Algo Gold MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 10
This EA captures an impossible number of trends for a human to track and executes trades with consistency
Trend Scalping XAUUSD Gold Hunter Trading EA Quantum Aurum Metal AI Prop Firm Algorithm Scalping
Access the Trend. Consistent Winning Trades. Billionaire trade. Proprietary Firms
How it Works:
It features advanced customization options to optimize performance across a variety of market conditions.
- Orders are always protected by stop losses.
- Timing Control - Adjust execution based on your preferred time frame.
Setup
Timeframe: M5
Symbol: XAUUSD
Prop Firm: $5,000
Aggressive Percent：0.3
SL In Points：2000
TSL Trigger：120.0
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General $500
SL In Points: 2000
TSL Trigger: 120.0
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