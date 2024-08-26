How to Set Up News Filter From Forex Factory

News Filter

For the MT4 version it will use economic news calendar from the web forex factory . DST (Daylight Saving Time) and GMT Offset are calculated automatically.

The MT5 version will use the economic news calendar built in from the MT5, so there is no need to add URL and do GMT offset setting.

News filter will stop all adding new positions, and will only close positions when the profit target is reached.

How to set news filter on MT4 version

To make sure the news filter is working properly, the user needs to set the web address in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors'.

The settings are done in the following order: Tools\options\expert advisors and tick allow webrequest for listed URL and paste the following link:

http:







