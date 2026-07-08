AB VectorMomentum

How it works

No RSI, no stochastic. VectorMomentum measures momentum three independent ways and demands agreement:

  Regression-slope t-statistic — a linear regression on log price over N bars; the t-stat of the slope (slope divided by its standard error) gives statistically-significant momentum that self-normalizes across symbols and volatility levels.

  Volume-pressure-weighted rate of change — ROC weighted by relative tick volume, so momentum on dead volume scores lower than the same move on climactic participation.

  Multi-horizon agreement — the t-stat is computed on three horizons (e.g. 10/30/90 bars). Full agreement equals a high-conviction vector; disagreement signals decaying or rotating momentum.

Output is a single Momentum Vector from −100 to +100 with an explicit conviction band. The divergence module only flags divergences when the vector is statistically significant (|t| greater than 2), removing roughly 80% of the false divergences classic oscillators print.

Marketplace description

Classic oscillators measure price displacement. VectorMomentum measures statistical significance. Its core is the t-statistic of a rolling regression slope — the same construct quantitative funds use for time-series momentum — combined with volume-pressure weighting and three-horizon agreement scoring. The result is one clean −100 to +100 vector that is comparable across every pair, index and metal, with a conviction band that tells you when all horizons align. The divergence engine only flags divergences that are statistically significant, eliminating the noise that makes RSI divergence untradeable. Non-repainting, EA-ready buffers, full alert suite. This is momentum, rebuilt from first principles.


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How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
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How it works Single-signal reversal tools fail because reversals are multi-condition events. ReversalLab scores a confluence stack and only prints above threshold: –   Liquidity sweep of a scored pool — the fuel event. This condition is mandatory. –   Statistical momentum divergence — price extreme versus momentum vector, t-stat filtered. –   Volume climax or absorption at the extreme, from the Effort-vs-Result module. –   Displacement confirmation — a break of the most recent minor structure wi
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AB AnchorVWAP
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