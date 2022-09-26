KT XMaster Formula MT5

4

When the market changes direction, price alone does not always make the shift obvious straight away. KT XMaster Formula turns its trend and momentum calculation into a clean dotted line, yellow change arrows, and a multi-timeframe dashboard. You can check the current direction, see where it last changed, and compare that reading with the rest of the market structure on your chart.

The calculation combines moving-average smoothing with RSI and MACD-based information. Instead of stacking several indicators, you get one visual reference that can sit beside a scalping, pullback, or trend-following method.

One line, three clear cues

  • Green dotted line: the indicator is reading bullish direction.
  • Red dotted line: the indicator is reading bearish direction.
  • Yellow arrow: the reading has changed from one direction to the other.

The dashboard shows Bullish or Bearish readings from M1 through MN1. This makes it easy to see whether a fresh chart signal agrees with faster and slower timeframes or appears while the market is still mixed.

Putting the signal into a trading plan

For a long setup, watch for an upward yellow arrow as the line changes from red to green. For a short setup, watch for a downward yellow arrow as the line changes from green to red. You can then judge the signal against your own entry rules, price structure, and preferred trading session.

Some traders use the latest swing low or swing high as a reference for risk placement and monitor the next opposite signal as one possible exit cue. The indicator leaves the final entry, stop, and exit decision with you, so it can fit around different trading styles rather than forcing one fixed approach.

Settings and alerts that stay practical

You can adjust the calculation period, smoothing method, and applied price. The dashboard timeframes can be enabled individually, which lets you keep only the market views that matter to your routine. Popup, sound, push notification, and email alerts are available, so a new direction change does not require you to watch the chart continuously.

Reviews 2
Jose Pedro Dominguez Moreno
270
Jose Pedro Dominguez Moreno 2023.01.15 12:38 
 

hay EA para este indicador

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
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KT Bollinger Bands Trader is a 100% automated expert advisor that's incorporated a mean reversion trading strategy using the Bollinger bands during the period of low volatility. Price often reacts at the upper or lower line of Bollinger bands, but a reversal not always occurs. However, there is more chance of price reversal during the time of low volatility. Entries A buy trade is activated when price correctly aligns below the bottom line of Bollinger bands. A sell trade is activated when pric
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
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KT MA Crossover draws the buy and sell arrows based on the crossover of chosen moving averages. Moreover, it also generates the appropriate alerts and displays the MFE (Most Favorable Excursion) for each successive signal. The moving average crossover is one of the primary strategies followed by traders around the world. Usually, it consists of a fast and slow moving average to find a buy and sell entry signal according to the crossover direction. Buy signal - when fast MA crosses above the slo
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
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Jose Pedro Dominguez Moreno
270
Jose Pedro Dominguez Moreno 2023.01.15 12:38 
 

hay EA para este indicador

m1997m73m
21
m1997m73m 2022.11.21 01:16 
 

私のパソコンがChromeなために購入をしてもインストールが出来ないため使用できないのが残念。 ChromeOSに対応するツールが増えればもっと嬉しい。

KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
60313
Reply from developer Nitin Raj 2022.12.22 15:42
You're writing a bad review for a seller because Metatrader is not available on ChromeOS?
That doesn't make any sense.
Reply to review