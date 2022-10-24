All Divergence Scanner MT4
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **
Introduction
Divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. All Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergences for pullback the market and also finds hidden Divergences to show continuing trend.
This indicator shows divergences on the oscillators (RSI, CCI, MACD, OSMA, Stochastic, Awesome, Accelerator, Williams Percent Range, Relative Vigor Index, On Balance Volume)
That is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss, take profits based on Fibonacci levels and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.
Main Features
- Detect the best and most successful point of trend or reversal trend : RSI, CCI, MACD, OSMA, Stochastic, Awesome, Accelerator, Williams Percent Range, Relative Vigor Index, On Balance Volume.
- Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
- Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
- Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
- It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels
- Candlestick check for the best entry point
- Use Fibonacci levels
- Editable ceiling and floor value
- Sending the alert and push notification
- Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
- Adjust the pattern setting
How to test:
You can find tester version here. It is free on USDCHF and AUDCHF real charts.
Input Parameters
=========Scanner============
- Scan All Charts – Enable
- Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
- Rescan Timer – Rescan all charts in all time frames after passing time
=======Pattern Feature============
- Pattern Feature(Period, Deviation, Back step) - Algorithm Parameters for pattern recognition
- Low sensitive – Divergence algorithm checks when it is lower than this number
- High sensitive – Divergence algorithm checks when it is upper than this number
=============Oscillators Feature===============
- RSI/CCI/.. Period - Settings indicators/oscillators parameter
- MACD/osMA/.. Fast EMA - Settings indicators/oscillators parameter
=======Display/style Options============
- Display_Options – Display or do not TP&SL levels
- Stop Loss/Take Profit levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns
========ALERT SETTINGS ==========
- Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
- How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
- Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
- Alert start/end time – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
I really like it and I always use it in my trading plan. Since using this indicator, my trading is much more structured and disciplined in looking for good setups. The results are more profitable. The author is very responsive.