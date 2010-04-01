Advanced Trend System

Advanced Trend System is an innovative indicator using a proprietary algorithm that allows you to find potential trend reversal points with a high probability and receive signals to enter the market at the beginning of a trend formation. The indicator will track the current market conditions, and only when all internal strategies are agreed and are in 100% confluence with each other, the indicator will give a buy or sell signal. The indicator is the result of my trading experience since 2008!

Learn more about trading by subscribing to our channel.

Indicator advantages

  • Ideal entry points for trades!.
  • Can be used on all currency pairs, indices, commodities and cryptocurrency pairs.
  • Simple rules of use.
  • Suitable for scalping and intraday trading.
  • Not redrawn.
  • Built-in alert function with the ability to send a message to e-mail and mobile phone when the indicator signal appears.
  • Intuitive functionality, easy to use.

Recommendations for use

Buy signal: the indicator arrow is directed upwards.

Sell ​​signal: the indicator arrow is directed downward.

There may be situations with several consecutive signals in the same direction. In this case, open an additional position in the same direction without closing the previous one. See screenshot #4. Several positions are to be closed only when an opposite signal appears.

Parameters

  • Period - the main parameter, the setting responsible for the period of the indicator calculation.
  • Alert - enable, disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Email - enable, disable sending messages to e-mail. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Push - enable or disable sending messages to a mobile phone. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Arrow size - the size of the arrows on the chart (from 1 to 7).
  • Buy - color of buy arrows.
  • Sell - color of sell arrows.

Attention: The Advanced Trend System indicator can be bought only here, on the official MQL5 website. Beware of scammers! For all questions related to the purchase, setting the indicator - write to your private messages.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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3 (4)
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Evgeny Belyaev
Experts
Gold Trust is a trading robot based on bidirectional martingale system. Buy and sell positions are opened simultaneously allowing you to make profit regardless of a trend direction. Usage tips Symbol: GBPUSD . Period: H1 . ECN accounts with low spreads are recommended! Deposit: 10 000 USD or 10 000 cents. It works around the clock, VPS is recommended. Advantages Suitable both for a rapid deposit boost and stable low-risk trading. High profit factor and mathematical expectation. Fast optimized
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Indicators
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