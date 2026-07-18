The Candle Timer MT5

Countdown timer for candlestick charts and trading session start times. A small block on the chart controls everything related to the current moment: how much time remains until the current candle closes, what's happening on other timeframes, which trading sessions are open, and the current bar status.


What the panel displays
In the center of the panel is a countdown to the current candle close. Below the countdown is a candle progress indicator, the color of which changes as the candle approaches the close: a quiet start, a warning bar in the final minutes, and a critical bar in the final seconds. You can also set different types of notifications.

Next are countdowns for other timeframes in your set (by default, M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, and D1): the active period is highlighted, and clicking on the bar switches the chart period. Below is a session timer with Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York opening indicators and a countdown to the next event, as well as a contextual candlestick panel: the current bar's range relative to the average ATR, a real-time spread with a threshold exceeding warning, and a directional arrow. The panel can be expanded into a full-featured monitoring dashboard, collapsed into a compact chip with a single timeframe and countdown, or attached directly to the current bar's closing price on the chart. The panel can be dragged and dropped, and its position and selected view are remembered when changing timeframes.


Settings
General theme, panel size, font and font size, countdown font size, and X/Y axis position.
Timeframes: List of timeframes for the panel.
Sessions: Display sessions and the Sydney/Tokyo/London/New York window (server time).
Candlestick Context: Displays the context line, ATR period, and spread warning threshold.

Alerts: Alert levels in seconds, channels (window, sound, sound file, push notification, flash).

Status thresholds: "Attention" and "Critical" in seconds.
Countdown Colors: Customizable countdown text colors for the three states (None = theme color).

