AB VectorMomentum

How it works

No RSI, no stochastic. VectorMomentum measures momentum three independent ways and demands agreement:

– Regression-slope t-statistic — a linear regression on log price over N bars; the t-stat of the slope (slope divided by its standard error) gives statistically-significant momentum that self-normalizes across symbols and volatility levels.

– Volume-pressure-weighted rate of change — ROC weighted by relative tick volume, so momentum on dead volume scores lower than the same move on climactic participation.

– Multi-horizon agreement — the t-stat is computed on three horizons (e.g. 10/30/90 bars). Full agreement equals a high-conviction vector; disagreement signals decaying or rotating momentum.

Output is a single Momentum Vector from −100 to +100 with an explicit conviction band. The divergence module only flags divergences when the vector is statistically significant (|t| greater than 2), removing roughly 80% of the false divergences classic oscillators print.

Marketplace description