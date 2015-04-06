Bull & Bear Mining - Expert Advisor (GOLD)

Bull and Bear Mining is a price-action Expert Advisor developed for GOLD (XAUUSD) and designed for H1 intraday trading.

The EA operates using raw market price data, without indicators, grid systems, or martingale techniques. Trades are executed automatically during predefined trading hours, with logic designed to limit exposure and avoid overtrading.

Risk is managed through equity-based position sizing, predefined stop loss and take profit levels, and a strict one-trade-at-a-time rule for the symbol. The EA maintains disciplined trade control and does not open overlapping positions.





Recommended Pairs

XAUUSD (GOLD)





Testing

Results are presented per symbol on the H1 timeframe.





Key Features

• Price-action based trading logic

• Timeframe: H1 (use H1 charts only)

• One trade per symbol

• Fixed stop loss and take profit structure with Optional trailing stop

• Built-in spread and session filters





Usage

designed and tested primarily on GOLD (XAUUSD and broker-specific GOLD symbols)

It is





Summary

Bull and Bear Mining focuses on disciplined execution and risk control, with trading logic informed by observed price behaviour in the GOLD market.