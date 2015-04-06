Algo Gold MT4

This EA captures an impossible number of trends for a human to track and executes trades with consistency

Trend Scalping  XAUUSD  Gold Hunter  Trading EA  Quantum Aurum  Metal  AI  Prop Firm  Algorithm  Scalping
Access the Trend. Consistent Winning Trades. Billionaire trade. Proprietary Firms

Algo Gold is a meticulously constructed trading system with an admirable track record of high win rates, excellent profit margins, and exceptional stability. It is designed to run seamlessly on the Meta Trader 5 (MT5) platform and utilizes powerful and highly efficient trading algorithms.

How it Works:

This tool is designed to identify trends and execute orders based on structured breakout strategies.
It features advanced customization options to optimize performance across a variety of market conditions.

No risky trading techniques like hedging, martingales, grids, HFT, or tick scalping are used... Only one trade is executed.

- Orders are always protected by stop losses.

Key Features:

- Fully automated - Designed to track market movements based on predefined conditions.
- Customizable Settings - Modify inputs to suit various preferences.
- Trailing Mechanism - Helps you dynamically manage positions.

- Timing Control - Adjust execution based on your preferred time frame.

Setup

Timeframe: M5
Symbol: XAUUSD

Prop Firm: $5,000
Aggressive Percent：0.3
SL In Points：2000
TSL Trigger：120.0
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General $500
SL In Points: 2000
TSL Trigger: 120.0
Filter Off


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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
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MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Introducing the "Gold Buster" EA: Next-Generation Dynamic Support-Resistance and Risk Management System The "Gold Buster" EA represents the cutting-edge of automated trading systems, leveraging the latest advancements in open position management and risk analysis technology to redefine how support and resistance levels are identified and utilized in the financial markets. Th
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