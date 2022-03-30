KT Absolute Strength MT5
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
KT Absolute Strength measures and plots the absolute strength of the instrument's price action in a histogram form. It combines the moving average and histogram for a meaningful illustration. It supports two modes for the histogram calculation, i.e., it can be calculated using RSI and Stochastic both. However, for more dynamic analysis, RSI mode is always preferred.
Buy Entry
When the Absolute Strength histogram turns green and also it's higher than the previous red column.
Sell Entry
When the Absolute Strength histogram turns red and also it's higher than the previous green column.
Advantages
- Traders can use it to identify the new emerging trends in the market.
- No complex input settings.
- Provides good entry opportunities compared to other trend indicators.
Disadvantages
- It's a lagging indicator that sometimes provides signals very late.
- It's susceptible to false signals; we always recommend using it with a combination of other indicators.