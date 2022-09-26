KT Forex Trend Rider MT5

A useful dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the X top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. You can choose whether the dashboard is displayed on the right or left of the chart. If you want to have 2 dashboards on the same chart you must input a different name for each. The sca

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