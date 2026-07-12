Cortex Fibo Pro

Cortex Fibo Pro is an advanced math-based daily level projection indicator designed to calculate high-probability trade setups. It utilizes daily Fibonacci expansions based on previous day highs and lows, filtered through a non-repainting dual moving average synergy structure.

Key Features:

  • Neural MA Alignment: Aligns Trend and Signal channels to verify directions.
  • Fibo Projection Engine: Projects daily key entry levels and mathematical profit targets.
  • Ergonomic GUI: Highly readable layout tracking active trend state and decimals.
  • High-Precision R:R: Calculates precise Risk-to-Reward values for every target level.
  • Alerts Manager: Popups, email alerts, and mobile push notifications for instant entries.

Primary Inputs:

  • TRENDper / SIGNALper: Configurable periods for the Trend and Signal Moving Averages.
  • Dashboard Scale: Adjust size of the GUI panel to fit laptops or 4K screens.
  • Volatility Threshold: Settings to determine low-volatility limits.
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From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
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