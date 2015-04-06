Gold001 EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
1. This EA yields an annualized return of 15% or about 50% . MT 4 Watch Watch Signal Search Saihuigongzuoshi Watch Watch Watch Watch Watch Watch watch the account number. 2. Retest 8 years of historical data, annualized return of about 30% , the net value of about 20% . 3. The EA would have to hang gold, U. S. crude oil, sterling against the yen to achieve this effect. Single Hand Count Setting: 0.01 hands for $500. PARAMETER ADJUSTMENT: XDSS adjustment hands, ZSDS stop adjustment, stop adjustment for 500,4. EA can hang 1h periodic table. EA Feature 1 fixed stop not anti-single. 2 fixed number of hands. Position Management { number of hands per position }. 3 Not Martin. It's not about taking a leap of faith and saying no to a one-time fuck.