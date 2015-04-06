Bull and Bear Mining

Bull & Bear Mining - Expert Advisor (GOLD)

Bull and Bear Mining is a price-action Expert Advisor developed for GOLD (XAUUSD) and designed for H1 intraday trading.

The EA operates using raw market price data, without indicators, grid systems, or martingale techniques. Trades are executed automatically during predefined trading hours, with logic designed to limit exposure and avoid overtrading.

Risk is managed through equity-based position sizing, predefined stop loss and take profit levels, and a strict one-trade-at-a-time rule for the symbol. The EA maintains disciplined trade control and does not open overlapping positions.


Recommended Pairs

XAUUSD (GOLD)


Testing

Results are presented per symbol on the H1 timeframe.


Key Features

• Price-action based trading logic

 Timeframe: H1 (use H1 charts only)

 One trade per symbol

 Fixed stop loss and take profit structure with Optional trailing stop

• Built-in spread and session filters


Usage

It is designed and tested primarily on GOLD (XAUUSD and broker-specific GOLD symbols)


Summary

Bull and Bear Mining focuses on disciplined execution and risk control, with trading logic informed by observed price behaviour in the GOLD market.
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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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Day Breakout Pro
Daniel Davila
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Day Breakout Pro – MT4 Expert Advisor Day Breakout Pro is a price-action breakout Expert Advisor designed for H1 intraday trading. The strategy trades breakouts of recent highs and lows using pure price data, without indicators, grid, or martingale techniques. The EA manages trades with predefined stop loss and take profit logic and limits exposure to one trade per symbol at a time. Recommended Pairs  GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDPLN, GOLD Testing Results are presented per symbol on the H1 timeframe. K
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