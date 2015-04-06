Gold001 EA

1. This EA yields an annualized return of 15% or about 50% . MT 4 Watch Watch Signal Search Saihuigongzuoshi Watch Watch Watch Watch Watch Watch watch the account number. 2. Retest 8 years of historical data, annualized return of about 30% , the net value of about 20% . 3. The EA would have to hang gold, U. S. crude oil, sterling against the yen to achieve this effect. Single Hand Count Setting: 0.01 hands for $500. PARAMETER ADJUSTMENT: XDSS adjustment hands, ZSDS stop adjustment, stop adjustment for 500,4. EA can hang 1h periodic table. EA Feature 1 fixed stop not anti-single. 2 fixed number of hands. Position Management { number of hands per position }. 3 Not Martin. It's not about taking a leap of faith and saying no to a one-time fuck.


Recommended products
Tarzan01 EA
Xue Fei Zhang
Experts
1. This EA yields an annualized return of 15% or about 50% . MT 4 Watch Watch Signal Search Saihuigongzuoshi Watch Watch Watch Watch Watch Watch watch the account number. 2. Retest 8 years of historical data, annualized return of about 30% , the net value of about 20% . 3. The EA would have to hang gold, U. S. crude oil, sterling against the yen to achieve this effect. Single Hand Count Setting: 0.01 hands for $500. PARAMETER ADJUSTMENT: XDSS adjustment hands, ZSDS stop adjustment, stop adjustme
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
EA245 Draw Supply Demand v1
Pham Van Tan
Experts
EA245 Draw Supply Demand v1 This EA only good for draw Supply and Demand, you can use draw with two Time Frame input (True/False). Manual Traders can use as tool for support and monitor the price near Supply and Demand before excute to open Buy or Sell orders Note: The result of Auto Trading normaly not good, so please consider select True or False open Order (item [11]). This EA for free so you can use and share for your friends. If you have any question, please contact our gruop via informatio
FREE
Hedging Adviser EA
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Hedging Adviser EA Hedging Adviser EA It allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent back-and-forth hedging mechanism. I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". Hedging Adviser EA uses
The Last Pharaon MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Small account Bitcoin Scalper
Alfie Thomas Hughes
Experts
Hey traders, this EA has been made for a vey specific group of traders. this EA will work best for new traders with smaller accounts as I made it for myself originally. I would recommend using a 500USD account with a set lot size of 0.01(this can be changed as and when you feel like it) and this EA is ONLY intended for BTCUSD (Bitcoin vs the US Dollar) With this bot I can get 90%+ in back testing on MT4 the setting to use are as follows, but let me know if you need any help and ill be happy to e
Gemini EA
Peter Roy Sorenson
4.5 (2)
Experts
NEW VERSION of Gemini:   Changes with signal combinations, SL/TP values and amount of pairs and TF’s available.   Please make sure you download V 1.1 and ONLY use set files for each pair and TF given!   Signal has been updated with this new version. Gemini  is a complex Expert Advisor that uses Awesome Oscillator closing bar price, ATR Ranges and Bar Pattern combinations for opening trades with managing and closing trades based on Bollinger Band Width Ratio’s.   Though the algorithms are consta
FREE
AZ forex LTD EA
Abdennaji Zaam
Experts
AZ forex LTD EA ls result from 8 years of experience forex trading Forex ea robot, Hello, Are you in need of profitable forex ea robot?   OR You have no time to trade?  You are now in the right place because your satisfaction is guarantee. AM promising and guarantee that you won’t loss with my bot I am equipped with all the necessary skills required to build and maintain a Profitable FOREX EA ROBOT to make automatic trades in the Forex ea robot market [with EUR-USD,GBP-JPY Pairs, e
ORO Quantum X
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
ORO Quantum X is a professional automated trading Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . Built with advanced market intelligence and precision scalping algorithms, this EA is designed to identify high-probability Gold trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk management and consistent execution quality. Engineered for traders who demand performance and reliability, ORO Quantum X combines fast execution with smart trend detection and adaptive trad