Recommended products
Umagads Candle Timer MT5
Rahman Supriyatman
Indicators
Umagads Candle Timer MT5 Precision Timing for Disciplined Traders Umagads Candle Timer is a high-performance utility designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand absolute precision. In fast-moving markets, knowing exactly when a candle will close is the difference between a perfect entry and a missed opportunity. Whether you are scalping the M1 timeframe or swing trading on Daily charts, this tool puts the countdown exactly where you need it, ensuring you are always one step ahead of the next ma
FREE
Candle Timer Simple
Jithin Sajan Sajan
5 (1)
Indicators
SETTINGS Make sure to select Chart shift option in the chart.   (Right click in the chart ---> Properties (dialog box) ----> Select Chart Shift) Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support When using candlestick timers, keep in mind that the timing of candlestick patterns can play a crucial role in your trading strategy. For instance, different timeframes (such as 1-minute, 5-minute, hourly, ) can provide varying insights into price movements and trends. Make sure to i
FREE
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
TilsonT3
Jonathan Pereira
5 (1)
Indicators
Tillson's T3 moving average was introduced to the world of technical analysis in the article ''A Better Moving Average'', published in the American magazine Technical Analysis of Stock Commodities. Developed by Tim Tillson, analysts and traders of futures markets soon became fascinated with this technique that smoothes the price series while decreasing the lag (lag) typical of trend-following systems.
FREE
Advanced Pivot Point Indicator for Charts
Mr Harvey Creighton Walker
Indicators
The Advanced Pivot Point Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels in the market. This versatile indicator offers a customizable and user-friendly interface, allowing traders to select from five different pivot point calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Tom DeMark, and Fibonacci. With its easy-to-read lines for pivot points (PP), support (S1, S2, S3, S4), and resistance (R1, R2, R3, R4) levels, the Advanced Pivot Point Indicator pr
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3 (1)
Indicators
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Hammer Star
Arkadii Zagorulko
Indicators
Hammer and Star Bar Formation Indicator for MT5 This powerful MT5 indicator helps traders quickly spot key reversal patterns, including Hammer and Star Bar formations , directly on your charts. With this tool, you can: Identify potential trend reversals as they form. Make well-informed trading decisions. Potentially increase profits by entering trades at optimal points. Customizable Settings Include: Period to find highs/lows : Determines if the bar’s high (for Star) or low (for Hammer) exceeds
FREE
Swing Market Indicator
GomerAI LLC
Indicators
LWSWING – Swing Structure Behavior Price: Free Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Market Condition Indicator (Non-Automated) I build these indicators and EAs and release some of them for free. In return, the least you can do is give me feedback — good, bad, or indifferent. If something works, tell me. If something does not work, tell me that too. If something is confusing or falls short of expectations, I need to hear that as well. I cannot improve the software without a real feedback loop. LWSWING
FREE
Hammer and Doji Scanner
Vikash Yadav
Indicators
The Hammer and Doji Scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader platforms, such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), to detect and highlight key candlestick patterns, specifically the Hammer and Doji . These patterns are widely used by traders to identify potential trend reversals or periods of indecision in the market. Hammer: The Hammer is a bullish reversal candlestick pattern that appears after a downtrend. It is characterized by a small body near the top o
FREE
Dashboard RSI Multi Time Frame for MT5
Keith Watford
5 (7)
Indicators
A useful dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the X top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. You can choose whether the dashboard is displayed on the right or left of the chart. If you want to have 2 dashboards on the same chart you must input a different name for each. The sca
FREE
Moving Average Cross Engulfing Alert Mt5
Paul Conrad Carlson
5 (1)
Indicators
This Mt5 Indicator Signals when there is two opposite direction bars engulfed by current bar.  has a recent Exponential Moving Average Cross and past bar was oversold/bought Expert Advisor Available in Comments  Free Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110114?source=Site&nbsp ; Full Alerts for mt5 terminal , phone , email, print to file, print to journal  Buy Signal ( blue line ) Past ema cross ( set at 30 bars back ) Past bar rsi is oversold ( level 40  ) Engulfing bar closes
FREE
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.69 (16)
Indicators
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline mt5
David Muriithi
Indicators
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Price direct alert
Dorah Zandile Mahesu
Indicators
The Choppery notifier is an indicator that has been developed and tested for the purpose of alerting you that a candle is about to form, it takes away the trouble of having to play a guessing game as to when next a candle will form after a trend, therefore most of the time it eliminates the thought of having to predict which direction price will begin to move at. This indicator can be used in any timeframe, a notification will be sent out to you via email when price moves. you can start at a min
FREE
Time Session OHLC Mt5
Hiren Parekh
5 (11)
Indicators
Time Session OPEN-HIGH-LOW-CLOSE This Indicator Will Draw Lines Of OHLC Levels Of Time Session Defined By User. It Will Plot Floating Lines On Current Day Chart. Time Session Can Of Current Day Or Previous Day. You Can Plot Multiple Session Lines By Giving Unique ID To Each Session. It Can Even Show Historical Levels Of Time Session Selected By User On Chart To Do Backdating Test. You Can Write Text To Describe The Lines.
FREE
Advanced MTF High Low
Felipe Monteiro Rodrigues
Indicators
Advanced MTF High Low is a multi-timeframe structural analysis indicator that automatically identifies the most relevant highs and lows from different periods (Month, Week, Day, H4, H1, among others) and projects these levels directly onto the current chart in lower timeframes. The indicator was developed to help traders quickly locate important institutional support and resistance zones by using the actual extremes of higher timeframes. The levels remain visible until they are mitigated by pric
FREE
Fakey Detector MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
"Fakey PA" is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify the Fakey pattern (false breakout) on the chart. The Fakey pattern is a combination of an Inside Bar followed by a false breakout, which often precedes a strong price movement in the opposite direction. What is the Fakey Pattern: Fakey is a three-bar false breakout formation: 1. Mother Bar - a wide bar that contains the next bar 2. Inside Bar - a bar completely within the range of the mother ba
