    Standard deviation for Bollinger Band calculation.

  • Bars for Support/Resistance detection
    How many previous bars to analyze when detecting support and resistance zones (for SR Break strategy).

First Order Setup

  • Order Type for First Entry
    Select how the first trade is placed:

    • Market : Immediate execution

    • Limit : Buy Limit / Sell Limit

    • Stop : Buy Stop / Sell Stop

  • Order Distance
  • Distance (in points) from the current price for placing Limit or Stop orders.

    Market Conditions Filter

    • Max Spread
      Maximum allowed spread for placing any trade.

    Warning:

    • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
    • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.    


    Reviews 1
    bufostudio
    24
    bufostudio 2025.01.03 20:40 
     

    He's got great results. It has the potential to be great EA, but need some fixes.

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    bufostudio
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    bufostudio 2025.01.03 20:40 
     

    He's got great results. It has the potential to be great EA, but need some fixes.

    Reply to review