ATLAS Expert
Konstantinos Chariompolis
Experts
NEW PRICE!!! ONLY  $59!!! (for few days) Sale, price $ 299 !!!   The next price is $ 349. Real Account Monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/972137 Automata Forex Robot presents: ATLAS EXPERT If you're the type of person who likes being in control and carefree at the same time, then look no further, because we have the perfect EA for you. We do the hard work for you. Our "set it and forget it" EA is: Highly Profitable Simple to use Come with ready-made settings User friendly ATLAS
Two Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Cool new toys
Loungvilat Seehalat
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2298866?source=Unknown https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135278?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author [Your EA Name] – Smart Algorithm for Long-Term Profit Profit from Market Trends – Smart Portfolio Management [Your EA Name] is designed to help traders capitalize on Forex market movements by integrating three powerful strategies: Trend Following – Capture momentum for maximum profit potential Grid Trading – Place strategic orders to optimize ran
FREE
Aristocrat EA
Gabriel Siljevinac
Experts
Aristocrat EA is a sophisticated grid bot designed to navigate the the harsh and unforgiving market with precision and agility. This AI-driven software embodies the essence of efficiency, reliability, and adaptability, making it stand out as one of the best grid bots in the trading scene. This EA stands out from other grid systems by its risk management system and multi-currency trading on one chart. Advantages of Aristocrat EA : Advanced grid trading system with AI optimizing the strategy ba
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Experts
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Gold Digging Scalping
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Experts
Gold Digging Scalping — Advanced Scalping EA for Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex Gold Digging Scalping is a powerful and adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for scalping and short-term trading in volatile markets like Gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs. Built with precision and flexibility, this EA automates high-frequency trading strategies with intelligent filters, dynamic pip steps, and advanced risk management. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: The EA uses CCI (Commodity Channel Ind
BeST Darvas Boxes EA
Eleni Koulocheri
Experts
BeST_Darvas Boxes EA is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the most classic trading method developed  in the 50's by Nicolas Darvas  commonly known as The Darvas Boxes Trading System. The Original Darvas Boxes System can be found in details in his book "How I Made $2,000,000 In The Stock Market"  (Copyright 1960, by Nicolas Darvas). Although the original system was designed to trade only Stocks and to open only Long trades its trading principles can also be applied to many other Markets l
Currency Trailing Gold
Antonio Franco
Experts
Currency Trailing Gold is a free, limited version of Currency Trailing , the smart profit-locking EA that trails your trades based on real monetary value , not pips or points. This free version works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and gives you the full trailing experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Want to use Currency Trailing on all symbols? The full version supports every Forex pair, metal, index and crypto on your account. Get the full versi
FREE
Robot Bitcoin Ai
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
Bitcoin AI Robot – One-Way DCA Strategy with Smart Trailing Stop The Bitcoin market is always highly volatile – sometimes it rises quickly, and sometimes it experiences deep corrections. Instead of trying to guess the peaks and troughs, the Bitcoin AI Robot helps investors take advantage of price movements in a single, consistent, and controlled direction. What is a One-Way DCA Strategy? DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) is a method of breaking down capital and gradually buying as the market
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
One Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions.
