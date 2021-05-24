Tarzan01 EA

1. This EA yields an annualized return of 15% or about 50% . MT 4 Watch Watch Signal Search Saihuigongzuoshi Watch Watch Watch Watch Watch Watch watch the account number. 2. Retest 8 years of historical data, annualized return of about 30% , the net value of about 20% . 3. The EA would have to hang gold, U. S. crude oil, sterling against the yen to achieve this effect. Single Hand Count Setting: 0.01 hands for $500. PARAMETER ADJUSTMENT: XDSS adjustment hands, ZSDS stop adjustment, stop adjustment for 500,4. EA can hang 1h periodic table. EA Feature 1 fixed stop not anti-single. 2 fixed number of hands. Position Management { number of hands per position }. 3 Not Martin. It's not about taking a leap of faith and saying no to a one-time fuck.

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Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Gold001 EA
Xue Fei Zhang
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1. This EA yields an annualized return of 15% or about 50% . MT 4 Watch Watch Signal Search Saihuigongzuoshi Watch Watch Watch Watch Watch Watch watch the account number. 2. Retest 8 years of historical data, annualized return of about 30% , the net value of about 20% . 3. The EA would have to hang gold, U. S. crude oil, sterling against the yen to achieve this effect. Single Hand Count Setting: 0.01 hands for $500. PARAMETER ADJUSTMENT: XDSS adjustment hands, ZSDS stop adjustment, stop adjustme
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Xue Fei Zhang
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这是一个英镑头皮策略，固定止损，一次一单，测试最近3年平均年盈利百分之50到70左右，要求ECN账户 下单手数设置：每50美元，下单0.01手。参数调整：XDSS调整手数,ZSDS止损调整, 4.EA挂1日周期表即可。 EA特点1固定止损不抗单。 。 这是一个英镑头皮策略，固定止损，一次一单，测试最近3年平均年盈利百分之50到70左右，要求ECN账户   下单手数设置：每50美元，下单0.01手。参数调整：XDSS调整手数,ZSDS止损调整, 4.EA挂1日周期表即可。 EA特点1固定止损不抗单。   这是一个英镑头皮策略，固定止损，一次一单，测试最近3年平均年盈利百分之50到70左右，要求ECN账户   下单手数设置：每50美元，下单0.01手。参数调整：XDSS调整手数,ZSDS止损调整, 4.EA挂1日周期表即可。 EA特点1固定止损不抗单。                    
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