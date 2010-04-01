Advanced Trend System is an innovative indicator using a proprietary algorithm that allows you to find potential trend reversal points with a high probability and receive signals to enter the market at the beginning of a trend formation. The indicator will track the current market conditions, and only when all internal strategies are agreed and are in 100% confluence with each other, the indicator will give a buy or sell signal. The indicator is the result of my trading experience since 2008!

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Indicator advantages

Ideal entry points for trades!.

Can be used on all currency pairs, indices, commodities and cryptocurrency pairs.

Simple rules of use.

Suitable for scalping and intraday trading.

Not redrawn.

Built-in alert function with the ability to send a message to e-mail and mobile phone when the indicator signal appears.

Intuitive functionality, easy to use.

Recommendations for use



Buy signal: the indicator arrow is directed upwards.

Sell ​​signal: the indicator arrow is directed downward.

There may be situations with several consecutive signals in the same direction. In this case, open an additional position in the same direction without closing the previous one. See screenshot #4. Several positions are to be closed only when an opposite signal appears.

Parameters



Period - the main parameter, the setting responsible for the period of the indicator calculation.

Alert - enable, disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

Email - enable, disable sending messages to e-mail. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

Push - enable or disable sending messages to a mobile phone. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

Arrow size - the size of the arrows on the chart (from 1 to 7).

Buy - color of buy arrows.

Sell - color of sell arrows.

Attention: The Advanced Trend System indicator can be bought only here, on the official MQL5 website. Beware of scammers! For all questions related to the purchase, setting the indicator - write to your private messages.