Nusantara MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision "Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics. M
Stochastic Forex EA
Steve Zoeger
5 (10)
Experts
Stochastic Forex EA Forex Robot ️Little advice to increase the profit. ️You can also run the robot on multiple charts at the same time. Try the following example: EUR/USD Chart 4H EUR/USD Chart 1H ️EUR/USD Chart 30min EUR/USD Chart 15min Keep the Magic Number the same in all Time Frames ️  Check the Video for set ups https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 Stochastic as Main Indicator     Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal
Bollinger Blitz
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
With its smart algorithm and expert orders, you can make sure you're always ahead of the game. Make profits from up and down markets, easily predict trends, and stay on top of your investment portfolio - with  Bollinger Blitz , it's all possible! With Bollinger Blitz , you'll be able to effortlessly trade in the forex market like a professional. Our fully automated EA works with two industry-leading indicators: Commodity Channel Index and Bollinger Bands. Open positions faster and safer than eve
FREE
Trendless Scalper
Jaspreet Singh Saini
Experts
As the name says, Trendless Scalper doesn't care for what trend is going on in the currency pair. It opens one trade as selected by user and then keep on adding trades according to direction itself. It don't have very complicated parameters. Simply apply on any chart and it works. It is recommended that the spread of the account should be low, but it dont have any restriction for accounts with high Spread too. It can trade any chart and any timeframe. This EA works for those accounts which can h
Golden Flow MT4
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be 299 USD . Final price will be 999 USD.                         Live Signal Info         Symbol  : XAUUSD Timeframe  : M30 Minimum deposit  : 300  USD Compatible with ANY broker      :YES (Supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any GMT time.) IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail . ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah Recommendations: Currency Pair:   XAUUSD Timeframe: M15 Minimum Deposi
Hedging Pro Ultimate MT4
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT5 version  |  Product knowledge & Setfile  |  How to set up news filter  | Input Parameters Guide Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Open Position Method: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle:
Adaptive Lock
Vadim Zotov
4.86 (7)
Experts
Adaptive Lock is an interactive assistant for manual trading, which minimizes the losses at any movement of the price against the trader and allows the profit to grow when the price moves in the right direction. Strategy Any manual trading strategy can be used. The adaptive position locking algorithm implemented by Adaptive Lock can be used instead of stop loss for any order, including manually opened ones. Place the initial lock line instead of the conventional stop loss. The robot monitors th
Complete Scalper
Pavel Yakovlev
3.5 (4)
Experts
Complete Scalper is a scalper EA that combines the strategies of three Expert Advisors - Yogi EA, Scalper GBP and Cross Scalper . The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. Most of the settings are already integrated into the EA code. All you need to do is to select the currency pair, adjust the WET (Western European Time) time zone in the EA parameters and to start trading. Working timeframe - M15. Advantages of Complete Scalper Trading strategy for t
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
More from author
Tarzan01 EA
Xue Fei Zhang
Experts
1. This EA yields an annualized return of 15% or about 50% . MT 4 Watch Watch Signal Search Saihuigongzuoshi Watch Watch Watch Watch Watch Watch watch the account number. 2. Retest 8 years of historical data, annualized return of about 30% , the net value of about 20% . 3. The EA would have to hang gold, U. S. crude oil, sterling against the yen to achieve this effect. Single Hand Count Setting: 0.01 hands for $500. PARAMETER ADJUSTMENT: XDSS adjustment hands, ZSDS stop adjustment, stop adjustme
Hoes EA
Xue Fei Zhang
Experts
这是一个英镑头皮策略，固定止损，一次一单，测试最近3年平均年盈利百分之50到70左右，要求ECN账户 下单手数设置：每50美元，下单0.01手。参数调整：XDSS调整手数,ZSDS止损调整, 4.EA挂1日周期表即可。 EA特点1固定止损不抗单。 。 这是一个英镑头皮策略，固定止损，一次一单，测试最近3年平均年盈利百分之50到70左右，要求ECN账户   下单手数设置：每50美元，下单0.01手。参数调整：XDSS调整手数,ZSDS止损调整, 4.EA挂1日周期表即可。 EA特点1固定止损不抗单。   这是一个英镑头皮策略，固定止损，一次一单，测试最近3年平均年盈利百分之50到70左右，要求ECN账户   下单手数设置：每50美元，下单0.01手。参数调整：XDSS调整手数,ZSDS止损调整, 4.EA挂1日周期表即可。 EA特点1固定止损不抗单。                    
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review