FREE
SC MTF Adx for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
Indicators
Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is ADX? The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator used to measure the strength of a trend, regardless of its direction. The ADX is derived from
FREE
Rule Plotter Scanner
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicators
Have you ever thought about having a scanner that scans all strategies and shows the buy and sell points for all timeframes of that asset, all at the same time? That's exactly what this scanner does. This scanner is designed to display the buy and sell signals you created in the Rule Plotter: strategy creator without programming and run them within this scanner on various assets and different timeframes. The default strategy for Rule Plotter is only bullish and bearish candles. This means that i
FREE
Gold Candle Timer
Hoai Nam Trinh
Indicators
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Eight years of watching charts has taught me one thing most traders overlook: a lot of bad entries happen in the last few seconds of a candle. The setup looks clean. The move seems confirmed. You click buy - and then the candle closes flat, or reverses, and the whole picture changes. Not because your read was wrong, but beca
FREE
Bars expiration for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is an utility for have always under control, how much time is left at the end of the bar setted. The utility show on the lower right of the chart, the countdown to the end. When the remaining seconds is = to the seconds set in the input, the color of remaining seconds on chart, change color and play a warning sound to warn you that the bar is about the end. When the remaining seconds is < to the seconds set in the input, the utility play a beep to warn you that the bar is in co
FREE
QuantumAlert CCI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
4 (1)
Indicators
QuantumAlert CCI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Price Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
Indicators
"️ Your opinion matters! Share your comments and product rating to help us improve and make it better for everyone. " " Your feedback counts! Leave a comment and rating to help enhance the product and meet your needs. " Price Edge – See the Price Before the Market Moves In trading, a single second can make the difference between a profitable trade and a missed opportunity . With Price Edge on MetaTrader 5 (MT5) , you’ll never miss a tick again. Price Edge isn’t just an indicator—it’s you
FREE
Ultimate SMC Assistant
Sabrina Hellal
Indicators
Tired of SMC indicators that clutter your chart with random lines and overlapping boxes, obstructing your view of the price action? The  Ultimate SMC Assistant  is not just another structure mapping indicator; it is a Smart AI Trader Assistant designed specifically for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders and for successfully passing Prop Firm evaluations. The indicator constantly scans the market to detect the freshest and strongest reversal zones, providing you with a professional live dashboard
FREE
CM Ultimate MA MTF Triple System MT5
Dae Shik Kim
5 (1)
Indicators
CM Ultimate MA MTF V2 Triple is a high-performance multi-timeframe (MTF) moving average indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It plots three independent moving averages (Short, Mid, Long) on a single chart, each featuring dynamic 3-color trend visualization based on momentum changes. By calculating upper and lower slope shifts, this indicator helps traders identify trend alignments and filtering market noise without delayed execution. Key Technical Advantages 6-Buffer Dynamic Color Logic: Built
FREE
MYTabogFX Supply and Demand
Nemesio Jr Reyes
Indicators
MYTabogFX Supply & Demand is a powerful price action indicator designed to automatically identify high-probability supply and demand zones in the market. This tool helps traders visualize institutional zones where price is likely to react, reverse, or continue. Built for precision and simplicity, it highlights clean zones based on market structure and price behavior. Key Features: • Automatic Supply and Demand Zone Detection   • Clean and Easy-to-Read Zones   • Multi-Timeframe Support   • Zone
FREE
Draw Order Blocks
Federico Ruben Vissio
Indicators
Draw Order Blocks – Channels and Market Structure Manual -A simple tool for drawing precise channels on Order Blocks or any area you choose. It offers three drawing modes: full candle, wick only, or body only, each with a 50% level. It also includes "BOS" and "CHoCH" lines with two-level confirmation: one checkmark on wick break and two checkmarks on candle close-
FREE
Dynamic SR and Trendline Indicator
Adebowale Adeniyi Adeleke
5 (1)
Indicators
The MTF Support/Resistance & Trendline Analyzer is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator that automatically detects key support and resistance levels , draws dynamic trendlines , and provides a real-time market structure dashboard — all in one clean, lightweight display. It combines fractal logic and price action detection across three timeframes to give you a unified view of market direction and structure. Whether you trade reversals, breakouts, or trends, this tool highlights the zones that mat
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
The Candle Timer MT4
Nadia Tselkhert
Indicators
Countdown timer for candlestick charts and trading session start times. A small block on the chart controls everything related to the current moment: how much time remains until the current candle closes, what's happening on other timeframes, which trading sessions are open, and the current bar status. What the panel displays In the center of the panel is a countdown to the current candle close. Below the countdown is a candle progress indicator, the color of which changes as the candle approa
FREE
Trade Copier Console MT4
Nadia Tselkhert
Utilities
A local trade copier between MetaTrader terminals on one PC or VPS. Copying runs in any direction between MT5 and MT4. The volume of a copy is calculated in percent of equity, in account currency, or by mirroring the master's risk share; trades are selected by filters on symbol, magic number, comment and size. The panel handles the life of an open copy: virtual SL/TP, break even, trailing stop, basket close and a scheduled close. Daily, total and volume limits protect the account and trip early
Trade Copier Console MT5
Nadia Tselkhert
Utilities
A local trade copier between MetaTrader terminals on one PC or VPS. Copying runs in any direction between MT5 and MT4. The volume of a copy is calculated in percent of equity, in account currency, or by mirroring the master's risk share; trades are selected by filters on symbol, magic number, comment and size. The panel handles the life of an open copy: virtual SL/TP, break even, trailing stop, basket close and a scheduled close. Daily, total and volume limits protect the account and trip early
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review