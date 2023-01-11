Stochastic Strategy Revealer

This EA uses Stochastic Oscillator to generate strategies for almost all markets and trade them using this EA.

How will this EA help you?

We all know trading is hard, and creating a strategy is even harder, so this EA will let us sit back and let the strategies reveal themselves to us and select the ones we like. this ea was made to get rid of wondering and headaches and you will only search for good markets.

Positions Sizing

This EA uses the basic position sizing method which uses percentage risk to calculate the position size.

Only one trade is placed at a time.

You are able to set.

which time frame to trade. which hours to trade. which days are best for the strategy. which trading size will give the safest returns. break even stop to lock in profits. Stoploss and takeprofit in pips Period to exit if nothing happens Others.

Tip: Play around with the inputs and strategy tester settings

Try It