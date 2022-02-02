GCA Scalping Ranges EA

General Description



In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated.

Join the conversation over at our Discord channel - https://discord.gg/ScsdkTnwyA

I will do my best to be around to answer any questions and help set up. If you want to add your settings screenshots its more than welcome!

The EA looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels.

this system allows you to run back-tests to see which entries work best in the current market conditions and allows you to toggle them on and off for higher win rates if you so choose.



The EA takes 5 different trades, it takes an opening directional trade based on either VWAP or MA, this trade is set based on day trading session determined by the user.

The other 4 trades are based on contrarian trading, placing trades at the intra-day levels expecting reversion.

The system is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The system is based on a statistical math equation so it could function with a little tweaking on any underlying that is a tradeable instrument such as crypto, forex, stocks, futures, even binary options could be interesting. However this is not the current functionality and the EA was not built around these products and my not function as intended on them, please be aware of this functionality and with request could come in the future.

The system has been run and tested extensively on /ES and /YM on the 5min and 15min timeframes with 15min seeming to be optimal.

Settings



Main EA Settings

Magic Number

Opening Trade Indicator: selection between moving average and volume weighted moving average

VWAP Buffer: change the VWAP level that the system takes into account for the opening trade

Trade On New Session: when loading the EA on a chart do you want the system to immediately enter a trade or wait for a new session

Trading Session Open/Close: this is a time setting, telling the system when to start trading, close positions, and when create the daily trading range. This is set for CST/Chicago for trading the index futures translated to CST it is 5:00pm to 4:55pm

Initial Trade bar Shift: this shifts the initial trade over to the next bar, set for 2 bars so this would enter the initial trade on the second bar after the session time started

Lot Size: how many lots, contracts, shares, etc.

Candle Close For Initial Stop Loss: this setting determines if the trades are exited upon touching the stop loss or if it exits upon candle close, statistically this is a coin toss for me. I have been trying to decide what I think is better and currently I default it to False, so the trade exits upon touch

Market Open Entry: take a trade on market open

+LVL 1 Short Entry: take a trade on the +LVL 1 level

+LVL 2 Short Entry: take a trade on the +LVL 2 level



-LVL 1 Long Entry: take a trade on the -LVL 1 level

-LVL 2 Long Entry: take a trade on the -LVL 2 level

MA Indicator Settings

MA Lookback Length: how far back do you want the MA opening trade indicator to look

MA Shift: shifts the MA lookback

MA Type: changes the type of MA used for initial trade signal

MA Price Calculation: what point in the bar do you want the system to create the MA on

VWAP Indicator Settings VWAP Type: UNUSED, don't change

VWAP Price Type: what do you want the VWAP to base its calculation on

Enable (Daily, Weekly, Monthly, LVL 1, LVL 2, LVL 3, LVL 4, LVL 5): these are all to turn on or off the setting when using that buffer setting

LVL (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) Lookback: user defined bar lookback for VWAP calculation Scalping Range Indicator Settings Max EA Lookback: this is how far back the EA will calculate the levels

Trade Session Lookback: this setting determines the daily session range lookback, larger numbers increase the number of sessions that it pulls to determine the levels

Session Box: used more for debugging, but is a nice visual to see session and make sure your time settings are correct

Session Box Color: changes the color of the box







































